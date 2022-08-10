ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Fun at the Carbon County Fair continues

By Emily Silvi
 1 day ago

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday is the second day of the Carbon County Fair , and the events and heat are not slowing down.

Visitors making their stop in Palmerton will find a list of fun things to do. Multiple livestock tents, farm equipment tents, arts and crafts vendors, and of course, rides for the kids and lots of foods to choose from.

People from all over look forward to this county event, planning to spend their day on rides. The heat is a concern for some food vendors. But, they have their ways of staying cool.

“We drink lots of water, lots of fans, lots of fans, cold towels around our necks. We do whatever we have to do to stay cool,” explained Matthew and Jenn Cascioli, Owners of Pocono Potato Chip Company.

“My kids love the rides so we wanted to come down, and play on a couple of the rides and eat some food,” said David Doran of Jim Thorpe.

In addition to the daily event that will be there for all five days, on Tuesday there was a lumberjack competition where people of all skill levels competed.

The fair runs until Saturday and admission is $7. For more information check out the fair’s website .

