Peoria, IL

Boot Camp: Peoria Lions ready to reload, look for another high finish in the Big 12

By Patrick Cunningham
 1 day ago

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Peoria High Lions are a confident bunch coming off a 7-3 season in 2021 that saw them finish second in the Big 12 conference.

However, two-time Big 12 Conference Player of the Year Eddie Clarke has been lost to graduation along with his 26 touchdowns.

He may be hard to replace, but head coach Tim Thornton said it won’t be impossible.

You got to lean on the O-line a little bit, got to lean on the fullback a little bit and the rest of the offense. but I think Malachi Washington is going to jump in and do a good job we got a couple more with Frank Otterman, Malik Ross that are trying to step in and fill those shoes also. but, we’re going to be different back there but I’m not sure it’s going to fall off too much

Tim Thornton, Peoria High Head Coach

The Lions open the season at home August 26 against Metamora.

