Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, Ty Hall, 55, was shot dead in his own garage.
WSAZ
Sheriff: Man taken to hospital after being beaten with a baseball bat
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in the hospital after he was attacked Sunday afternoon. A 911 call came in around 3:20 p.m. saying a pedestrian had been hit in the 200 block of West Main Street, but the sheriff’s office says witnesses told deputies a man was attacked by at least two other men, and hit with a baseball bat.
WSAZ
OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Meigs County Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Hobson Road in Middleport. They say they found a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the left side of the road and...
Deputies investigating after car hits pedestrian in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a person was hit by a car near the Go Mart on West Main Street in St. Albans. One person was transported for injuries, dispatchers say. Responders included Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Side Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance. Dispatchers say that Kanawha County deputies […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro News
Five hurt and one arrested in accident on Mason County fairground
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Five people are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Friday evening near the Mason County fairgrounds. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the Fair Ground Road just a few hundred feed from the fair entrance.
WSAZ
West Virginia Hillbilly Days returns to Lincoln County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Hillbilly Days will be making its return to Lincoln County on Saturday, Aug. 20. Jack Browning stopped by First Look at Four to talk about this festival and make apple butter with Tim and Taylor.
Metro News
Suspect in Charleston murder in custody
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police say a man wanted for a Friday evening murder in the city is now in custody. Police arrested Kerry Wiley, 64, of Belle around midnight Friday in the Charleston city limits. He was being sought for the murder of Ty Hall, 55, of Charleston earlier in the evening.
Five people hit by car near Mason County Fairgrounds
UPDATE: 08/13/2022, 1:25 PM: Emergency responders say a total of five people were hospitalized after a car hit a group of pedestrians outside the Mason County Fairgrounds on Friday evening. EMS says six people total were involved in the incident: the driver, an elderly couple, and three teenagers. Responders say the driver was unresponsive when […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 found dead in Kanawha County, West Virginia house fire
UPDATE: Authorities say the victim of a house fire in Gallagher this morning was an 85-year-old man. Officials say they are still not sure if the fire was the cause of the man’s death. According to Pratt Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Shanklin, there was also an explosion at the scene after the fire. […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Two men injured after one set the other on fire in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were injured Thursday night after Lincoln County dispatchers said one of the men threw gasoline on the other and set him on fire, burning himself in the process. Dispatchers said the man who had gasoline poured on him allegedly had burns on...
Asphalt art brightens up Huntington neighborhood
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Volunteers helped make the roadway pop in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington, West Virginia. The artwork was done by volunteers in the community. There are plans to paint the asphalt in both Fairfield and on the West End on Saturday and Sunday!
WSAZ
Water heater explodes, fire destroys home
Four schools in Lawrence County receive safety funding. Four schools in Lawrence County receive safety funding. Mold found in five classrooms at Dingess Elementary. Mingo County school officials have an extra challenge on their hands ahead of the start of the school year. Neighbor frustrated after boy shot twice on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greenup Co. Coroner finds remains of 30-year-old man
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family. Anyone with […]
Demolition underway at burned-out building in Kanawha City area
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Demolition is underway on a building that went up in flames in the Kanawha City neighborhood Tuesday morning. The abandoned retail property was along MacCorkle Avenue between Hooters and Captain D’s. Investigators say no utilities were hooked up when the fire broke out, but they also found mattresses and clothes […]
WSAZ
Explosion reported during deadly house fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews were met by fierce flames and an explosion when responding to a call Friday morning. According to the East Bank Fire Department, when firefighters arrived at the home along Middle Patch Road in the Gallagher community, flames were showing through the roof and a man was on the front porch.
wchsnetwork.com
One person dead in Kanawha County house fire
GALLAGHER, W.Va. — One person is dead in a Kanawha County house fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The blaze was reported late Friday morning in the 800 block of Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. No other information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Huntington street closure, speed limit adjustment scheduled for next week
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Huntington announced Monday temporary lane closures which have been scheduled for next week. The short-term changes, which will affect the southbound lanes of 20th Street between Third and Fifth Avenues, have been scheduled to coincide with Marshall University’s freshman move-in day.
WSAZ
Man wanted in Charleston murder
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 8-12-22 Updated: 6 hours ago. Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky. Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Person of interest in Pike Co. homicide captured by law enforcement
WAVERLY, Ohio — 50-year-old Charles Jeffrey Meddock was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for an outstanding drug possession warrant. Authorities say he is a person of interest in a recent homicide and car theft. On Thursday, August 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office was...
WSAZ
Crews battle house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m. They say the occupants of the home are out, and...
Comments / 1