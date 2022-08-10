ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Gerald Malloy wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Vermont primary election.

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gerald Malloy wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Vermont primary election.

Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman. While Gableman found no evidence of widespread fraud during his inquiry, he had joined Trump in calling for lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election — something Vos and legal experts say is unconstitutional and impossible. Vos announced the investigation last year under pressure from Trump and chose Gableman, a conservative former Supreme Court justice, to lead it. But as the investigation progressed, Vos’ relationship soured with both Gableman and Trump. When he hired Gableman, Vos had said he was “supremely confident” in his abilities. By Tuesday night, Vos was calling him an “embarrassment.”
WISCONSIN STATE
