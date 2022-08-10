ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KTRE

Rains County fugitive taken into custody by Texas Rangers

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office reports a fugitive who escaped the Rains County jail was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers at approximately 5 p.m. Sean Douglas Alsip, 30, escaped Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, Alsip was transferred to the Rains County...
RAINS COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Houston County man guilty in solicitation of murder plot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grapeland man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to murder for hire today before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. According to the indictment, on Feb. 9,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Collectors, dealers show the money at Tyler Coin Show

Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement "Home Sweet Texas," at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Pickleball Martha Jeff

Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement "Home Sweet Texas," at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. Texas African American Museum reopens after completing phase 1 renovations. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

25th Annual Classic Country Hall of Fame celebrates Texas artists

Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement "Home Sweet Texas," at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards.
KTRE

UT TYLER VOLLEYBALL KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-12-22

Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement "Home Sweet Texas," at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

JOSIE AWARD NOMINEE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-12-22 26

Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. "They felt compelled by a desire to not only preserve African American history, but to provide a place for the community to view their history," said Mckeller.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Tyler singer-songwriter talks Josie Music Awards nominations

Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. "They felt compelled by a desire to not only preserve African American history, but to provide a place for the community to view their history," said Mckeller.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Blueberry Buttermilk Breakfast Cake by Oaklea Mansion B&B

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This delicious cake featuring lots of juicy blueberries is the perfect idea, whether you’re staying at a bed and breakfast like Casie’s, or at home in your own kitchen. Blueberry Buttermilk Breakfast Cake. Ingredients:. ½ cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter, room temperature. Zest...
WINNSBORO, TX

