ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

JCPS students display their artwork at the Speed Art Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of Jefferson County Public Schools students had their art displayed Sunday at the Speed Art Museum, for the W.E.B. DuBois Academy Day. For the 'Empowering Through Panels' project, students were tasked with creating their own comics. Educators said this is a great opportunity for their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Flashback: Remembering iconic Louisville record store Ear X-tacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a mecca for music for many years in Louisville: Ear X-tacy. The independent record store opened in 1985, and for years, its massive iconic sign caught the eyes on Bardstown Road. The music store had loads of records, attracting people near and far. They...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Iconic Louisville summer sweet shop closes early for the season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Customers lined up Sunday to get one last taste of Dairy Kastle. The iconic ice cream shop says it's closing almost two months early this year due to staffing shortages. The shop normally closes for the season the second week of October. Dairy Kastle has been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville bars partner with businesses to keep customers safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After several sexual assaults were reported in the bar district along Bardstown Road in late May, the city took action. Alcoholic Beverage Control enforcement officers handed out kits containing stickers and cards to test drinks for date rape drugs. One of those stops was the Highlands Tap Room.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville leaders speak on violence, substance abuse in community town hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders held a town hall Saturday speaking out against two issues they say are plaguing the Louisville Metro area: violence and substance abuse. The Central Louisville Coalition organized the event, which was held at the main library downtown. Community activist and former mayoral candidate, Shameka...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
WLKY.com

St. Joseph's picnic returns to Louisville after two-year break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two-year break due to COVID-19, St. Joe's picnic is back. Organizers are expecting about 75,000 people. That's nearly twice as many as attended back in 2019, the last year the picnic was held in person. The two-day picnic features casino-style games, food, drinks, and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

NuLu restaurant Decca to close soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An upscale restaurant will be closing its doors next month in NuLu. Decca announced it will be closing on its social media, saying its last day is Friday, Sept. 23. The Mediterranean-inspired eatery is located at 812 E. Market St. The restaurant said it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Missing Louisville mother remembered during candlelight vigil

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a Louisville mother last seen three years ago marks the anniversary of her disappearance with a candlelight vigil. The family of Andrea Knabel is continuing their search for her. Earlier this summer, the family teamed up with the nonprofit group Community United Effort...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Supplies#Visual Arts Education#Jcps#Crayola
WLKY.com

2 lanes of Frankfort Avenue reopen ahead of schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Getting through Frankfort Avenue just got a little earlier. Almost two weeks ahead of schedule, Louisville Water has reopened two lanes of traffic. Originally scheduled to reopen on Aug. 22, two-way traffic opened just after 5 p.m. Thursday near the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant. The lanes have been closed so that Louisville Water could replace critical water mains in that area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

International clubs excited to be taking part in The Women's Cup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The four international clubs taking part in The Women's Cup had representation at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Players and coaches could take photos with the tournament trophy while also checking out the stadium that they will play in this week. The six-team tournament begins...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

St. Xavier swimming and diving celebrates national championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Xavier High School swimming and diving program held a celebration on Saturday night to recognize the team's most recent national championship. The Tigers won the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association national title for the second straight season. WLKY Sports' Dominique Yates was at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
WLKY.com

Shooting in the California neighborhood sends woman to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the California neighborhood that sent a woman to the hospital. Around 8 p. m. Sunday night, police officers from the 2nd Division received a call to respond to 17th and St. Catherine Street. After their arrival, officers soon...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating police, cyclist accident in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after one of their own officers was involved in a wreck with a bicyclist in the Portland neighborhood. The accident happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of 31st and Bank streets. Investigators say the woman was riding her...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy