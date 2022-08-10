Read full article on original website
UFC San Diego payouts: Angela Hill banks $190,000, more than main-eventer Dominick Cruz
Back in the day, almost every athletic commission used to disclose the official contracted salaries of combat sports athletes. It was one of the small protections that existed to try and stop promoters from screwing over fighters. As it goes in today’s dog-eat-dog world, even that protection has been whittled down to the point where California is one of the few states left sharing UFC pay.
Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera full fight preview | UFC San Diego
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC on ESPN 40 inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. By and large, Cruz was written off as a title threat after getting trounced by Henry Cejudo. Older, former...
‘Drunk’ Daniel Cormier calls out Darren Till for accusing him of biased commentary
Daniel Cormier just can’t shake the perception that he’s bringing bias to the UFC commentary table. Over the last few months, Cormier has been dogged by accusations that he’s sided with one fighter over another, or that he just wants to see certain fighters lose. Phil Hawes went so far as to get in DC’s face over perceived favoritism, and Cormier has had to put up with Sean O’Malley suggesting he has some sort of jealousy issue or something.
Leon Edwards: UFC 278 is perfect time to fight broken down Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman is currently riding a 15-fight UFC win streak. The Welterweight kingpin has defended his title five times, and he’s widely regarded as the current pound-for-pound king of the sport. Comparisons to previous Welterweight kingpin Georges St. Pierre are rampant, and Usman has talked about jumping two weight classes directly into a title fight.
Watch Bellator 284: Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Gracie vs. Yamauchi
Bellator 284 is set to go down later TONIGHT (Fri., Aug. 12, 2022) inside Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., featuring a Welterweight fight between Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi. In the co-main event, Heavyweight brawlers Valentin Moldavsky will face off against Steve Mowry. While you will have to have...
UFC San Diego bonuses: Wacky Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama brawl scores $50k bonus
Marlon Vera continued his winning ways at the expense of Dominick Cruz’s face last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Following a back-and-forth battle, Vera kicked Cruz in the nose and walked away in the title mix.
UFC San Diego highlights: Marlon Vera rallies, destroys Dominick Cruz with fourth-round high kick
Marlon Vera violently ended Dominick Cruz’s would-be title run earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. LIVE! Stream UFC San Diego On ESPN+. PIVOTAL BANTAMWEIGHT CLASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to San Diego, Calif.,...
UFC San Diego results: Matches to make for ‘Vera vs. Cruz’ main card winners
UFC San Diego went down last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif. Headlining the event was a Bantamweight bout between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera, which saw “Chito” knockout “The Dominator” via a devastating head kick (see it here). In the co-headlining act, Nate Landwehr defeated David Onama via majority decision after a wild back-and-forth affair.
Video: Watch slow motion moment Marlon Vera obliterates Dominick Cruz’s nose with a head kick
Dominick Cruz did his best to remain at the very top of the Bantamweight division after 10 (on and off) years of contendership. But, Marlon Vera was just too powerful for “The Dominator” to handle last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) in UFC San Diego’s main event. After using his tricky footwork to stay out of Vera’s kill zone for 17 minutes, Cruz ate a massive kick to the face and was knocked stiff in the fourth frame.
200-pound Paddy Pimblett enjoying ‘putting a little bit of chub rub on’
Paddy Pimblett is taking his post-fight victory binge-fest on the road. “The Baddy” kicked things off in Chicago, Ill., where he detailed for Barstool Sports just how much he was eating ... and the list was long indeed. He ended up in San Diego, Calif., for the weekend, and sat down with reporters leading up to UFC on ESPN: “Vera vs. Cruz” to update the world on his current weight.
UFC San Diego highlights: Priscila Cachoeira overwhelms Ariane Lipski in violent first-round finish
Priscila Cachoeira started a new win streak earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California when she smashed Ariane Lipski. LIVE! Stream UFC San Diego On ESPN+. PIVOTAL BANTAMWEIGHT CLASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to San...
Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera staredown video from UFC San Diego weigh ins
Though the athletes of tomorrow’s (Sat. Aug. 13, 2022) UFC San Diego event, which will take place inside the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, have already stepped onto the official scale, there’s still some public posing to be done. At 7 P.M. EST, the ceremonial weigh-ins will stream above, featuring every fighter from the opening of the night all the way up to the Bantamweight main event between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera.
U-F-Comedy? Watch Frankie Edgar, Andre Fili, Sara McMann and more try their hand at stand up comedy
MMA doesn’t last forever, but it does give its athletes a unique set of skills. For example: performing under pressure! Getting in front of a crowd and talking doesn’t seem so scary after stripping down to one’s underwear, stepping under the bright lights, and literally fighting another person. Perhaps that’s why a trio of active UFC fighters, as well as UFC veteran Gerald Harris, were able to take the stage without issue on the latest episode of “UFC Comedy Jam,” which is currently available on UFC Fight Pass.
Paddy Pimblett brings his binge eating A-game to United States
Paddy Pimblett is in the United States doing a mini promotional tour following his latest big win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London last month (watch highlights). And as we’ve come to expect from post-fight Paddy, he’s packing on the pounds ... fast. We didn’t dub him “Paddy...
UFC San Diego highlights: Tyson Nam crushes Ode Osbourne with massive right hand
Tyson Nam returned to the win column by stopping Ode Osbourne earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. LIVE! Stream UFC San Diego On ESPN+. PIVOTAL BANTAMWEIGHT CLASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to San Diego,...
Paulo Costa looking fit and ripped for Middleweight return at UFC 278
Paulo Costa’s last Middleweight fight was a complete disaster, ending with the bout being switched to Light Heavyweight at the last minute. UFC President, Dana White, declared Costa was done at 185 pounds, but cooler heads prevailed and now “Borrachinha” is set to return against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 next weekend.
Luke Rockhold suggests slight increase in UFC bonus pay: ‘200g’s, motherf—er’
Luke Rockhold returns to action at UFC 278 on Aug. 20, 2022, after three years away from the sport; however, the former Strikeforce and UFC Middleweight champion is still spittin’ when it comes to UFC fighter pay. Rockhold famously called UFC pay “bulls—” back in 2016 and declared his...
UFC San Diego highlights: Gerald Meerschaert picks apart, strangles Bruno Silva
Gerald Meerschaert demonstrated a far improved skill set earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California when he finished knockout artist Bruno Silva. LIVE! Stream UFC San Diego On ESPN+. PIVOTAL BANTAMWEIGHT CLASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
PFL Playoffs 2 live stream results, full fight play-by-play updates | MacDonald vs. Taylor
Professional Fighters League (PFL) jumps continents today (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022), setting sail for Cardiff, Wales, for its Welterweight and Heavyweight playoff semifinals. MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE results and real-time play-by-play coverage of the entire PFL Playoffs 2 main card below, which begins at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. We’ll also provide quick results for the “Prelims” undercard on ESPN+, which will start streaming at 12 p.m. ET.
Daniel Cormier doesn’t expect camp change to help Tony Ferguson, ‘His time has passed’
Times have been tough for Tony Ferguson. It appears very much as if Father Time has caught up to “El Cucuy.” Since his UFC 249 beatdown suffered at the hands of Justin Gaethje, Ferguson has largely looked underwhelming inside the cage, unable to assert his style or find much real success. He’s been on the wrong end of bad losses and generally looked slow in the process.
