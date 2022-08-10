If the Giants sign New York Yankees star Aaron Judge in the offseason, it's safe to say Hunter Pence won't be a fan of the move. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carmen Kiew and Cole Kuiper on "Summer Sunday," the former Giants outfielder said that if San Francisco wants to make a big splash in the offseason, Judge would be the guy they sign. However, Pence feels the Giants signing Judge would go against his personal notion on how a team should be built.

