Cast: Jean-Paul Belmondo Alain Delon Catherine Rouvel Françoise Christophe Corinne Marchand. In 1930 Marseilles two small-time crooks join forces when they meet brawling over a woman. Starting with fixed horse races and fights, they start to find themselves doing jobs for the local gangster bosses. When they decide to go into the business for themselves, their easy-going approach to crime starts to change.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 HOURS AGO