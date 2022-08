Pit_Olszewski 13 pass from Trubisky (Sciba kick), 12:15. Pit_Pickens 26 pass from Rudolph (Sciba kick), 1:39. Sea_G.Smith 2 run (Myers kick), :21. Sea_Young 3 pass from Lock (Myers kick), 10:37. Pit_Warren 3 pass from Pickett (Co.Heyward pass from Pickett), 6:44. Fourth Quarter. Sea_Dallas 17 pass from Lock (Homer pass from...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO