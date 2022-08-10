ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks

By Andrew Kulha
 1 day ago
Detroit Lions first-round drat pick Aidan Hutchinson talks with reporters on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Allen Park practice facility.Lionspicks Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.

One of those players is defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who Detroit took with the No. 2 overall pick in this past NFL Draft.

Hutchinson profiles as an elite pass rusher and edge setter and he's also a great story, having been a rare defensive Heisman Trophy finalist for the Michigan Wolverines. He's a hometown kid through and through, especially when you realize that he went to high school in the area as well.

Could Hutchinson end up being the homegrown piece that kickstarts this rebuild for Campbell and the Lions? It's honestly too soon to tell, but we do know that he has a career in performance art if this football thing doesn't work out.

Here's a clip from HBO's Hard Knocks of Hutchinson performing Michael Jackson's 1983 hit, "Billie Jean".

