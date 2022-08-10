Read full article on original website
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County Schools says it needs more money for bond projects.
Inflation drove up the price tag on a GCS bond project. The district is requesting an additional $170 million.
Alamance-Burlington School System putting SROs in every school
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — We are looking into what it will take to get school resource officers in every elementary, middle and high school before Alamance-Burlington School System kids start the year on Aug. 29. The district’s Board of Education members just unanimously approved funding for the full-time staffing. Hiring nine SROs will put […]
Government Technology
Guilford County Schools to Spend $1M to Close Digital Divide
(TNS) — Guilford County Schools is contributing $1 million toward a project to bring reliable home Internet to students in designated areas of need. The district's Board of Education approved the expense at its meeting Tuesday night, at the recommendation of Whitney Oakley, who is acting superintendent. The money...
WXII 12
Alamance-Burlington school board approves resource officers at every school
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education unanimously approved having a school resource officer at every school in the district. According to their website, board members approved memorandums of understanding and contracts with local law enforcement agencies. The district is working with Burlington Police Department, Mebane, Graham, Elon, Haw River, and the Alamance County Sheriff's Department. A combination of state and local funds will be used to cover the $2.7 million dollar cost.
4 NC school districts cope with 600+ teacher, staff vacancies
If the spots aren’t filled, the learning process for students could be significantly impacted.
wfdd.org
Guilford County allocates federal money for municipal water, other projects
Several municipal projects in Guilford County will get a boost from federal COVID-19 relief money. The county’s board of commissioners recently approved releasing a third round of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The $41 million pot of money is being allocated to six municipalities in Guilford County:...
Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
New Greensboro assistant city manager has big responsibilities, vision
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — I just don’t see Nasha McCray spending a lot of time sitting behind a desk even though that’s probably the way most people would envision her new job. She’s one of Greensboro’s new assistant city managers who oversees multiple community services departments including workforce development, Creative Greensboro, neighborhood development, libraries, museums, […]
Page High School launches free app for students, parents
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — In just a couple of weeks, the halls of Page High School in Greensboro will be busy with students. Some will know their way around, but others will be new. In either case, there’s a new resource to help: the Page High School App! It’s a one-stop shop for everything about […]
Health and Human Services to be more transparent about former Greensboro American Hebrew Academy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in June that the former American Hebrew Academy will be used as transitional housing and a school for unaccompanied immigrant children, who come into the United States illegally. The contract was finalized, but there wasn't much transparency...
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem Police Department, Police Foundation host school supply giveaway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department and Police Foundation are helping children prepare for the new school year by hosting their annual school supply giveaway on Friday, August 12. They'll be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies at various locations throughout Winston-Salem. The locations and pick up...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Grant offers N.C. high school grads free college
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The cost of college is enough to make anyone clench their wallets in fear, but a statewide grant is aiming to ease the burden and boost college enrollment. What You Need To Know. N.C. high school graduates can get up to two years of free community...
Guilford County jail addresses mold, staffing concerns
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate’s perspective is shedding light on the mold and staffing problem at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro. “They don’t know what they’re doing from one day to the next,” the inmate told FOX8’s Tyler Hardin during a 15-minute phone call. “It’s living on a day-by-day basis.” The 42-year-old inmate […]
The Centers for Exceptional Children in Winston-Salem help kids make strides
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two-year-old James is on the move. A lot of the steps he’s taking these days are because of the special attention he gets at The Centers for Exceptional Children in Winston-Salem. The toddler has a kidney disorder and needs a tube to stay hydrated. His mother, Thomasina Fanning, is excited he […]
thechronicle.news
Quantity Of Graduates In Police Academy Class Dangerous Information For Greensboro
On Monday, Aug. 8, the 112th Greensboro Police Academy class graduated and the recruits joined the ranks of the Greensboro Police Division (GPD). And even if the newly sworn law enforcement officials had accomplished greater than 900 hours of coaching and instruction, that is unhealthy information for Greensboro. Solely 13...
telecompetitor.com
NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties
Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
Greensboro, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The Carver High School football team will have a game with Western Guilford High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. The Carver High School football team will have a game with Western Guilford High School on August 10, 2022, 14:30:00.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro business owners put on shoe drive for kids
Supplies aren't the only items kids need heading back to school. A group of Greensboro business owners are helping students put their best foot forward.
wfmynews2.com
Growing Greensboro microchip company expecting benefits from Chips Act
Guerilla RF was founded in and is based in Greensboro. It became a publically traded company in August, and plan to move to a new headquarters soon.
cbs17
Durham Sheriff announces nearly 500 traffic violations in second quarter
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office announced nearly 500 traffic citations have been given since April. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead released the statistics from April to June. Since then, the following citations have been given:. 389 speeding tickets. 36 driving without a license. 33 driving...
