Hogadon’s night skiing generated ~$29K in profits; selling naming rights could help improve Casper’s cost recovery

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Casper’s Downtown Development Authority considering new grant program to help business owners
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Downtown Development Authority of Casper’s Board of Directors discussed some ideas about some new ways the DDA might be able to support downtown businesses and property owners. The DDA receives funding from a mill levy on property owners within the district, a...
oilcity.news
From broken dumpster locks to drug use, Casper’s DDA looking to start conversation about homelessness issues
CASPER, Wyo. — Some members of the Downtown Development Authority of Casper’s Board of Directors want to start some conversations with the City of Casper and groups like the Wyoming Rescue Mission about homelessness. On Wednesday, several board members talked about some problems they have seen near their...
oilcity.news
With $12M available, Casper may seek money for shooters complex expansion, new boat ramps, trails, and more
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation is administering an outdoor recreation project grant program with about $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. City of Casper staff have been working with the new Natrona County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative and some other outdoor recreation user groups...
oilcity.news
Bird Rides: Nearly 18K scooter rides in first year in Casper; ~6.01 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions avoided
CASPER, Wyo. — After launching in August 2021, Bird Rides, Inc. is completing its first year of offering dockless scooter rentals in Casper. The company saw nearly 18,000 individual rides in its first year in the Oil City, Bird Account Manager Taylor Kenney told the Casper City Council on Tuesday. Bird has a fleet of 200 scooters in Casper, with an average of about 100 on the street at any given time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Lusby Public Access Area road to close near Casper for maintenance
CASPER, Wyo. — The road to the Lusby Public Access Area southwest of Casper will close from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 to 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 for maintenance, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The maintenance project is expected to begin on Monday, with the...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper City Council talking scooters, armored police vehicle, Hogadon subsidy and more Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss topics ranging from an update regarding Bird Rides dockless scooters to the proposed purchase of an armored police vehicle to discussion about the subsidy for Hogadon Basin Ski Area and more. With Bird Rides, Inc. completing its first...
oilcity.news
First Interstate Bank donates $25,000 to Wyoming Food for Thought Project
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project announced it had received a $25,000 donation from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. The donation is part of First Interstate’s new “Believe in Local” grant campaign. Wyoming Food for Thought Project will use the...
oilcity.news
City Council OK with negotiating armored rescue vehicle purchase; Casper Police would have it painted blue
NOTE: This article touches on the topic of suicide. Please read at your own discretion. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themself, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (which routes to a Wyoming-based representative) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Natrona County Commission approves ARPA grant certification, state grant application for new Health Department building
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Commissioners held a special meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 to vote on two resolutions, one to approve a certification statement for an American Rescue Plan Act Health and Human Services grant, and the other to authorize the submission of a grant request for construction of a new health department building.
oilcity.news
Casper Police requesting money for armored vehicle after City Council takes one-cent off the table
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department is requesting money to purchase an armored vehicle it would use in response to things like active shooter situations, terrorist attacks, improvised explosive devices, hazardous materials, search and rescue operations and natural disasters. The police department initially requested money for the armored...
oilcity.news
Nicole Hawley selected as United Way of Natrona County’s new executive director
CASPER, Wyo. — Nicole Hawley has been selected as the new executive director for the United Way of Natrona County. “The United Way board is excited to announce this appointment,” Fleur Tremel, chair of the United Way of Natrona County Board of Directors, said. “Nikki, with her positivity and passion for this community, along with her capacity to energize whomever she is around, is a great fit. As a board, we move forward with full confidence that she has the empathy, integrity, and overall energy that will continue to develop ongoing and meaningful relationships with community donors and partner agencies.”
oilcity.news
Sugarloaf Fire on patrol status with minimal activity in Wyoming; containment at 60%
CASPER, Wyo. — The Sugarloaf Fire has been experiencing minimal fire behavior in recent days and was put on patrol status on Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland. The fire is listed as 60% contained at 839...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Trails Center screening new ‘Battle of Red Buttes’ as 20th anniversary in Casper celebrations continue
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center started screening its new documentary “The Battle of Red Buttes” on Wednesday and will offer showings throughout each day through the end of 2022. The Rimrock Historic and Recreational Area west of Casper is home to the site...
oilcity.news
Cause of Wednesday night’s 16-acre Casper subdivision wildfire under investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of a wildfire that burned some 16 acres of grassland in a Casper subdivision Wednesday night is under investigation, according to a release from Casper Fire-EMS. The fire off Puma Drive in the Wolf Creek neighborhood was called in at around 9:30 p.m. on...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (7/29/22–8/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from July 29 through Aug. 8. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/3/22–8/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 3 through Aug. 9. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
City of Casper letting dogs swim during ‘Pooch Pool Party’ at Washington Park Pool
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will host a “Pooch Pool Party” at Washington Park Pool from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. “The dog days of summer are upon us, and it’s your pup’s turn for a pool day,” Aquatics Supervisor Edwin Luers said.
oilcity.news
Evansville Town Council approves Medical Director agreement with Emergency Medical Physicians
CASPER, Wyo. — At its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 8, Evansville’s Town Council approved an agreement with Emergency Medical Physicians for the group to provide emergency medical services within the town limits. The group will work as an independent contractor, with the town using the group’s emergency medical...
oilcity.news
Casper police giving out donuts at ‘National Night Out’ amid Tuesday Farmer’s Market at David Street Station
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department will host a “National Night Out” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at David Street Station. The police event will happen during the Farmer’s Market at David Street Station, and Casper officers will be giving out donuts and other items from the police department.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters battle blaze in Wolf Creek area
CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a wildland fire in the Wolf Creek area of Casper — behind the west-side Walmart — on Wednesday. Shortly before 10 p.m., first responders were alerted to a blaze in the area. Deputies arrived on scene and began evacuating residents whose homes were threatened by the blaze, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.
Comments / 0