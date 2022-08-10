Read full article on original website
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
GOP scuttles plan to undermine tax-and-spend bill
House Republicans on Friday abandoned a plan to prime a constitutional challenge against Democrats' $740 billion tax, climate and health care bill. Why it matters: The plan, spearheaded by the House Freedom Caucus, was meant show the Republican base that, even in the minority, the party was flexing what leverage they have to block Democrats' legislative initiatives.
Wisconsin 2020 election probe in limbo after lead investigator fired
Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fired Wisconsin's lead 2020 election investigator on Friday, potentially ending the investigation, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: Vos' decision comes days after former President Trump — who pressured Vos to overturn Wisconsin's 2020 election results — endorsed the Wisconsin assembly speaker's recent primary challenger. Vos still won the primary.
Washington state's blue Legislature bucks GOP trend.
Data: NCSL; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsWashington's Legislature — with its strong Democratic majorities in both chambers — is bucking a years-long trend of statehouses leaning Republican.The big picture: Between 2012 and 2022, Republicans consistently held more seats in state legislatures than Democrats, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.During that time, the GOP held between 52% and 57% of state legislative seats nationwide.Meanwhile, in Washington state, Democrats have controlled both chambers since late 2017.Democrats now hold 58% of state House seats and 57% of state Senate seats in Washington.State of play: Those majorities don't appear to be in jeopardy this year.In several races considered potential pickups for the GOP, Democrats captured more than 50% of the vote in the Aug. 2 primary.
Kinzinger on Trump battle: "He won, in the short term at least"
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told WGN-TV in an interview published Thursday he has no regrets about standing up to former President Trump, but he thought more Republicans would speak out. Driving the news: Kingzinger called on Trump in November 2020 to stop spreading "debunked misinformation" about the presidential election and...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
The Republican party has reason to fear the midterms
Donald Trump’s week from hell has turned red hot. On Friday, reports emerged that he was under suspicion of having violated the Espionage Act, removing or destroying records and obstructing an investigation. Separate inventory receipts reflect that FBI agents hauled-off a trove of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach domicile and club.
Kevin McCarthy Mocked After Asking If Americans Are Better Off Than 2 Years Ago
Apparently the House Republican leader forgot the country was being ravaged in 2020 by COVID-19 before vaccines were available.
House Republicans eye affidavit in call for more details on Trump search
The affidavit in support of the search warrant for former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence remains under seal, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) said Friday during a press conference urging the Justice Department to release more information. The big picture: The affidavit would lay out details about the investigation, including what prosecutors...
Cracks emerge in GOP’s Mar-a-Lago response
Republicans are dividing over how or whether to defend former President Trump after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago — and what to do about some members' heated rhetoric toward law enforcement. Why it matters: Documents released Friday bolster reports that the search involved highly classified materials believed stored in...
White House left Kabul evacuation decisions to final hours, GOP probe claims
The Biden administration left key decisions on how to evacuate civilians from Kabul until the final hours before the city fell to the Taliban, a new report from Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee claims. Why it matters: President Biden acknowledged after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal that his administration...
Rubio, Warner send bipartisan request for info on Mar-a-Lago search
Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) sent a private letter on Sunday to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding the FBI's search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home last week, Rubio's office told Axios. Why it matters: The search, which led to...
Marjorie Taylor Greene drafts articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Friday night that she has drafted articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland. Why it matters: The drafted articles of impeachment, which likely won't go too far, come in response to the FBI's search at former President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago. Driving the...
Congress sends $740 billion tax, health and climate bill to Biden's desk
The House of Representatives on Friday passed Democrats' $740 billion tax, health care and climate bill, which now goes to President Biden's desk for his signature. Why it matters: The bill's passage notches a big legislative victory for Democrats with the midterms approaching and delivers on several long-standing liberal policy goals.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar says "former president isn't king" after Mar-a-Lago raid
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) emphasized on Sunday that "the law is king" and not the president, as the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home raised questions about whether the former president committed crimes. The big picture: The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents after raiding the...
Florida judge who approved FBI search for Trump's home hit with threats
The Florida magistrate judge who approved the search warrant on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home has been targeted with anti-semitic comments and insults in the days since the raid happened, according to multiple reports. Why it matters: On Friday, the judge unsealed the FBI warrant that led to the raid...
Potential primary loss likely not the end of the road for Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-Wyo.) political career and fight against former President Donald Trump appear unlikely to end, even if she loses the Republican primary for her re-election Tuesday, Insider writes. The big picture: Cheney is bracing for potential defeat as her opponent Harriet Hageman is polling 30 points ahead, a...
Kansas to recount abortion vote ballots
Kansas said it will review all ballots after voters rejected an anti-abortion amendment earlier this month, so long as a woman who requested the recount foots the bill, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Melissa Leavitt asked Kansas election officials to recount the ballots after voters rejected an amendment...
The new climate politics
The likely passage of Democrats' climate plan will instantly bring a fresh political challenge: selling it to voters. Why it matters: The midterm elections will be the first ever to unfold after enactment of sweeping climate legislation. "This is a totally unprecedented moment that we're finding ourselves in," said David...
