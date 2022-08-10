Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Team Switzerland’s 7-1 Loss vs. Team USA
Team Switzerland’s bumpy start at the 2022 World Junior Championship continued in their second contest of the tournament, a 7-1 loss at the hands of the United States. Despite keeping pace with them through the opening 31 minutes, the wheels fell off for Marco Bayer’s side thereafter, with starting netminder Kevin Pasche chased from the crease before the third period.
The Hockey Writers
3 NHL Player Types That Are Going Extinct
The NHL has shifted in recent years and continues to evolve with each passing season. With the league changing and teams valuing versatility along with skill at every level, the players on the ice have looked different, especially at the most important positions. Oftentimes, it’s that some attributes are being devalued but there’s also the development aspect with kids not being drafted and brought into the NHL in the same manner as they used to.
The Hockey Writers
Frederik Andersen Trade Revisited
For five seasons, Frederik Andersen patrolled the crease for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Though he had some ups and downs with the team, he was well-liked — for the most part — by the fans and within the room. But, as most know, Andersen didn’t always don the blue and white of the Maple Leafs.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche Top 10 Player Contracts Ranked
Few people were surprised when Joe Sakic won the Jim Gregory Award for Best General Manager of the Year in the NHL. After all, his team, the Colorado Avalanche, had just won the Stanley Cup, had just finished with the best regular season record (119 points) in franchise history, and had been the betting line favorite to win the championship since before the season started.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Team Canada’s 5-1 Victory Over Czechia
Team Canada was dominant once again as they picked up their third win of the 2022 World Juniors with a 5-1 win over Czechia. With the victory, Canada is guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals. In net, Dylan Garand was strong once again as he made 22 saves for his second victory of the tournament.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Five Burning Questions for 2022-23 Season
The St. Louis Blues’ 2022-23 season may be one of the most impactful seasons in recent memory. With expiring contracts and prospects inching toward their NHL debut, the organization will have the tall task of addressing its roster to remain competitive and hope to secure a second Stanley Cup.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Hurricanes, Golden Knights, Kessel, Subban
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what do the Vegas Golden Knights plan to do after learning goaltender Robin Lehner will miss the entire 2022-23 NHL season due to injury? Meanwhile, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney talks about the likelihood the team enters the season without David Pastrnak signed to a long-term extension.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Who Benefit From Bergeron & Krejci Returning
After a quiet offseason since early June, things got busy for the Boston Bruins and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney Monday. In a span of four hours, the Bruins announced that Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are returning on one-year contracts for the 2022-23 season. Later Monday afternoon, it was announced that the team and Pavel Zacha avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.
The Hockey Writers
Montreal Canadiens’ 2022 Offseason Far from Over
It will likely be another hard 2022-23 Montreal Canadiens season, at least in the standings. Even if Habs head coach Martin St. Louis made things more bearable for fans down the stretch, a playoff spot will be hard to come by once again. With that in mind, Canadiens fans probably...
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Canada’s 11-1 Win Over Slovakia
Team Canada improved to 2-0 at the 2022 World Juniors with a decisive 11-1 victory over Slovakia. Fourteen Canadians recorded at least a point in the game, while Dylan Garand stopped 22 of 23 shots. With the win, they take over the top spot in Group A with six points.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Capitals, Penguins, Canadiens, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, add another name to the list of players the Vegas Golden Knights will be placing on LTIR. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals expect Nicklas Backstrom to miss the entire season. Will they add another player? The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for trade partners and teams...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Remaining Free Agent Left Wingers to Target
Chicago Blackhawks general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson completely decimated the team’s depth at left wing this offseason. He of course traded star winger Alex DeBrincat and also let Dominik Kubalik leave through free agency. Although he has embraced the full-on rebuild, it wouldn’t be a bad thing for the team to add a left winger because of these notable offseason departures. In my opinion, three players are the most appealing among the remaining free agents. Let’s look at each of them now.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Trade for Coyotes Jakob Chychrun Makes Sense
When was the last time during an offseason where there’s been so much inactivity? Usually, for those of us who cover the Toronto Maple Leafs, something is happening. But for the last few weeks, barely anything. In fact, it seems as if the entire NHL has crept to a...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Have Internal Alex Killorn Replacement if They Trade Him
Rumors are just rumors until they become facts. After the Tampa Bay Lightning’s colossal collapse to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it seemed like the entire team was rumored to be on the trading block. However, three players kept rising to the top each season when the salary cap issue was mentioned: Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn. Two of those players have already been traded away — Killorn is the last man standing. We’ll examine what his future could look like with the team and who could possibly replace him.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens: 3 Burning Questions Heading Into Training Camp
The Montreal Canadiens’ offseason started with non-stop activity. They won the draft lottery, they made some minor moves, made decisions on who to keep under control, and who to let walk away. They followed it up with a memorable NHL Entry Draft hosted in Montreal, one where they surprised some with the choice of Juraj Slafkovsky and a blockbuster trade for centerman Kirby Dach.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Should Consider Trading Allen to The Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights have announced that starting goalie Robin Lehner will likely be out for the season. It was determined that he would require hip surgery with no timetable for his return. This leaves the Golden Knights without an NHL starting goalie. Laurent Brossoit, last season’s backup for Vegas, is also currently on the injured reserve (IR). If Brossoit isn’t ready to return when the season starts, they are left with Michael Hutchinson, who has only played 38 games in the NHL since 2016-17, and Logan Thompson, who has a career total of 20 NHL games. The Montreal Canadiens have a situation where they can afford to trade one of their three NHL-signed goaltenders, and Jake Allen could be the perfect fit for Vegas.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Sweden’s 6-0 Win vs. Austria
Like their first game against Switzerland, no one expected Sweden to lose to Austria. However, there were some key differences in their second appearance at the rescheduled 2022 World Juniors. Gone were the rusty, careless plays of the first game, replaced with a well-oiled machine that shut down the game from the moment the Swedes stepped onto the ice. Austria tried to match them, but the skill difference was insurmountable for the underdogs, and Sweden cruised to a dominant 6-0 victory.
The Hockey Writers
A Tribute to Edmonton Oilers Superfan Ben Stelter
With the news of the passing of young Ben Stelter on Aug. 9, many fans and players associated with the Edmonton Oilers felt a deep sense of loss. Ben passed away at the age of 6 years old from glioblastoma — a form of brain cancer. A friend of mine who also lost her son just a short time ago said there is no greater grief for a parent than losing a child. As a Dad myself, my heart goes out to Ben’s Dad Mike and his family who are grieving the loss of this amazing little boy.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Matthews, Bunting & Steeves
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Mitch Marner’s athletic abilities that extends past the ice surface. Second, I’ll take a look at Auston Matthews’ unique skills on the ice. I marvel at how good a player he is. Can he get better? Of course, and I’ll share why I think he can.
The Hockey Writers
3 Sharks Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
The San Jose Sharks have been laying low this offseason. Outside of a few new hires and Brent Burns being traded away, they have spent their time away from the rink making only minor moves. However, while the news has been light, the upcoming 2022-23 season will be crucial for the Sharks. Realistically, this year will provide the answer to whether or not the team will sink or swim in the upcoming seasons.
