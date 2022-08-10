MLS honors four Minnesota "Hometown Heroes" 01:57

MINNEAPOLIS -- Major League Soccer honored four Hometown Heroes Tuesday as part of All-Star Week.

MLS says it's not a coincidence the first heroes are from Minnesota.

You would typically find Muhammad Abdul-Ahad walking the streets of Minneapolis, with his T.O.U.C.H Outreach team.

"We out there disrupting, you know, patterns of violence, deescalating situations," Abdul-Ahad said.

He's among four Hometown Heroes, recognized by MLS and Black Players for Change for the impact they have on their community.

"A lot of the work that I do and my team does it's not, you know, going unnoticed, and it's in the dark, and now today being honored as a Hometown Hero and shining a light on the work that we're doing is phenomenal," Abdul-Ahad said.

Abdul-Ahad honored for his work in social justice, others recognized for their roles in food security, mental health, and education. Sola Winley -- the league's first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer -- says Hometown Heroes arose from a desire to bring people together following the murder of George Floyd.

"What could we really do in Minnesota that was going to be authentic, really honoring the spirit of George Floyd, what that movement represented, what this moment really means," Winley said.

Minnesota United player Niko Hansen helped select the recipients.

"The past two years have been rough for everybody. It really shines a light on all the good that's also happening. You know, the four Hometown Heroes that we chose are unbelievable," Hansen said.

In addition to being named a Hometown Hero, the four received a $15,000 grant continue their work, and were given tickets to the All-Star Game at Allianz Field.

Tuesday's panel discussion was hosted by WCCO's Norman Seawright. MLS says they hope to continue honoring Hometown Heroes each year.