Primary Election Results

Results for the Tuesday, Aug. 9 Primary

Results have started coming in for the statewide primaries. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, no results from the race for Mille Lacs County sheriff had been reported to the Minnesota Secretary of State.Mille Lacs County Sheriff: 0 of 25 Districts ReportingKyle Burton. 0Ryan VanDenhuevel 0Patrick Broberg. 0Travis Johnson. 0In the 8th Congressional District: 295 of 835 Precincts reportingREPUBLICAN:Harry Robb Welty: 1,360Pete Stauber. 15,020DEMOCRAT:John Munter. 1,487Jen Schultz. 8,383In Senate District 10: 85 of 123 Precincts reportingREPUBLICANNathan Wesenberg. 2,617Steve Wenzel. 2,467Jim Newberger. 1,911In House District 10A: 56 of 73 Precincts ReportingREPUBLICANCharles "Chuck" Parins. 1,041Ron Kresha. 3,002In House District 10B: 29 of 50 Precincts ReportingIsaac Schultz. 1,778John Ulrick 252Blake Paulson 811In House District 27B:REPUBLICANRachel Davis. 533Kurt Daudt. 1,363Minnesota Governor: 2,468 of 4,103 Precincts ReportingREPUBLICANScott Jensen and Matt Birk 187,309Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards' 12,931Bob "Again" Carney Jr and Captain Jack Sparrow 7,996DEMOCRAT:Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan 292,574Ole Savior and Julia M Parker 10,732SECRETARY OF STATE: 2,468 of 4,103 Precincts ReportingREPUBLICANErik van Mechelen 70,698Kim Crockett 123,145DEMOCRATSteve Carlson 70,724Steve Simon 205,161Attorney General:REPUBLICANSharon Anderson. 24,269Doug Wardlow. 69,192Jim Schultz. 107,608DEMOCRAT:Bill Dahn. 32,134Keith Ellison. 265,865