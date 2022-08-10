Read full article on original website
Years Ago | August 14th
Vindicator file photo / August 15, 1985 | The Boardman High School Band took the field during a summer practice 37 years ago. 1997: The Sharon Police Department will provide patrols in Sharon High School for up to six hours a day. Most of the cost will be covered by state and federal grants.
Ceremony honors Youngstown 'marauder' killed in WWII
1944, some three thousand men in the U.S. Army volunteered for a top-secret mission in an undisclosed location. They were known as Merrill's Marauders. "They were 3,000 intrepid young men that volunteered for an unknown mission in an unknown area of the world, they didn't know where they were going when they volunteered, so they are a special group of guys," said Tamara Dixon, whose father was a marauder.
Apartment complex near YSU campus set for sheriff sale
The Flats at Wick, a privately-owned apartment complex catering to students at Youngstown State University, is headed for sheriff sale after three years in foreclosure. The building is on the list for properties that will be auctioned off on Tuesday, August 16, with a starting bid listed at $3.8 million.
Backpacks, school supplies giveaway Saturday in Warren
The cost of sending kids back to school is expensive. But FOCUS, Trumbull Community Action Program, the Greater. Warren-Youngstown Urban League, Second Baptist Church, and Sapphire Aesthetics and Wellness are looking to help reduce your costs. A citywide backpack and school supply giveaway will take place in Warren from noon...
Sunflowers in bloom at Angiuli's Farm Market
Sunflowers are in bloom again at Angiuli’s Farm Market in Canfield. The field of flowers is now open daily for the public to pick their own flowers from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. A special Sunset Sunflower Picking Event will take place on Sunday, August 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Youngstown sets special meeting to avoid losing out on millions for 20 Federal
Youngstown's Board of Control has set a special meeting for Monday afternoon in order to approve a lease agreement for 20 Federal Place. City council's building and grounds committee heard a series of concerns Thursday afternoon over the city's handling of the evictions of nearly two dozen tenants in the building, all of whom need to be out by mid-September in order for major renovations on the building to begin.
OVI Task Force conducting a checkpoint on Glenwood Ave. late Friday
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have announced the time and location of a checkpoint Friday night. According to a news release, the checkpoint will be set up along Glenwood Avenue and Playhouse Lane on Youngstown's South Side between 10 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.
West Nile infected mosquitoes found in Sharon, Grove City
More mosquitoes infected with the West Nile Virus have been found in the Valley. Mercer County Conservation District Mosquito Control Program Coordinator Gerald Bickel announced on Friday that mosquitos collected from the City of Sharon and the Borough of Grove City were infected with the virus. Bickel says that businesses...
Inflation not curtailing sales at Shaker Woods Festival
In spite of higher costs to put groceries on your table and to fill your tank, there were thousands of people attending the Shaker Woods Festival in Columbiana County. WFMJ News finds out if the economy is having any impact on how much people are spending this year. Long lines...
Cleveland Clinic: How to pack a healthy school lunch
With the 2022-23 school year right around the corner, parents are likely getting ready to start packing lunches for their children again. But how can you make sure these meals are delicious and nutritious? Cleveland Clinic has some tips. Cleveland Clinic Children's pediatric registered dietitian, Evelyn Benden says to ensure...
Concerns raised over 988 suicide prevention hotline
A new national suicide hotline number that launched this summer is facing some backlash on social media. People who claims to be advocates of mental health recently posted to social media that the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline does not offer proper help people need. This week an NPR report...
Liberty's Landmark Restaurant closed until further notice
A Facebook message posted by the owners of the Landmark Restaurant and Bakery says the Liberty location is closed until further notice after a car crashed into the front entrance of the building. Investigators say the driver's foot slipped off the Honda's brake, sending the car into the restaurant on...
Jury finds Youngstown man guilty on all counts in murder trial
A jury on Friday returned a verdict of guilty on all counts in a Youngstown murder case that has been before the courts in Mahoning County for more than three years. Lavontae Knight, 26, was convicted of 11 charges including murder, robbery, and kidnapping for the shooting death of Trevice Harris in Youngstown on December 30, 2018.
Boardman Police arrest 717 Credit Union robbery suspect
The Boardman Police have arrested a Youngstown woman as a suspect in Friday's robbery of the 717 Credit Union. Bobbisue Averill, 42, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Saturday on charges of robbery, one felony count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and contempt of court. Police Chief...
PennDOT plans August 29 job fair in Mercer County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be hosting five job fairs throughout the northwestern part of the state, including Mercer County. PennDOT announced that a job fair is planned from noon until 6 p.m. at the Mercer County Maintenance Facility, 215 Maple Street in Mercer. PennDOT said in a news...
Hermitage mom accused of shaking infant, causing brain bleed and seizures
A Hermitage woman is being held in the Mercer County Jail on a $100,000 bond after police say she shook her infant so severely, that the injuries resulted in seizures. Alyssa Tilley, 29, is scheduled to appear before a District Magistrate Tuesday to answer charges of child endangering and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with extreme indifference.
'Tails of Hope' to close in Hermitage, temporarily
A pet spay and neuter clinic in Hermitage is forced to close, at least temporarily, but not because of a lack of funding, it's because of a lack of qualified help. Tails of Hope provides low-cost or no-cost spay and neuter services to pet owners and animal organizations. In the...
17-year-old charged with making threats against Liberty students
A 17-year-old former Liberty student has been charged with inducing panic stemming from threats made against groups at the Liberty School District in early August. According to Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro, the teen is currently being held at the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center. Inducing Panic against a school...
Owner charged after dog attacks 75-year-old Warren woman
A Warren man is due in court to answer a charge after a 75-year-old neighbor says she was attacked by a dog after the owner allegedly invited her over to pet it. Jody Moore, 58, of Reeves Rd., is charged with violating Warren's vicious dog ordinance. The charge stems from...
OSP arrest man after chase at OVI checkpoint leads troopers to Salem
A Salem man is in the Mahoning County Jail after a police chase that began at an OVI checkpoint on Glenwood Avenue late Friday night led troopers all the way to Salem. OSP dispatchers tell 21 News that 41-year-old Brian Chrystal was trying to avoid the checkpoint causing troopers to begin pursuit.
