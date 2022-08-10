Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens training camp

The University of Hawaii womenâ€™s volleyball team hit the practice court for the opening of training camp on Tuesday.

The Rainbow Wahine are less than three weeks away from starting their season with three matches in Texas starting on August 26 against Texas A&M.

The back-to-back defending Big West champions, led behind Robyn Ah Mow entering her fifth season as head coach, returns 10 letterwinners and welcomes four newcomers for 2022.

Among the newest Rainbows are freshmen Caylen Alexander and Jackie Matias and junior transfers Chandler Cowell (St. Maryâ€™s â€“ CA) and Talia Edmonds (Michigan State).

As for the returning production for UH are all-Big West first team selections Amber Igiede and Kate Lang.

