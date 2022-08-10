Neches Federal Credit Union's Beaumont customers soon won't need to worry about longer, congested drives just to deposit or withdraw money. The credit union plans to open a new location just off Texas 105 and North Major Drive on the northwest side of town around February 2023, said President and CEO Jason Landry. Construction for the new 5,500 square-foot building, equipped with a teller area, drive thru and other features, will get underway around mid-September.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO