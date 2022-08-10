Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLKY.com
JCPS students display their artwork at the Speed Art Museum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of Jefferson County Public Schools students had their art displayed Sunday at the Speed Art Museum, for the W.E.B. DuBois Academy Day. For the 'Empowering Through Panels' project, students were tasked with creating their own comics. Educators said this is a great opportunity for their...
WLKY.com
Bellarmine University awarded $1.45M grant for future math and science teachers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A national grant aims to put more Bellarmine students in the classroom as science and math teachers. The school has been awarded a $1.45 million grant from the National Science Foundation. Amid a nationwide teaching shortage, the grant will allow Bellarmine to recruit and prepare highly...
WLKY.com
Resource teachers providing support in classrooms as teacher shortage continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time, Westport Middle School is using a resource teacher from the district to fill in for a classroom. Jefferson County Public Schools has 54 district resource teachers in 34 schools, the most ever used at the start of the school year. “We usually...
WLKY.com
Inaugural Fox Fest brings music, food for 12 hours benefitting Louisville restaurant workers in need
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — An event happening in St. Matthews on Saturday is partnering with an organization that helps out restaurant workers in need. The first ever Fox Fest starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday and will go all the way to 2 a.m. A portion of sales from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Flashback: Remembering iconic Louisville record store Ear X-tacy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a mecca for music for many years in Louisville: Ear X-tacy. The independent record store opened in 1985, and for years, its massive iconic sign caught the eyes on Bardstown Road. The music store had loads of records, attracting people near and far. They...
WLKY.com
Iconic Louisville summer sweet shop closes early for the season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Customers lined up Sunday to get one last taste of Dairy Kastle. The iconic ice cream shop says it's closing almost two months early this year due to staffing shortages. The shop normally closes for the season the second week of October. Dairy Kastle has been...
WLKY.com
Louisville bars partner with businesses to keep customers safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After several sexual assaults were reported in the bar district along Bardstown Road in late May, the city took action. Alcoholic Beverage Control enforcement officers handed out kits containing stickers and cards to test drinks for date rape drugs. One of those stops was the Highlands Tap Room.
WLKY.com
Louisville leaders speak on violence, substance abuse in community town hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders held a town hall Saturday speaking out against two issues they say are plaguing the Louisville Metro area: violence and substance abuse. The Central Louisville Coalition organized the event, which was held at the main library downtown. Community activist and former mayoral candidate, Shameka...
RELATED PEOPLE
WLKY.com
St. Joseph's picnic returns to Louisville after two-year break
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two-year break due to COVID-19, St. Joe's picnic is back. Organizers are expecting about 75,000 people. That's nearly twice as many as attended back in 2019, the last year the picnic was held in person. The two-day picnic features casino-style games, food, drinks, and...
WLKY.com
NuLu restaurant Decca to close soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An upscale restaurant will be closing its doors next month in NuLu. Decca announced it will be closing on its social media, saying its last day is Friday, Sept. 23. The Mediterranean-inspired eatery is located at 812 E. Market St. The restaurant said it...
WLKY.com
Missing Louisville mother remembered during candlelight vigil
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a Louisville mother last seen three years ago marks the anniversary of her disappearance with a candlelight vigil. The family of Andrea Knabel is continuing their search for her. Earlier this summer, the family teamed up with the nonprofit group Community United Effort...
WLKY.com
New nonprofit in Oldham County hopes to help local vets, children in need
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — There's a new nonprofit in Oldham County dedicated to helping veterans and children in need. It's called 'Be like Griff', named after Daniel Griffith, a 39-year-old Crestwood army veteran who was killed in a car accident on I-71 in December 2021. Investigators determined that traffic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
NuLu: The history behind one of Louisville's fastest growing neighborhoods, and a look at what's next
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — NuLu is one of Louisville’s fastest-growing and most popular neighborhoods. It’s known for its galleries, breweries, restaurants, festivals, and now, diversity. WLKY sat down with the President of the NuLu Business Association, Rick Murphy, to talk about the history of what was formerly the...
WLKY.com
2 lanes of Frankfort Avenue reopen ahead of schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Getting through Frankfort Avenue just got a little earlier. Almost two weeks ahead of schedule, Louisville Water has reopened two lanes of traffic. Originally scheduled to reopen on Aug. 22, two-way traffic opened just after 5 p.m. Thursday near the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant. The lanes have been closed so that Louisville Water could replace critical water mains in that area.
WLKY.com
International clubs excited to be taking part in The Women's Cup
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The four international clubs taking part in The Women's Cup had representation at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Players and coaches could take photos with the tournament trophy while also checking out the stadium that they will play in this week. The six-team tournament begins...
WLKY.com
St. Xavier swimming and diving celebrates national championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Xavier High School swimming and diving program held a celebration on Saturday night to recognize the team's most recent national championship. The Tigers won the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association national title for the second straight season. WLKY Sports' Dominique Yates was at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Former Jeffersontown High School student arrested after threatening school on social media
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown High School had extra security at school on Friday due to threats made on social media Thursday. According to Jeffersontown police chief Richard Sanders, the threat came from 19-year-old David Horseman, a former student of the school. After being notified of the social media post,...
WLKY.com
Shooting in the California neighborhood sends woman to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the California neighborhood that sent a woman to the hospital. Around 8 p. m. Sunday night, police officers from the 2nd Division received a call to respond to 17th and St. Catherine Street. After their arrival, officers soon...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating police, cyclist accident in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after one of their own officers was involved in a wreck with a bicyclist in the Portland neighborhood. The accident happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of 31st and Bank streets. Investigators say the woman was riding her...
WLKY.com
Suspicious 'pipes with wires' removed from downtown Louisville, FBI investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suspicious item that was found in downtown Louisville has been removed and now the FBI will investigate. Police responded around 8:15 a.m. on Friday and found a device which they said appeared to be a pipe with wires coming out of it. The item was...
Comments / 0