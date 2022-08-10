Read full article on original website
Free summer meals for kids ends this Friday
SAN ANTONIO — Summer time tends to increase grocery bills for many families. Since students no longer have access to breakfast and lunch at school, the San Antonio Food Bank steps in to help fight food insecurity. This year, they set out to provide 1 million meals to families across San Antonio.
news4sanantonio.com
Quick Delicious Dinner with Le Sauce
This morning we are shining the spotlight on a San Antonio family whose passion for cooking and sharing meals led them to create a gourmet sauce designed to help you get a delicious dinner on the table fast. Kyle Kirl from Le Sauce is here with more. Take a look for details!
San Antonio elementary placed on secure status on first day of school
SAPD originally reported the school was on lockdown.
Fill The Bin campaign starts next week
SAN ANTONIO — There are many drives underway around town to supply kids with most of what they need to go back to school. But there is one unmet need that Northside ISD hopes to start addressing next week. When teachers and staff return for Convocation next week, they...
North East ISD kicks off first day of school
SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday is the first day of school for the second largest district in San Antonio --- North East ISD. They will be welcoming tens of thousands of students back this morning. With the upcoming school year, there have been some safety changes made as safety is...
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County Deputies to increase presence in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing its presence downtown. Deputies will be on the Riverwalk walking, on horseback, or even on bike patrol. The increased presence downtown is to ensure that our great city stays growing in a positive light. Two ways to...
news4sanantonio.com
Animal Defense League offering $25 adoptions to clear the shelter
SAN ANTONIO -- The Animal Defense League (ADL) has dozens of animals in need of adoption or fostering. To get more pets into good homes, ADL is offering adoption specials during the Clear The Shelters campaign running now through the end of August. The campaign is a nationwide effort by animal shelters and NBCUniversal to get as many shelter pets adopted as possible.
news4sanantonio.com
Sneak Peek at Centro de Arts
This morning we're getting an inside look at one of San Antonio's newest exhibits located inside Centro de Artes gallery. It's one of two brand new exhibits at the gallery which is dedicated to telling the story of a Latino experience in the US. Rebecca is live there this morning with artist Leila Hernandez. Take a look for more details!
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
KSAT 12
KSAT viewers share videos of intense military training in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Special urban training by the U.S. Army continued Wednesday for a third night in downtown San Antonio. Videos taken this week by KSAT viewers show active drills from military members as they operate helicopters and other aircraft near the Alamodome. Watch video in player below and...
San Antonio Current
Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission kicks off annual back-to-school undercover stings
With college students heading back to campus, those crafty killjoys at the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission are on the prowl. On Wednesday, TABC officials advised bar and nightclub owners, along with alcohol-focused retailers, that the agency is resuming its back-to-school undercover stings. Around this time every year, agents from TABC’s...
KENS 5
This San Antonio restaurant was voted 7th best place to eat in Texas | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — The 7th best restaurant in the entire state of Texas is right here in the Alamo City, according to Yelp. It's called Gino's Deli and it's located in 13210 Huebner Road. This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped inside the local...
KSAT 12
SWISD to host grand opening of Aquatic Center on Thursday
SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Independent School District is hosting a grand opening on Thursday to celebrate its new Aquatic Center. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at 9333 SW Loop 410. The 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art swimming facility cost $24 million to build, with the city contributing $4...
U.S. Army training in downtown San Antonio to continue until Friday
Hear explosions? It's still just the military.
news4sanantonio.com
Have you seen this missing teen?
CENTER POINT, Texas – The Kerr County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding 15-year-old Priseis Thomas. Deputies believe Priseis ran away on her own, but her parents are worried and want her to return. She’s believed to be in the Center Point, Comfort or Boerne area. Crime...
news4sanantonio.com
Uvalde the catalyst for a changing attitude about security in many school districts
SAN ANTONIO - Southside Independent School District opened up their doors Thursday, welcoming in the new school year. But they are also welcoming a lot of new security improvements, which are putting parents at ease. Clear backpacks, specific shirt colors of black, white, and red to subtly signify to administration...
tpr.org
San Antonio to consider returning $50 million to CPS Energy customers in bill credits
High energy bills this summer have led to CPS Energy customer woes, but the City of San Antonio is proposing returning some of that revenue to consumers. San Antonio owns CPS Energy and under that model, the city gets about one-third of its annual general fund revenue from the utility. Due to the higher than anticipated energy bills, the city is expected to receive more than $75 million extra revenue from CPS. The city, however, proposes using about $50 million of that extra revenue as a relief to customers.
Pair of pigs found roaming in neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — A portly pair of pigs was recently rescued after the two were found roaming in residential neighborhoods of the Alamo City. Officials with City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) wondered how that could be possible since pigs are not allowed inside the city limits, but added they have been receiving calls about them over the last week.
9 defunct amusement parks, attractions that all San Antonians miss
Who else misses Playland Park?
San Antonio Current
Civil rights lawyers call out attorney for ADA suits against businesses on San Antonio's East Side
A pair of Texas civil rights lawyers is accusing the attorney who sued a trio of small businesses on San Antonio's East Side over alleged Americans with Disabilities Act violations of using the court system as a "tool of oppression." Houston-based attorney Duncan Strickland, representing a client identified as Joseph...
