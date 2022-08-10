ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

FOX8 News

Alamance-Burlington School System putting SROs in every school

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — We are looking into what it will take to get school resource officers in every elementary, middle and high school before Alamance-Burlington School System kids start the year on Aug. 29. The district’s Board of Education members just unanimously approved funding for the full-time staffing. Hiring nine SROs will put […]
BURLINGTON, NC
Government Technology

Guilford County Schools to Spend $1M to Close Digital Divide

(TNS) — Guilford County Schools is contributing $1 million toward a project to bring reliable home Internet to students in designated areas of need. The district's Board of Education approved the expense at its meeting Tuesday night, at the recommendation of Whitney Oakley, who is acting superintendent. The money...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Alamance-Burlington school board approves resource officers at every school

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education unanimously approved having a school resource officer at every school in the district. According to their website, board members approved memorandums of understanding and contracts with local law enforcement agencies. The district is working with Burlington Police Department, Mebane, Graham, Elon, Haw River, and the Alamance County Sheriff's Department. A combination of state and local funds will be used to cover the $2.7 million dollar cost.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

New Greensboro assistant city manager has big responsibilities, vision

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — I just don’t see Nasha McCray spending a lot of time sitting behind a desk even though that’s probably the way most people would envision her new job. She’s one of Greensboro’s new assistant city managers who oversees multiple community services departments including workforce development, Creative Greensboro, neighborhood development, libraries, museums, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Page High School launches free app for students, parents

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — In just a couple of weeks, the halls of Page High School in Greensboro will be busy with students. Some will know their way around, but others will be new. In either case, there’s a new resource to help: the Page High School App! It’s a one-stop shop for everything about […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem Police Department, Police Foundation host school supply giveaway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department and Police Foundation are helping children prepare for the new school year by hosting their annual school supply giveaway on Friday, August 12. They'll be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies at various locations throughout Winston-Salem. The locations and pick up...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Grant offers N.C. high school grads free college

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The cost of college is enough to make anyone clench their wallets in fear, but a statewide grant is aiming to ease the burden and boost college enrollment. What You Need To Know. N.C. high school graduates can get up to two years of free community...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County jail addresses mold, staffing concerns

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate’s perspective is shedding light on the mold and staffing problem at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro.   “They don’t know what they’re doing from one day to the next,” the inmate told FOX8’s Tyler Hardin during a 15-minute phone call. “It’s living on a day-by-day basis.”  The 42-year-old inmate […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
telecompetitor.com

NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties

Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

