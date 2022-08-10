ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Free summer meals for kids ends this Friday

SAN ANTONIO — Summer time tends to increase grocery bills for many families. Since students no longer have access to breakfast and lunch at school, the San Antonio Food Bank steps in to help fight food insecurity. This year, they set out to provide 1 million meals to families across San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Quick Delicious Dinner with Le Sauce

This morning we are shining the spotlight on a San Antonio family whose passion for cooking and sharing meals led them to create a gourmet sauce designed to help you get a delicious dinner on the table fast. Kyle Kirl from Le Sauce is here with more. Take a look for details!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Floresville, TX
San Antonio, TX
Society
Floresville, TX
Society
City
Boerne, TX
Boerne, TX
Society
news4sanantonio.com

Bexar County Deputies to increase presence in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing its presence downtown. Deputies will be on the Riverwalk walking, on horseback, or even on bike patrol. The increased presence downtown is to ensure that our great city stays growing in a positive light. Two ways to...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Animal Defense League offering $25 adoptions to clear the shelter

SAN ANTONIO -- The Animal Defense League (ADL) has dozens of animals in need of adoption or fostering. To get more pets into good homes, ADL is offering adoption specials during the Clear The Shelters campaign running now through the end of August. The campaign is a nationwide effort by animal shelters and NBCUniversal to get as many shelter pets adopted as possible.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Sneak Peek at Centro de Arts

This morning we're getting an inside look at one of San Antonio's newest exhibits located inside Centro de Artes gallery. It's one of two brand new exhibits at the gallery which is dedicated to telling the story of a Latino experience in the US. Rebecca is live there this morning with artist Leila Hernandez. Take a look for more details!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Charity#The Ancira Auto Group
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Current

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission kicks off annual back-to-school undercover stings

With college students heading back to campus, those crafty killjoys at the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission are on the prowl. On Wednesday, TABC officials advised bar and nightclub owners, along with alcohol-focused retailers, that the agency is resuming its back-to-school undercover stings. Around this time every year, agents from TABC’s...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KSAT 12

SWISD to host grand opening of Aquatic Center on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Independent School District is hosting a grand opening on Thursday to celebrate its new Aquatic Center. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at 9333 SW Loop 410. The 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art swimming facility cost $24 million to build, with the city contributing $4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Have you seen this missing teen?

CENTER POINT, Texas – The Kerr County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding 15-year-old Priseis Thomas. Deputies believe Priseis ran away on her own, but her parents are worried and want her to return. She’s believed to be in the Center Point, Comfort or Boerne area. Crime...
CENTER POINT, TX
tpr.org

San Antonio to consider returning $50 million to CPS Energy customers in bill credits

High energy bills this summer have led to CPS Energy customer woes, but the City of San Antonio is proposing returning some of that revenue to consumers. San Antonio owns CPS Energy and under that model, the city gets about one-third of its annual general fund revenue from the utility. Due to the higher than anticipated energy bills, the city is expected to receive more than $75 million extra revenue from CPS. The city, however, proposes using about $50 million of that extra revenue as a relief to customers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Pair of pigs found roaming in neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO — A portly pair of pigs was recently rescued after the two were found roaming in residential neighborhoods of the Alamo City. Officials with City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) wondered how that could be possible since pigs are not allowed inside the city limits, but added they have been receiving calls about them over the last week.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy