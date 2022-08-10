Cast: Frank Sinatra Kathryn Grayson Gene Kelly José Iturbi Dean Stockwell. Two sailors, Joe and Clarence have four days shore leave in spend their shore leave trying to get a girl for Clarence. Clarence has his eye on a girl with musical aspirations, and before Joe can stop him, promises to get her an audition with José Iturbi. But the trouble really starts when Joe realizes he's falling for his buddy's girl.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 HOURS AGO