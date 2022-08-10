Read full article on original website
Suns Land Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant In Crazy Trade Scenario
The Phoenix Suns are the team where Kevin Durant wants to end up on ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The problem? It still remains to be seen how they are going to manage to pull that off. There were added complications to the Suns’ pursuit of Deandre Ayton being...
Heat Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, some teams have an easier time attracting the league’s best talent than others. Plenty of factors go into making a destination appealing. The weather may play a role – to what extent, who can say? Market size certainly counts as well. All told, it’s just...
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
RELATED PEOPLE
LOOK: LeBron James, Wife Savannah Honor Their Three Children with New Tattoos
NBA superstar LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, both got tattoos with the initials “B.B.Z.” yesterday. The new ink signifies the initials of their children: Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. LeBron posted an Instagram story of their two hands with the tattoos, which are on the outside of their...
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
The Jets hit the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts out of bounds in a preseason game and NFL fans were irate
The beauty (and frustration) of NFL preseason games is that most teams and players are working out their kinks in these exhibitions. No one’s going 100 percent full-tilt because they know there’s still an entire regular season to play. Evidently, the Jets did not receive this memo. It...
Nuggets Pair Donovan Mitchell, Nikola Jokic In Trade Scenario
Focus on the NBA’s trade market is beginning to shift. After dominating headlines, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant shared the spotlight with the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell. Neither name has been actually traded yet, though. Mitchell hasn’t requested a trade as Durant did, but his name is...
Longtime ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel comes out as transgender
ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is transitioning, and will be using he/him pronouns. The 48-year-old, who the network has called "the foremost authority on women's basketball," is an award-winning veteran of sports journalism, and joined ESPN in 1996. Voepel said that his recent winning of...
These 3 Teams Pursue Trade For Heat Star Bam Adebayo
Just when it seemed like the NBA offseason had finally reached its resting point with nearly every team content with their current roster and ready to approach training camp, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets drop another atomic bomb on the league’s landscape. It was recently reported that after...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Pick For World’s Best Player
The debate about the greatest basketball player in the world does not have a clear answer. You can ask 10 different people, and all 10 may have a different opinion. But, one player who is squarely in the conversation right now is NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Nets Land Myles Turner In Intriguing Trade Scenario
It has been an eventful NBA offseason for the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant has requested a trade. Meanwhile, the organization might be looking to move Kyrie Irving as well. If Ben Simmons got dealt, that wouldn’t be shocking either. The possibilities are endless. With that said, some outcomes are...
