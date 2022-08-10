Read full article on original website
Related
jocoreport.com
Fifth-Annual Johnston Now Honors Pays Tribute To 11 County Residents, Nonprofit Group
SELMA — Johnston Now Honors celebrated the achievements of 11 individuals and a nonprofit organization making a difference in Johnston County during a ceremony at The Farm at 95 on July 14. Johnston Now Honors, celebrating its fifth anniversary, is an awards program designed to spotlight the accomplishments of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sampson Co. sheriff’s deputy says low pay contributes to recruiting challenges
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — In the last three weeks, at least seven officers have been shot in North Carolina: one in Sampson County, one in Caswell County, three in Wayne County, one in Forsyth County and one in Wake County. Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton says such shootings are...
cbs17
Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
Hit-and-run driver kills NCDOT employee cleaning up debris on side of road in Wilson County
A North Carolina Department of Transportation employee was hit and killed on the side of the road Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
1 arrested in deadly NCDOT hit and run in Wilson County
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday. Officials say Anna Bradshaw, 60, was a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee cleaning up debris on US 264 in Wilson County when she was hit. On...
'Never seen anything like this': Wake sheriff candidates talk grief, solutions after deputy killed
Wake County sheriff candidates talk about grief and solutions after sheriff's deputy Ned Bryd was killed Thursday.
WITN
‘We are simply just doing our job,’ Pitt County Sheriff reacts to six NC deputies shot in last three weeks
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are growing concerns after another North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed Thursday night in southeast Raleigh off Battle Bridge Road. He was a member of the k-9 unit and had been a deputy for five years.
Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested day after death of NCDOT employee in Wilson County
Anna Bradshaw was standing on the side of the road operating the stop/slow paddle to help traffic safely get around a tree that had fallen into the road, NCDOT said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Sheriff identifies deputy found dead in Wake County
Sheriff Gerald Baker identified the deputy as Ned Byrd. Byrd had been a deputy for approximately five years after having served as a long-time detention officer in Wake County. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
We asked which closed Chapel Hill restaurants should return. Here are your votes.
The top 5 vote-getters were all from the recent past. We also got some passionate feedback about our decision to leave Allen & Sons off the list.
Wake County deputy’s death is latest in recent NC officer shootings
“This comes only 10 days after the murder of Wayne County Deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement.
'Very dedicated:' Deputy found dead in Wake County did not radio for help, left K-9 in car
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call Thursday night. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was found dead along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. WRAL News cameras captured deputies escorting the deputy’s body from the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NCDOT worker hit, killed by vehicle in Wilson County
Sims, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Friday that a worker had been hit and killed by a vehicle in Sims. NCDOT said the employee, 60-year-old Anna Bradshaw, was cleaning up debris along the highway in Wilson when a Honda Accord traveled off the roadway striking her. The driver of the Honda fled the scene after impact.
WRAL
Driver crashes into Hardee's in Wilson
Wilson, N.C. — Traffic was shut down on a busy road in Wilson on Sunday morning after a driver crashed into a Hardee's. The driver crashed into the restaurant on the 2300 block of Forest Hills Road, according to police. The surrounding stretch of road was shut down as...
WRAL
Man accused of threatening to kill people at Franklin County business
Man accused of threatening to kill people at Franklin County business. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him." Reporter: Chris Lovingood.
'This is a crisis situation': Foster children with nowhere to go sleep in Wake County office
Wake County Child Welfare Co-Interim Director Sheila Donaldson was blunt about North Carolina’s social worker shortages as well as shrinking group home and foster parent placement options. "I believe this is a crisis situation," Donaldson said. Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or...
WRAL
Foster children living in Wake County office building
Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or even weeks is now a common last resort. On any given night, as many as nine children have slept in the Wake County Social Services Office because of the shortages. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer: Randall Kerr. Producer:...
WRAL
Dozens come to UNC Health to celebrate Durham deputy beating cancer
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Dozens come to UNC Health to celebrate Durham deputy beating cancer. It was a time for celebration at UNC Health this week. Durham County Deputy...
cbs17
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed while on the job Friday after being hit while on the side of the highway, officials said. Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when...
21-year-old charged with communicating threats in connection to Youngsville building lockdown
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him."
Comments / 0