Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
NBC Sports
How Vogelsong, Giants pitchers were offended by 2012 WS graphic
The Giants made easy work of the Detriot Tigers during the 2012 World Series, sweeping the AL champions in four games. For a team that had Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera, losing in four games was a surprise; however, the Tigers might have to place some blame on a FOX Sports graphic for providing San Francisco with bulletin board material.
NBC Sports
How to watch Friday's Phillies vs. Mets game
Get ready for a big-time NL East clash. The Philadelphia Phillies, winners of 12 of their last 14 games, head to the Big Apple for a three-game showdown with the first-place New York Mets starting Friday night. The Mets have held the upper hand in the head-to-head matchup so far...
NBC Sports
Phillies promote top pitching prospects Mick Abel and Andrew Painter to Double A
NEW YORK – The Phillies have their top three pitching prospects on the same staff again. Mick Abel and Andrew Painter have both been promoted from High Class A Jersey Shore to Double A Reading, director of player development Preston Mattingly said Sunday. “It’s just a testament to the...
NBC Sports
Why Giants signing Judge would go against Pence's philosophy
If the Giants sign New York Yankees star Aaron Judge in the offseason, it's safe to say Hunter Pence won't be a fan of the move. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carmen Kiew and Cole Kuiper on "Summer Sunday," the former Giants outfielder said that if San Francisco wants to make a big splash in the offseason, Judge would be the guy they sign. However, Pence feels the Giants signing Judge would go against his personal notion on how a team should be built.
NBC Sports
Thairo crushes walk-off homer as Giants sweep Pirates
Through four innings Sunday at Oracle Park, it appeared as though the Giants would cruise to a smooth victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. But unlike last year, nothing has come easy for the Giants during the 2022 MLB season. After jumping out to a commanding lead early in the game,...
NBC Sports
Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum, dies
The San Francisco Giants confirmed on Thursday that Cristin Coleman, who was married to former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died. The San Mateo Daily Journal reported that Coleman died on June 27 of cancer. She was an elementary school principal in Burlingame, Calif. Lincecum, who won three World Series...
NBC Sports
How to watch Nationals vs. Padres on Peacock
In one of the biggest trades in major sports history, the Washington Nationals dealt one of the best young players in the majors in a blockbuster deal. Juan Soto, in addition to another player who's been tearing it up in Josh Bell. Soto's trade fetched a king's ransom, as six highly-touted players were sent back to Washington.
NBC Sports
Phillies shut out again, have lost all 5 series to Mets this season
NEW YORK -- Maybe next weekend. Maybe then the Phillies can win a series against the 2022 New York Mets. It didn't happen this weekend. The Phillies suffered a 6-0 loss at Citi Field on Sunday afternoon to fall to 0-5 in series against the Mets this season. The two teams close out their season slate with four games at Citizens Bank Park next weekend.
NBC Sports
Phils pull out thriller in New York thanks to Vierling’s throw
NEW YORK – This was tight, edge-of-your-seat, playoff-atmosphere baseball, the kind the Phillies hope to be playing in October. Not only did the Phils gain some valuable postseason-like experience Friday night. They won a big ballgame thanks to their pitching, their defense and a couple of huge RBIs from Alec Bohm.
NBC Sports
Pence hilariously changes mind on Giants' pursuit of Ohtani
If the Giants want to challenge for the National League West title consistently, inserting a superstar into their lineup will help them go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. After the Washington Nationals dealt Juan Soto to the Padres, the Giants swung and missed on another...
NBC Sports
Pence's perfect two-word phrase sums up Giants' 2012 WS run
Nearly a decade has passed since the Giants swept the Detroit Tigers in the 2012 World Series. Most of the players from that team will reunite on Saturday to celebrate the accomplishment before San Francisco's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park. Outfielder Hunter Pence, who was acquired ahead...
NBC Sports
Giants '12 champs return for bittersweet reunion at Oracle
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants turned back the clock before Saturday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, honoring the 2012 World Series team. Bruce Bochy made sure to pull out some of his favorite sayings from that incredible run through October, smiling as he reminisced about his "cockroaches." "They wouldn't...
NBC Sports
'Philly didn't want you, Indy didn't want you' — Wentz hit hard in interview
These weren't softball questions. Former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz recently had a sit-down interview with Scott Abraham of 7News DC. Wentz, now the QB of the Commanders, was asked some poignant (?) questions. The question below was the most brutally forthright of the bunch:. Abraham: Real talk here, Carson. It's...
