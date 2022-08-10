Read full article on original website
CNBC
1 in 5 insulin users on Medicare has ‘catastrophic’ drug spending, Yale finds. The Inflation Reduction Act may help
The Senate's Inflation Reduction Act comes with a big change to insulin costs for Medicare beneficiaries. The bill, which also needs to be passed by the House, seeks to limit insulin costs to $35 per month for those on Medicare. But efforts to extend that change to patients covered by...
Republicans block insulin price cap for private insurance in Inflation Reduction Act
During Sunday's Inflation Reduction Act bill voting session, Republican lawmakers voted to block a portion of the suggested $35 price cap on insulin that Democrats hoped would apply to patients on both Medicare, as well as those using private insurance. According to The Washington Post, "Republicans left the portion that...
Shelby, Alabama policy group differ on Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – One Republican senator from Alabama and one policy group share differing opinions on the Inflation Reduction Act. The measure, which passed the U.S. Senate late Sunday night with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote, is a $740 million taxation and spending bill that is designed to combat climate change and allow the federal government to cap prices on certain prescription medications.
Washington Examiner
Industry warns Manchin-Schumer bill will mean fewer new drugs
The pharmaceutical industry is bracing for a severe hit to investments with the Senate passage of a bill that would give Medicare the authority to set price caps on some expensive prescription drugs. Democrats passed a surprise deal struck last week between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen....
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Senate drug price bill is limited to Medicare. Here's what it means for those with private insurance
The bill's narrower focus is not expected to hurt the private insurance market and could even help restrain drug price increases in the future, health policy experts said.
americanmilitarynews.com
Veterans’ burn pits healthcare bill passes Senate – Biden to sign
A massive veterans bill designed to expand healthcare benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits passed in the US Senate late Tuesday. President Joe Biden said in a statement that he is looking forward to signing the bill, which he will do Monday. The Honoring Our Promise...
MilitaryTimes
Burn pits recognition for veterans took decade of struggle
Rosie Torres of Robstown, Texas, is no Washington lobbyist, but she’s been making the long trek to Capitol Hill for some 13 years, knocking year after year on lawmakers’ doors. Her mission: Alert them — convince them — that something awful has been happening to Iraq and Afghanistan veterans as a result of constant exposure to toxic military burn pits.
Tim Kaine has long Covid. That’s not moving Congress to act.
While Kaine and other Democrats in the House and Senate are pushing for action, they have failed to gain meaningful momentum due to lack of GOP support.
Washington Examiner
Manchin bill would devastate the generic drug industry, raise prices
Five years from now, when the overall price of medicines is skyrocketing, look back on this month and blame the Democrats for ruining the generic drug industry. Better yet, America should raise Hades this week by calling Democratic House members to urge them to vote against the provision in the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spend bill that sets up a spurious government “negotiation” of Medicare drug prices. The Medicare provision is horribly counterproductive on numerous levels. What it will do to deter the development of inexpensive generic drugs will put a particular crimp on family budgets.
Democrats Just Got a Sign That Midterms Might Not Be So Brutal
Democrats got a bit of good news in Tuesday’s elections that suggests this fall’s midterm elections might not be as brutal as the party once feared. In Minnesota, Democrats lost a special election by just four points in a mostly rural southern Minnesota House district, a much closer margin than then-President Donald Trump’s 10-point victory in 2020.
AOL Corp
Use insulin? Idaho’s senators just hung you out to dry. Thank them for your next bill
Idaho’s Senate delegation shows no sign of cleaning up its act. It continues to put the interests of wealthy donors and the national Republican party ahead of the citizens of the state of Idaho. And on Sunday night, they did so in an especially egregious fashion. Last week, we...
Yellen directs IRS not to use new funding to increase chances of audits of Americans making less than $400,000
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday directed the Internal Revenue Service not to use any of the new funding allocated in the Democrats' new health care and climate bill to increase the chances of Americans making less than $400,000 a year getting audited, according to a copy of the letter obtained exclusively by CNN.
bloomberglaw.com
J&J, Amgen, Regeneron Drugs Likely to Face Medicare Negotiation
Pricey medicines from companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Merck are likely to face government negotiations in coming years, according to a Bloomberg Government analysis of Medicare data. Sweeping legislation (. H.R. 5376. ) to empower the government to demand lower prices on some of the costliest drugs to...
CNET
Cheaper Prescription Medications: How Mark Cuban's Online Pharmacy Could Save You Hundreds of Dollars a Month
While the Inflation Reduction Act looks to reduce drug prices for millions of seniors on Medicare, the cost of prescriptions has become burdensome for Americans of all ages -- increasing by 35% since 2014 according to Healthcare Finance, compared with 19% for all goods and services. Some 18 million Americans...
FOXBusiness
Republican lawmaker rips Inflation Reduction Act: Gov't taking money out of your pocket, putting it in theirs
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, House Financial Services Committee member Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, slammed Democrats' social spending and tax bill, arguing it will not help alleviate the inflationary impacts on American consumers "at all." REP. WARREN DAVIDSON: Five infantry divisions worth of IRS agents. And they...
Capito Announces Funding for Bluefield State University Through Congressionally Directed Spending
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that Bluefield State University will receive $300,000, which was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests she made. Specifically, the funding will be used to increase healthcare workforce...
Biden to sign bill to expand benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will sign legislation Wednesday to expand health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. The bipartisan bill, known as the PACT Act, is the most significant expansion of veterans' health care and benefits in more than 30 years, a White House official said.
Senate Proposal Includes $2B Funding Increase for National Institutes of Health in FY 2023
On July 28, the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee released its FY 2023 spending bill that includes a $2 billion funding increase for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), including a $291 million funding boost for the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The bill also includes $1 billion for the Advanced Research Projects Agency on Health (ARPA-H) to help accelerate new innovations in treatments for cancer and other diseases. Additionally, the bill allocates $31 million in additional funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Division of Cancer Prevention and Control (DCPC), including a $10 million increase for the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program to provide breast and cervical cancer screening for uninsured and underinsured individuals, and a $20 million increase for the CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health for programs that help prevent youth from starting to use tobacco and helps adult tobacco users to quit.
How the Inflation Reduction Act would save Medicare drug costs
The Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act would grant Medicare the authority to negotiate drug prices and cap out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 a year.
