Honolulu, HI

Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens training camp

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIpZR_0hBEQkM700

The University of Hawaii womenâ€™s volleyball team hit the practice court for the opening of training camp on Tuesday.

The Rainbow Wahine are less than three weeks away from starting their season with three matches in Texas starting on August 26 against Texas A&M.

The back-to-back defending Big West champions, led behind Robyn Ah Mow entering her fifth season as head coach, returns 10 letterwinners and welcomes four newcomers for 2022.

Among the newest Rainbows are freshmen Caylen Alexander and Jackie Matias and junior transfers Chandler Cowell (St. Maryâ€™s â€“ CA) and Talia Edmonds (Michigan State).

As for the returning production for UH are all-Big West first team selections Amber Igiede and Kate Lang.

Season tickets for the 2022 University of Hawaiâ€™i Rainbow Wahine Womenâ€™s Volleyball season are on sale and may be purchased at www.etickethawaii.com or at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center box office (Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. â€“ 5:00 p.m.).

2022 UH WOMENâ€™S VOLLEYBALL SEASON TICKET PRICES

Lower level: Sections A,B,C,FF,GG,HH â€“ $325*

Lower level: Sections AA,BB,CC,D,DD,E,EE,JJ â€“ $305*

Upper level: Sections J-BB, HH-Q

Adult â€“ $150

Senior citizen (65 and over) â€“ $125

Student (ages 4-high school) â€“ $90

Upper Level: Sections K-P, CC-GG

Adult â€“ $135

Senior citizen (65 and over) â€“ $110

Student (Ages 4 â€“ High School) â€“ $75

* = Price includes applicable Seat Premiums

â€“ Single-match tickets will go on sale on Monday, August 22 .

â€“ Single-match tickets may be purchased at www.etickethawaii.com or at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center box office beginning on August 22, at 9:00 a.m.

