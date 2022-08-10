Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Man killed following Saturday night shooting
ORANGE — A nighttime shooting Saturday in Orange turned fatal when the victim succumbed to his injuries later in the evening, authorities said. Following a report of a victim “suffering from a gunshot wound,” Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of 1st Street in Orange at approximately 9:30 p.m.
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Police in Orange investigating homicide
ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded to a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound at about 9:30 Saturday night in the 100 block of 1st Street. He was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died.
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Orange Saturday night, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — A Saturday night shooting that Orange Police officers are investigating has turned deadly. The shooting happened in the 100 block of 1st Street, according to an Orange Police Department release. Orange Police responded to call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound that came in around 9:30 p.m.
KFDM-TV
Jury decides on 27 1/2 years in prison for man who struck bicyclist and failed to stop
BEAUMONT — DEVELOPING: A jury has decided Jason McKnight should spend 27 1/2 years in prison and pay a $10,000 fine after finding him guilty of Failure to Stop and Render Aid when he crashed his pickup truck into a bicycle driven by Edward Stedman IV, who later died in a hospital. He must serve half the sentence before he's eligible for parole. McKnight gets credit for any time served.
Woman facing charges after leading Orange Police on chase with child passenger in SUV
ORANGE, Texas — A woman in Orange was arrested early Wednesday morning following a low-speed chase with a child passenger in her SUV. Officers in Orange attempted to stop a 2008 Chevy SUV driven by Evelyn Marie Dargin, 41, for a traffic violation in the 100 block of 6th St according to Sargent Medina of the Orange Police Department.
Port Arthur News
Father speaks on bond reduction for suspect in daughter’s death; “I had so much anger”
Not long before her death in 2021, Madison Martinez posted on social media saying if for some reason she were ever killed, she’d come back just to apologize. “Why she wrote that, I’ll never know,” said her father, David Martinez. “My daughter was wonderful. She was the sweetest little thing and wouldn’t hurt a flea.”
KFDM-TV
Surveillance video captures burglars stealing 16 firearms from gun shop in Pinehurst
PINEHURST — We're learning about more evidence Pinehurst police have gathered to help them arrest four burglars, who broke into a new Orange County gun shop. Surveillance video and the suspects left behind clues at the scene of the crime, including blood. The burglary happened at the Red Lion...
12newsnow.com
Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC
EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police identify man found dead in submerged vehicle
Judge Marc DeRouen ordered an autopsy following the discovery of a deceased local man in Port Arthur. Police identified the man as 43-year-old Elton Dewayne Harris of Port Arthur. Family members reported Harris as a missing person on July 27. He was last seen on July 24. On Tuesday, Port...
Texas State Fire Marshal's Office joins investigation into fire that destroyed the home of Earl Thomas
ORANGE, Texas — Officials are investigating the cause of the fire that engulfed the home of former National Football League player, Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas in flames. The Orange County Sherriff's Office is the lead investigating party, but they're being assisted by the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
Trial for Beaumont suspect charged with murder in connection with 2019 death of Port Arthur man set to begin soon
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 24-year-old Beaumont man may soon stand trial after a 2019 shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments claimed the life of a Port Arthur man. Kylan Deion Bazile is charged with murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton was pronounced dead at a hospital after an October 2019 shooting.
Defendant in Jake's Fireworks drug trafficking case files to withdraw guilty plea
BEAUMONT, Texas — A defendant who pleaded guilty earlier this year in the federal drug trafficking case in the Eastern District of Texas involving Jake's Fireworks has filed documents to withdraw his plea. Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, had pleaded guilty in January 2022 to "conspiracy to possess...
MySanAntonio
Neches Federal Credit Union to add third Beaumont location
Neches Federal Credit Union's Beaumont customers soon won't need to worry about longer, congested drives just to deposit or withdraw money. The credit union plans to open a new location just off Texas 105 and North Major Drive on the northwest side of town around February 2023, said President and CEO Jason Landry. Construction for the new 5,500 square-foot building, equipped with a teller area, drive thru and other features, will get underway around mid-September.
Orange Leader
Area businesswoman breaks down how she was scammed for $1,000; warns other potential victims
A Southeast Texas businesswoman is telling how she was scammed out of $1,000 in hopes to save others from the same. Cheryl Underhill feels psychologically and financially violated after becoming a victim of a jury duty scam. The scam involves a caller pretending to be law enforcement and claims the...
Port Arthur ISD looking to nearly double current staff of bus drivers as classes begin
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Many districts across Southeast Texas are dealing with a bus driver shortage. The Port Arthur Independent School District has been struggling to cover all their bus routes as school starts this year according to Corey Metts, director of transportation for the district. The district currently...
Airplane helping fight wildfires in Polk County crashes in Lake Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a press release following an aircraft crash in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while helping fight wildfires in Polk County. According to the Lone Start State Incident Management Team’s […]
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AIRCRAFT FIGHTING FIRE IN POLK COUNTY HAS CRASHED IN LAKE LIVINGSTON
At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County.
hotnewhiphop.com
Earl Thomas' Texas Home Burns Down, Considered "Total Loss"
Earl Thomas and his family are going through a devastating predicament today as it has been reported that his home in Orange, Texas has burned down. Parts of the home are still standing, however, officials who helped fight the fire are now calling the home a "total loss." As the...
Jefferson County correctional officer arrested, charged with drug possession
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County correctional officer was arrested Wednesday on drug possession charges stemming from an accusation that he may have been bringing drugs into the jail. Dylan Michael Moore, 24, was arrested Wednesday, August 3 and booked just after 5 p.m. on a charge of possession...
