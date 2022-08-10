ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Axios

GOP scuttles plan to undermine tax-and-spend bill

House Republicans on Friday abandoned a plan to prime a constitutional challenge against Democrats' $740 billion tax, climate and health care bill. Why it matters: The plan, spearheaded by the House Freedom Caucus, was meant show the Republican base that, even in the minority, the party was flexing what leverage they have to block Democrats' legislative initiatives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Wisconsin 2020 election probe in limbo after lead investigator fired

Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fired Wisconsin's lead 2020 election investigator on Friday, potentially ending the investigation, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: Vos' decision comes days after former President Trump — who pressured Vos to overturn Wisconsin's 2020 election results — endorsed the Wisconsin assembly speaker's recent primary challenger. Vos still won the primary.
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios Seattle

Washington state's blue Legislature bucks GOP trend.

Data: NCSL; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsWashington's Legislature — with its strong Democratic majorities in both chambers — is bucking a years-long trend of statehouses leaning Republican.The big picture: Between 2012 and 2022, Republicans consistently held more seats in state legislatures than Democrats, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.During that time, the GOP held between 52% and 57% of state legislative seats nationwide.Meanwhile, in Washington state, Democrats have controlled both chambers since late 2017.Democrats now hold 58% of state House seats and 57% of state Senate seats in Washington.State of play: Those majorities don't appear to be in jeopardy this year.In several races considered potential pickups for the GOP, Democrats captured more than 50% of the vote in the Aug. 2 primary.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

The Republican party has reason to fear the midterms

Donald Trump’s week from hell has turned red hot. On Friday, reports emerged that he was under suspicion of having violated the Espionage Act, removing or destroying records and obstructing an investigation. Separate inventory receipts reflect that FBI agents hauled-off a trove of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach domicile and club.
ELECTIONS
Axios

House Republicans eye affidavit in call for more details on Trump search

The affidavit in support of the search warrant for former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence remains under seal, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) said Friday during a press conference urging the Justice Department to release more information. The big picture: The affidavit would lay out details about the investigation, including what prosecutors...
POTUS
Axios

Cracks emerge in GOP’s Mar-a-Lago response

Republicans are dividing over how or whether to defend former President Trump after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago — and what to do about some members' heated rhetoric toward law enforcement. Why it matters: Documents released Friday bolster reports that the search involved highly classified materials believed stored in...
POTUS
Axios

Congress sends $740 billion tax, health and climate bill to Biden's desk

The House of Representatives on Friday passed Democrats' $740 billion tax, health care and climate bill, which now goes to President Biden's desk for his signature. Why it matters: The bill's passage notches a big legislative victory for Democrats with the midterms approaching and delivers on several long-standing liberal policy goals.
INCOME TAX
Axios

Potential primary loss likely not the end of the road for Liz Cheney

Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-Wyo.) political career and fight against former President Donald Trump appear unlikely to end, even if she loses the Republican primary for her re-election Tuesday, Insider writes. The big picture: Cheney is bracing for potential defeat as her opponent Harriet Hageman is polling 30 points ahead, a...
WYOMING STATE
Axios

Kansas to recount abortion vote ballots

Kansas said it will review all ballots after voters rejected an anti-abortion amendment earlier this month, so long as a woman who requested the recount foots the bill, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Melissa Leavitt asked Kansas election officials to recount the ballots after voters rejected an amendment...
KANSAS STATE
Axios

The new climate politics

The likely passage of Democrats' climate plan will instantly bring a fresh political challenge: selling it to voters. Why it matters: The midterm elections will be the first ever to unfold after enactment of sweeping climate legislation. "This is a totally unprecedented moment that we're finding ourselves in," said David...
ADVOCACY
