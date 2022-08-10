Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KTRE
Rains County fugitive taken into custody by Texas Rangers
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office reports a fugitive who escaped the Rains County jail was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers at approximately 5 p.m. Sean Douglas Alsip, 30, escaped Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, Alsip was transferred to the Rains County...
KTRE
Houston County man guilty in solicitation of murder plot
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grapeland man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to murder for hire today before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell. According to the indictment, on Feb. 9,...
KTRE
Puppy rescued from dumpster after tip alerts Mount Pleasant animal control
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A startling discovery for East Texas animal control officers, as they were alerted to a puppy, alive, bound and left in a trash receptacle. Pittsburg animal control says the puppy was found in a dumpster off of Cypress Street this morning. Shaken and scared, the puppy...
KTRE
Texas sports officials combat fan abuse with new ‘three strike’ policy
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. |. Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
Collectors, dealers show the money at Tyler Coin Show
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. |. Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to...
KTRE
Pickleball Martha Jeff
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. Texas African American Museum reopens after completing phase 1 renovations. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |
KTRE
25th Annual Classic Country Hall of Fame celebrates Texas artists
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. |. Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to...
KTRE
UT TYLER VOLLEYBALL KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-12-22
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. |. Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTRE
JOSIE AWARD NOMINEE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-12-22 26
Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to not only preserve African American history, but to provide a place for the community to view their history,” said Mckeller. “I would easily attribute 7 to 8 percent of our...
KTRE
Tyler singer-songwriter talks Josie Music Awards nominations
Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to not only preserve African American history, but to provide a place for the community to view their history,” said Mckeller. “I would easily attribute 7 to 8 percent of our...
KTRE
Blueberry Buttermilk Breakfast Cake by Oaklea Mansion B&B
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This delicious cake featuring lots of juicy blueberries is the perfect idea, whether you’re staying at a bed and breakfast like Casie’s, or at home in your own kitchen. Blueberry Buttermilk Breakfast Cake. Ingredients:. ½ cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter, room temperature. Zest...
KTRE
UT Tyler Lady Patriots volleyball counting on experience, chemistry in new season
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Not only is your football team working out and practicing for the new season. So are our area volleyball teams at the Herrington Center on the campus of UT Tyler, The Lady Patriots prepare for their first encounter on August 26. They’ll open at home hosting...
Comments / 0