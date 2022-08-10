ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 10

colonel's daughter
1d ago

I have a six month old beagle puppy who is the best dog in the whole world and I’ve applied to adopt one of the rescues. I can’t think of anything else

Reply(6)
3
Marlene Lacy
1d ago

I have a beagle and he is the sweetest dog ever. Loves all people, all kids and all other dogs. Would love to adopt another.

Reply
4
annmarie Alo
23h ago

Yes they need to let people know where these beagles are being sheltered so they know where to go if they want to get them adopted and spread them out throughout the country so they get more exposure I’m sure there are many people interested. Perhaps some people would even be interested in fostering them.

Reply
3
Related
Cheryl E Preston

A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home

If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
buzznicked.com

Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen

There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
ANIMALS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Beagles#Breeders#Brothers And Sisters#Animal Cruelty#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#Bbc News#Humane Society#Reuters#Cbs News
BBC

Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'

A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dianna Carney

Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F

Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Laboratories
The Independent

Elderly dog missing for two months discovered by explorers in 22-mile Missouri cave system

An elderly dog who had been missing for two months was unexpectedly found by cave explorers in Missouri.Rick Haley said he found the dog along with fellow cave explorer (also known as a “spelunker”) Gerry Keene while exploring a cave system in Perry County, Missouri, last week.The Tom Moore Cave system where the dog “Abby” was found is located between Brewer and Perryville, Missouri, and is the second longest cave system in the state at more than 22 miles long, Fox2 reported.Mr Haley told his Facebook followers in a post on Thursday: “Here’s a feel good story of survival....
PERRY COUNTY, MO
buzznicked.com

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas

At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
KANSAS STATE
Seacoast Current

There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine

@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
MAINE STATE
dailyphew.com

This Dog Was Too Injured To Move From A Moving Train, But His Brave Friend Came To Rescue Him

When this dog’s canine friend got injured and stranded on the tracks, he stayed with her under the passing trains for two days, saving the pooch from certain death. A group of animal rescuers from Uzhgorod, Ukraine, received a call saying two dogs were spotted on the railway track. Denis Malafeyev, who shared the touching story on Facebook, wrote: “When we arrived, it turned out that one of the dogs, the female, was injured and couldn’t move.” All this time, the healthy canine was trying to protect her. “The male dog heard the sound of the approaching train, came close to the female dog and laid down next to her… Both of them pushed their heads towards the ground, and let the train pass”.
ANIMALS
CBS Miami

South Florida animal shelters over capacity with many giving up pets because of rising costs

MIAMI – Tuki is in a Zen state of mind.Something only a naturally positive and playful pup could pull off, considering this 5-year-old stray has been here longer than any of her four-legged friends – over one year.It might be as simple — and sad — as being one of too many kittens, cats or dogs to choose from, says Miami Dade Animal Services spokesperson Flora Beal."Typically, over the summer months we see a huge spike in the population," Beal said.And, this year, the "Dog Days of Dogust" is no exception. This summer these cries for help seem even louder,...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy