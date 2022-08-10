ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Man charged with first-degree murder in Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have made an arrest in a Southwest Baltimore homicide. In reference to the murder of 37-year-old Tyrone Walker, which occurred on June 5, 2022, detectives have arrested 28-year-old Dana Davenport. At approximately 8:28 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 200 block of South...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore killed in SE DC shooting, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened in the 5100 block of Call Place. At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the location and found Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, Md....
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Catonsville woman accused of attacking Baltimore City firefighters with BB gun

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Catonsville woman was arrested Wednesday after authorities said she fired a BB gun at members of the Baltimore City Fire Department this week. Alysha Williams, 20, faces multiple counts of first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a BB gun. Maryland State Troopers and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore man charged with shooting two women, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested Friday and charged with shooting two women, Baltimore city police said. John Maxwell Holland, 30, faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, assault and firearms violations. Police said Holland shot a 23-year-old woman on June 26 in the 2500 block of Liberty...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore driver describes squeegee attack that changed her life

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore college student is vowing to never drive Martin Luther Jr. King Boulevard again after she was attacked by men armed with squeegees. The driver, who asked not to be identified, says six squeegee men surrounded her car while she was stopped at Washington Boulevard.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Little Boy#The Boy#Police#Violent Crime
foxbaltimore.com

Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man in critical injured in East Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in East Baltimore. According to police, just before 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near N. Caroline Street for a shooting. Once on scene, officers located an unknown man with gunshot wounds to the head....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

58-year-old woman missing from Baltimore County located

PARKVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE. Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 58-year-old woman. Police said Janine Francis Weiss was last seen in Parkville driving a 2010 silver Dodge Avenger. The tag number is 6EC9260. Weiss is described as being 5'8 and weighing about 120 pounds.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot multiple times in Sandtown-Winchester

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Tuesday in a shooting in West Baltimore's Sandtown-Winchester section, city police said. Police were called to the 1700 block of North Mount Street around 5 p.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victim who had been shot in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Firefighter shot with BB gun, another struck by vehicle in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Monday evening two firefighters were injured in South Baltimore. This evening at approximately 7:30 p.m., members from the Baltimore City Fire Department were in the 2400 block of Annor Court, in South Baltimore on a medical call. As firefighters proceeded to clear the area, a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Motorcyclist killed in Severn crash on MD-170

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — A motorcyclist died after a crash in Severn n Tuesday night, according to police,. At approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Telegraph Road (MD 170) and Buckingham Place for a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle. An Acura sedan was east on...
SEVERN, MD

