Publix Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results; Todd Jones Comments
We are reporting on yet another sales gain in the retail sector as Publix recently revealed its second quarter 2022 financial results. The newly released report unveiled that sales from the three months ended June 25, saw a 9.3 percent increase from $11.8 billion in 2021 to $12.8 billion in 2022. This represents a $1.1 billion boost in sales for the retail chain.
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
Rivian posts second-quarter revenue above estimates, but expects a wider loss for the year
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive maintained its full-year guidance for deliveries Thursday. The automaker reported second-quarter revenue that was higher than Wall Street expected. But it trimmed its full-year financial outlook, saying that investors should now expect a wider loss and lower capital expenditures than it had previously forecast. Electric...
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq enters bull market, Dow adds 535 points, Disney earnings in focus
Coverage for this event has ended. FCC rejects subsidy's for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission has turned down applications by LTD Broadband and Starlink to receive support through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program. "Starlink's technology has real promise," Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. "But...
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
NeuroPace, Inc. (NPCE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NPCE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Recap: PolarityTE Q2 Earnings
PolarityTE PTE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolarityTE missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.3 versus an estimate of $-1.25. Revenue was down $2.46 million from the same period last...
Recap: Geron Q2 Earnings
Geron GERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Geron beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $34 thousand from the same period last...
Co-Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Co-Diagnostics CODX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Co-Diagnostics posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was down $22.34 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Why Is Disney Higher By More Than 7%: Here Are 40 Stocks Moving Premarket
T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares rose 44.6% to $0.2284 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 30% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it will explore the potential to develop a rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC shares rose 37.5% to $1.83 in...
LifeMD: Q2 Earnings Insights
LifeMD LFMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LifeMD beat estimated earnings by 37.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $8.14 million from the same period last...
Recap: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $912 thousand from the same...
AutoCanada Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results, Records Solid Top-Line Growth
Strength across all business areas and robust inorganic growth drove AutoCanada’s encouraging earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Car dealership operator AutoCanada Inc. (TSE: ACQ) recently reported impressive results for the second quarter of 2022. The company recorded the highest second-quarter revenues in its history. The strength in the earnings results should positively support the company’s share price, which was up 1.6% on August 10.
ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ZIMV earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Athersys (ATHX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ATHX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Recap: Viant Technology Q2 Earnings
Viant Technology DSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Viant Technology beat estimated earnings by 57.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $789 thousand from the same...
Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 58.13 points, or 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.19%. Tuesday's decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell...
Adams Resources & Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Adams Resources & Energy AE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adams Resources & Energy beat estimated earnings by 11.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was up $505.31...
OPKO Health (OPK) Stock Gains 2.1% Despite Q2 Earnings Miss
Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. OPK rose 2.1% till Aug 8, following the company's second-quarter 2022 results announcement on Aug 4. OPKO Health delivered adjusted loss per share of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2022, wider than the loss of 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. The figure was also wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share.
AppLovin Stock Loses Sheen on Weak Q2 Results, Lower 2022 Projections
Mobile app company AppLovin’s weaker-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2022 and lower revenue projections for 2022 have disappointed investors. Shares of this $13.6-billion company declined 10% in Wednesday’s extended trading session. Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) declined 10.2% in the extended trading session on Wednesday,...
