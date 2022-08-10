Daniel Cormier just can’t shake the perception that he’s bringing bias to the UFC commentary table. Over the last few months, Cormier has been dogged by accusations that he’s sided with one fighter over another, or that he just wants to see certain fighters lose. Phil Hawes went so far as to get in DC’s face over perceived favoritism, and Cormier has had to put up with Sean O’Malley suggesting he has some sort of jealousy issue or something.

