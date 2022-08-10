ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, KY

'Four years is not long enough': Family of Serenity McKinney celebrate her 5th birthday days after remains identified

By Drew Gardner
WLKY.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

3 years since her disappearance, Andrea Knabel's family holds onto hope for answers, closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday marks three years since a Louisville mother went missing. Her family continues searching for her. Andrea Knabel was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2019, near a family member's home in the Audubon Park area. Before her disappearance, Knabel looked for other missing people, and while tips have come in since then, the toll of her disappearance hit her family hard.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Missing Louisville mother remembered during candlelight vigil

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a Louisville mother last seen three years ago marks the anniversary of her disappearance with a candlelight vigil. The family of Andrea Knabel is continuing their search for her. Earlier this summer, the family teamed up with the nonprofit group Community United Effort...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Shelbyville, KY
Society
City
Shelbyville, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Mckinney, KY
wdrb.com

Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
LOUISVILLE, KY
blavity.com

A Cop Is Accused Of Falsifying Search Warrant Used In Raid Of Breonna Taylor’s Home. Now, Her Death Is Being Connected To A Housing Development Project

In the years since the police killing of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old woman who was fatally shot after a raid on her Louisville, Kentucky, home, questions about the origin of the search warrant have dominated conversations. Now, the community is learning that it wasn’t how the warrant was carried out, but why it was issued in the first place.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Burned body found on Six Mile Lane near west Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found burned on Six Mile Lane on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Fire responded to the 4400 block of Six Mile Lane just after 11 a.m. On scene, fire found a body, gender unknown, that had been burned. A...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melody Roller#Justice
WLKY.com

Man injured in early morning Portland shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and injured early Sunday morning in Portland, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 4:30 a.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to the call of a shooting on 22nd Street and Lytle Street. That is just south of the I-64 ramp on 22nd.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Shooting in the California neighborhood sends woman to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the California neighborhood that sent a woman to the hospital. Around 8 p. m. Sunday night, police officers from the 2nd Division received a call to respond to 17th and St. Catherine Street. After their arrival, officers soon...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WLKY.com

Man killed after crashing into tree on Oldham County road

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A man was killed Friday night in a crash in Oldham County, according to the Oldham County police. Oldham County authorities responded at 6:21 p.m. Friday to a report of a car crash on Rose Island Road north of Oldham Acres Road. When they got...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Police investigate burned body found in West Buechel

WEST BUECHEL, Ky. — Investigators are looking into the discovery of a burned body found in the West Buechel neighborhood Saturday. It all started when firefighters were called to put out a fire near a fence in the 6400 block of Six Mile Lane around 11 a.m. When crews...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 person dies after fatal car crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and a Louisville woman was charged with murder after a car crash on the Watterson Expressway at Breckenridge Lane. LMPD said at about 4 a.m. Sunday, LMPD Fifth Division officers responded to a call of a car crash on the Watterson Expressway approaching Breckenridge Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

A Stroll Down Restaurant Memory Lane

Covid, Delta, Omicron, BA.5, bah! Sometimes it seems as if the pandemic will never end. In fact, the experts say, it’s more likely to shift from pandemic to endemic status, which isn’t much better since it’s essentially acknowledging that it will always be around, like the flu or common cold.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy