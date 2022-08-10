ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Shelby, Alabama policy group differ on Inflation Reduction Act

(The Center Square) – One Republican senator from Alabama and one policy group share differing opinions on the Inflation Reduction Act. The measure, which passed the U.S. Senate late Sunday night with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote, is a $740 million taxation and spending bill that is designed to combat climate change and allow the federal government to cap prices on certain prescription medications.
Industry warns Manchin-Schumer bill will mean fewer new drugs

The pharmaceutical industry is bracing for a severe hit to investments with the Senate passage of a bill that would give Medicare the authority to set price caps on some expensive prescription drugs. Democrats passed a surprise deal struck last week between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen....
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Burn pits recognition for veterans took decade of struggle

Rosie Torres of Robstown, Texas, is no Washington lobbyist, but she’s been making the long trek to Capitol Hill for some 13 years, knocking year after year on lawmakers’ doors. Her mission: Alert them — convince them — that something awful has been happening to Iraq and Afghanistan veterans as a result of constant exposure to toxic military burn pits.
Manchin bill would devastate the generic drug industry, raise prices

Five years from now, when the overall price of medicines is skyrocketing, look back on this month and blame the Democrats for ruining the generic drug industry. Better yet, America should raise Hades this week by calling Democratic House members to urge them to vote against the provision in the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spend bill that sets up a spurious government “negotiation” of Medicare drug prices. The Medicare provision is horribly counterproductive on numerous levels. What it will do to deter the development of inexpensive generic drugs will put a particular crimp on family budgets.
Democrats Just Got a Sign That Midterms Might Not Be So Brutal

Democrats got a bit of good news in Tuesday’s elections that suggests this fall’s midterm elections might not be as brutal as the party once feared. In Minnesota, Democrats lost a special election by just four points in a mostly rural southern Minnesota House district, a much closer margin than then-President Donald Trump’s 10-point victory in 2020.
J&J, Amgen, Regeneron Drugs Likely to Face Medicare Negotiation

Pricey medicines from companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Merck are likely to face government negotiations in coming years, according to a Bloomberg Government analysis of Medicare data. Sweeping legislation (. H.R. 5376. ) to empower the government to demand lower prices on some of the costliest drugs to...
Republican lawmaker rips Inflation Reduction Act: Gov't taking money out of your pocket, putting it in theirs

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, House Financial Services Committee member Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, slammed Democrats' social spending and tax bill, arguing it will not help alleviate the inflationary impacts on American consumers "at all." REP. WARREN DAVIDSON: Five infantry divisions worth of IRS agents. And they...
Capito Announces Funding for Bluefield State University Through Congressionally Directed Spending

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that Bluefield State University will receive $300,000, which was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests she made. Specifically, the funding will be used to increase healthcare workforce...
Senate Proposal Includes $2B Funding Increase for National Institutes of Health in FY 2023

On July 28, the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee released its FY 2023 spending bill that includes a $2 billion funding increase for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), including a $291 million funding boost for the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The bill also includes $1 billion for the Advanced Research Projects Agency on Health (ARPA-H) to help accelerate new innovations in treatments for cancer and other diseases. Additionally, the bill allocates $31 million in additional funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Division of Cancer Prevention and Control (DCPC), including a $10 million increase for the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program to provide breast and cervical cancer screening for uninsured and underinsured individuals, and a $20 million increase for the CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health for programs that help prevent youth from starting to use tobacco and helps adult tobacco users to quit.
