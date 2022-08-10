'Four years is not long enough': Family of Serenity McKinney celebrate her 5th birthday days after remains identified

Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
3 years since her disappearance, Andrea Knabel's family holds onto hope for answers, closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday marks three years since a Louisville mother went missing. Her family continues searching for her. Andrea Knabel was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2019, near a family member's home in the Audubon Park area. Before her disappearance, Knabel looked for other missing people, and while tips have come in since then, the toll of her disappearance hit her family hard.
WLKY.com
Missing Louisville mother remembered during candlelight vigil
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a Louisville mother last seen three years ago marks the anniversary of her disappearance with a candlelight vigil. The family of Andrea Knabel is continuing their search for her. Earlier this summer, the family teamed up with the nonprofit group Community United Effort...
Wave 3
Sister, son of Louisville women found dead seek support to pay for school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood. Her name was Danielle Wade and police found her two month old son DreSeaun still alive clutching his mother’s body. His hand was raw because he had apparently been trying to eat it to survive.
WLKY.com
New nonprofit in Oldham County hopes to help local vets, children in need
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — There's a new nonprofit in Oldham County dedicated to helping veterans and children in need. It's called 'Be like Griff', named after Daniel Griffith, a 39-year-old Crestwood army veteran who was killed in a car accident on I-71 in December 2021. Investigators determined that traffic...
wdrb.com
Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
WLKY.com
LMPD charge Louisville woman with murder in Watterson Expressway crash, victim identified
Louisville Metro Police have charged a Louisville woman with murder in connection with a deadly fiery crash that shut down the Watterson Expressway for several hours early Sunday morning. Police have arrested 42-year-old Maria Lara. Arrest records say Lara had been drinking prior to rear-ending a second vehicle at a...
blavity.com
A Cop Is Accused Of Falsifying Search Warrant Used In Raid Of Breonna Taylor’s Home. Now, Her Death Is Being Connected To A Housing Development Project
In the years since the police killing of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old woman who was fatally shot after a raid on her Louisville, Kentucky, home, questions about the origin of the search warrant have dominated conversations. Now, the community is learning that it wasn’t how the warrant was carried out, but why it was issued in the first place.
wdrb.com
Burned body found on Six Mile Lane near west Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found burned on Six Mile Lane on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Fire responded to the 4400 block of Six Mile Lane just after 11 a.m. On scene, fire found a body, gender unknown, that had been burned. A...
wdrb.com
Remains returned to family of missing 4-year-old discovered in Bullitt County wooded area
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Month's after a missing little girl's body was found, it has finally been returned to the family. It has been what Serenity McKinney's grandmothers describe as a rollercoaster of emotions. Remembering her on what would have been her fifth birthday the same week her remains have returned.
WLKY.com
Man injured in early morning Portland shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and injured early Sunday morning in Portland, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 4:30 a.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to the call of a shooting on 22nd Street and Lytle Street. That is just south of the I-64 ramp on 22nd.
Wave 3
Man arrested in connection to double shooting at Fern Valley Days Inn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting at the Fern Valley Days Inn. According to court documents, Ralph Dulak is being charged with attempted murder, strangulation, assault and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern...
WLKY.com
Shooting in the California neighborhood sends woman to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the California neighborhood that sent a woman to the hospital. Around 8 p. m. Sunday night, police officers from the 2nd Division received a call to respond to 17th and St. Catherine Street. After their arrival, officers soon...
WLKY.com
Mailman held at gunpoint and robbed in Pleasure Ridge Park, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said that a mailman was robbed in Pleasure Ridge Park while delivering mail Friday evening. LMPD Third Division officers responded to a call of a robbery of a U.S. Postal worker in the 7800 block of Bramble Lane around 5 p.m. Police...
WLKY.com
Man killed after crashing into tree on Oldham County road
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A man was killed Friday night in a crash in Oldham County, according to the Oldham County police. Oldham County authorities responded at 6:21 p.m. Friday to a report of a car crash on Rose Island Road north of Oldham Acres Road. When they got...
WHAS 11
Teenage boy dies days after helping flood victims in Ky.
Knott County's Aaron Crawford was helping clean a family friend's home when he started to feel sick. The 18-year-old was flown to the ICU in Lexington where he died.
WLKY.com
Police investigate burned body found in West Buechel
WEST BUECHEL, Ky. — Investigators are looking into the discovery of a burned body found in the West Buechel neighborhood Saturday. It all started when firefighters were called to put out a fire near a fence in the 6400 block of Six Mile Lane around 11 a.m. When crews...
ISP: Police chase ends with Harrison County man, woman arrested
CORYDON, Ind. — Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after leading an Indiana State Police Trooper on a chase through Washington and Orange County. ISP said Trooper Brett Walters was patrolling in Washington County when he saw an SUV traveling at a high speed. Police said he clocked the...
wdrb.com
1 person dies after fatal car crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and a Louisville woman was charged with murder after a car crash on the Watterson Expressway at Breckenridge Lane. LMPD said at about 4 a.m. Sunday, LMPD Fifth Division officers responded to a call of a car crash on the Watterson Expressway approaching Breckenridge Lane.
Local family loses everything after rental truck stolen, only parked for 3 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville family said their U-Haul truck was stolen in the parking lot of a motel they were staying at off of Bardstown Road on June 28. The family, William Johnson, fiancée Amber Hardin and their two daughters, lost everything. "It's really hard. My kids...
leoweekly.com
A Stroll Down Restaurant Memory Lane
Covid, Delta, Omicron, BA.5, bah! Sometimes it seems as if the pandemic will never end. In fact, the experts say, it’s more likely to shift from pandemic to endemic status, which isn’t much better since it’s essentially acknowledging that it will always be around, like the flu or common cold.
