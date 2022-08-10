ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Walton County commissioners deny rezoning request

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIDMt_0hBEVLf700

FREEPORT, Fla. ( WMBB ) — An affordable housing proposal once again dominated this evening’s Walton County commission meeting.

They approved one two weeks ago for the South Walton area.

Developers hoping to build an affordable housing complex in Freeport weren’t as lucky on Tuesday night.

Patterson SSA put in the rezoning request for an affordable housing complex that would change the zoning district from rural village to general commercial on more than 28 acres.

The property is located on the south side of State Road 20, approximately 3.1 miles from the intersection of US 331 and State Road 20.

Nearby Hammock Bay residents were concerned it would just add to more traffic congestion.

“My concern is traffic, people are very short-lived in Florida, I have found,” a Hammock Bay resident said.

“With the houses and everything being built it’s going to be a heck of a traffic jam and this project here they are going to come over on Bay Loop and that’s going to dump more traffic,” another resident said.

PCB Council members lean towards a smoke ban on beaches

Some residents even argued that it is being falsely advertised as affordable housing.

They said a development this large will have a negative impact on the area.

“I moved to Hammock Bay from Destin, I was trying to get away from this high density, development area and I think I can speak for all of my neighbors none of us are going to be thrilled about this expansion of activity,” a resident said.

But commissioner William “Boots” McCormick said the complex would help address the housing shortage.

“Everyone who sits here tonight and says they are against this project I can give you three citizens that have had conversations with me that say ‘we need homes,’ McCormick said. “We are not talking about South Walton short-term rentals we are talking about building homes for people that are here right now, not building homes that attract people, we have a housing shortage.”

In the end, commissioners sided with the majority of residents, which were against the project.

They denied the rezoning request by a 3 to 2 vote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

Panama City commissioners approve crosswalk art project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City continues to make downtown a little bit more artistic. On Tuesday city commissioners approved a crosswalk public art pilot program. Officials said the project will encourage public art and stimulate the local economy. Commissioners said the crosswalk art would also make streets safer for pedestrians. The artwork is […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

New park facility opens in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
defuniakherald.com

SWFD elects Seat 7 Commissioner, hears July activity report

Note: Due to press deadlines, this is Part One of two articles on the SWFD Board’s Aug. 8 meeting. Part Two will run in the Aug. 17 edition of the Herald – Breeze. The South Walton Fire District (SWFD) board of commissioners held its monthly meeting on Aug. 8, where Bob Brooke, Phil Friday, and Jim Vernon were on the ballot to fill the empty 7th commission seat. both Brooke and Friday attended the meeting and took the opportunity to approach the board and answer questions. Friday won the election with 2 votes in his favor.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, FL
County
Walton County, FL
City
Destin, FL
State
Florida State
Walton County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WEAR

Santa Rosa County revokes Matt Banks' contractors license

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Local contractor Matthew Banks of Banks Construction had his contractors license revoked in Santa Rosa County at Wednesday's Contractor Competency Board meeting. Banks was not present Wednesday at the Santa Rosa County Contractor Competency Board meeting. Several of his alleged victims did show up for...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Jackson County working to control hydrilla grass on Merritt’s Mill Pond

Merritt’s Mill Pond is one of Jackson County’s most highly valued natural resources. It exists not only as a source of recreation for visitors and locals alike, but also as a home to many citizens with property on its shores. Over the years, the Hydrilla Grass levels have increased which impacts life on and in the water.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in FWB

It’s the first day of school in Okaloosa County! Please be sure to watch for children and I hope that everyone has a great first-day back!. Aldi, Ulta, among 6 stores coming to Crestview Commons. The City of Crestview has confirmed 6 stores coming to the highly-anticipated Crestview Commons....
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#County Commission#Traffic Congestion#Beaches
WMBB

New business should bring 40+ jobs to Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Development of the Endeavor property in Marianna is finally underway. City and county officials are excited to welcome a new aluminum manufacturing company to the area. “This is hopefully will be the anchor, the starting point for the industrial park development which is in the area where we are constructing the […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Document details alleged GAC corruption

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A newly released federal document makes new allegations about corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael. The one-year-old application for a search warrant was filed by FBI Agent Lawrence Borghini and was part of an ongoing investigation into corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael. Federal prosecutors previously indicted former […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County Schools clarify cell phone policy

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Day two of the new school year is in the books and so far things seem to be going smoothly. But there are questions specifically about the cell phone policy for students in Bay District Schools. Kids ‘can’ carry cell phones on campus, but the way they use the varies […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WMBB

Panama City residents express boat ramp concerns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Frustrated Panama City residents showed up at the Panama City Commission meeting Tuesday morning to vent about the future of the downtown marina boat ramp.  Many are concerned the city plans to close the ramp, leaving them with nowhere to launch their boats. “The city marina is an exceptional place […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach Council considers smoking ban on beaches

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach leaders have been tossing around the idea of banning smoking at the beaches. They recently received the power from the state to make this decision, and it sounds like they will do it soon. At Tuesday morning’s beach city council meeting, every member had a reason […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City donates $100,000 to Haney Technical College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials continued a trend they began last year, commissioners have agreed to give $100,000 to Haney Technical College and another hundred thousand to the FSU Panama City campus. The money will go to both schools’ scholarship funds. For Haney, it’s the largest donation in school history. The money […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Bear-resistant trash cans offered in northwest Florida

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Black bear videos are constant on a northwest Florida social media feed. Waste Management customers in the area now have another option when it comes to bear sightings and security in neighborhoods. WM is offering bear-resistant trash carts in Okaloosa County. The city of Mary Esther said WM received an […]
MARY ESTHER, FL
getthecoast.com

City of Crestview launches new Public Records Portal

Next Request, the name of the portal, is a public records management system designed to improve efficiency in responding to public record requests. City Clerk Maryanne Schrader chose Next Request after extensive research into. streamlining the City’s public records process. Schrader felt this was an essential. tool for our...
CRESTVIEW, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Residents remain skeptical of Jubilee CDD plans

Despite assurances from developers that community development districts are the “best possible way to develop” a community, some neighbors of the massive Jubilee project northeast of Pace still are skeptical. Ron Reeser, managing partner of The Eagle Group, which owns the roughly 2,700 -acre Jubilee property, hosted a...
PACE, FL
WMBB

DeFuniak Springs survey will determine future of project

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs mural that sparked controversy among residents is still unfinished. Council members paused the project after DeFuniak Springs residents expressed their opinions about the mural on Baldwin Avenue downtown. Once it was uncovered, hundreds of comments from Facebook users flooded in calling the mural “a waste of taxpayers’ […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

WMBB

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy