Five years from now, when the overall price of medicines is skyrocketing, look back on this month and blame the Democrats for ruining the generic drug industry. Better yet, America should raise Hades this week by calling Democratic House members to urge them to vote against the provision in the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spend bill that sets up a spurious government “negotiation” of Medicare drug prices. The Medicare provision is horribly counterproductive on numerous levels. What it will do to deter the development of inexpensive generic drugs will put a particular crimp on family budgets.

