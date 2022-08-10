ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jen Schultz wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Minnesota's 8th Congressional District.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jen Schultz wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District.

