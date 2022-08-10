Read full article on original website
Refinery29
Armie Hammer’s Alleged Victims Speak Out In Disturbing House Of Hammer Documentary
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of traumatic events, including sexual assault, and may be distressing to some readers. The trailer has been released for House of Hammer, a new documentary series focusing on actor Armie Hammer and his family. The three-part series investigates allegations of sexual abuse against the...
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
'I'm stupidly optimistic. Even through those bad years I always believed there would be a happy ending': The courageous but haunting words of brilliant author Salman Rushdie on his life in hiding from fatwa
One of the most celebrated writers of our time, Sir Salman Rushdie spoke of his 'great surprise and delight' when he was named in this year's Queen's Birthday honours list for services to literature. The 75-year-old award-winning novelist described his elevation to the Order of the Companions of Honour in...
Kim Zolociak-Biermann's 20-Year-Old Daughter Arrested For DUI, Lawyer Claims She Was 'Anxious' Not Intoxicated
Kim Zolociak-Biermann's daughter Ariana was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Saturday, August 13.The young television personality was booked in Forsyth County, Georgia, on misdemeanor charges including "driving under the influence", "improper/erratic lane change" and "underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol." The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's daughter was arrested alongside her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy. They were both released on bond the same day. It is unclear when Ariana and Hudson will be expected back in court.Despite being slammed with DUI and alcohol related charges, the 20-year-old's lawyer, Justin Spizman, released a statement claiming his client had not...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Patrick and Thaís, Kara and Guillermo Reveal They're Expecting!
The 90 Day Fiancé universe is growing! Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer and Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone -- whose love stories were documented during season 9 -- are both expecting their first children. Both couples are set to welcome their children in November. Kara and Guillermo, who...
toofab.com
Salon Owner Recalls Encounter with Anne Heche Moments Before Her Fiery Car Crash
"She wasn't speaking in cursive, I say that when people are impaired." Just moments before getting into a fiery crash that left her in critical condition, Anne Heche visited a Los Angeles hair salon in Venice Beach, according to the salon owner. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Glass Hair...
Fan hilariously edits Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian tattoo following their breakup
A fan came up with creative ways for Pete Davidson to cover up his “my girl is a lawyer” tattoo, which he got in honour of his now-ex Kim Kardashian.In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @mysweetadeline, shared a recommendation for Davidson.“This is a problem but I know how to fix it,” the text over the video reads, along with a screenshot of Davidson’s tattoo on an iPad. “Don’t worry, I got you Pete.”With their Apple pencil, the TikToker went on to modify the “my girl is a lawyer” ink to “Rudy...
EW.com
Aubrey Plaza on why her new thriller Emily the Criminal felt like pulling off a scam
If Aubrey Plaza's Hollywood career doesn't work out, she might have a future in credit-card fraud. Thanks to her new film Emily the Criminal (now in theaters), Plaza says she got really good with an embossing machine. "I know how to work that thing," she tells EW, adding with her trademark deadpan wit, "so if my career doesn't pan out, I know how to make a fake credit card, and I'll carry that with me until the end."
Anne Heche, star with troubled life, dies of crash injuries
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash. She was 53. Heche was “peacefully taken off life support," spokeswoman...
wegotthiscovered.com
A different kind of serial killer thriller confronts the face of madness on streaming
As anyone with a streaming subscription knows, true crime is all the rage these days, and has been for quite some time. At-home audiences love nothing more than curling up to revisit horrific murders committed by some of the most notorious killers in history, so Ted Bundy tale No Man of God was always going to appeal to a large audience.
EW.com
Michelle Branch arrested following alleged domestic dispute amid separation from husband Patrick Carney
Michelle Branch has been arrested following an alleged domestic dispute with husband Patrick Carney. EW can confirm that Branch was arrested on Thursday, the same day the "Everywhere" singer announced her separation from Carney, the Black Keys drummer, following three years of marriage. "To say that I am totally devastated...
NME
The Game drops 10-minute diss against Eminem, ‘The Black Slim Shady’
The Game has returned with his 10th album, ‘DRILLMATIC Heart Vs. Mind’, which features a 10-minute diss against Eminem titled ‘The Black Slim Shady’. The scorching track opens with a skit led by an Uber driver named Matthew, who’s revealed later in the song to be the brother of Stan, the subject of Eminem’s titular 2000 hit. With incendiary bars, The Game delivers a litany of deep references to Eminem’s career, catalogue and personal life, taking aim at his history of addiction, his family, and the debate over whether Eminem is guilty of cultural appropriation.
EW.com
Bodies Bodies Bodies is fun Gen-Z surface, while a reinvented A League of Their Own goes deep
A weary young millennial with coastal-grandmother dreams walks into a Palm Springs yurt and comes out the other side as Diane Keaton in Mack & Rita, a body-swap comedy so daffy and weightless it nearly levitates. (And it might, if she weren't already strapped into thigh-high snakeskin boots.) Mack Martin...
EW.com
Anne Heche 'peacefully taken off life support', says rep
Anne Heche "has been peacefully taken off life support," a rep for the actress confirms to EW. The actress had been declared "legally dead" and on life support awaiting an organ recipient match, which was identified earlier today. Information surrounding the process, including which organs will be donated and the recipient, is not known at this time. Heche was critically injured on August 5 when the Mini Cooper she was driving crashed into a residence in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, causing her vehicle and the home to become engulfed in flames. It took 59 firefighters to extinguish the blaze.
EW.com
Robert and Michelle King break down that delightfully demonic Evil finale
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the season 3 finale of Evil. Evil season 3 ends with what might be the most terrifying baby shower of all time. As arguably the best horror show on television right now, this Paramount+ series has a long history of spooky reveals, including cannibal dinner parties, demonic memes, and at least one haunted elevator. But the season 3 finale, appropriately titled "The Demon of the End," ramps up the fear factor, following Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) as she tries to track down her missing egg, which RSM Fertility has supposedly misplaced.
'American Horror' Story Is Back for Season 11, Baby! Let's Talk Theme Theories
Ryan Murphy is a legend when it comes to making stylish, atmospheric, and totally bonkers television. From Glee to Pose to American Horror Story, the television writer, director, and producer is one of a kind. Regarding his latter anthology series, American Horror Story has shown us an eccentric coven of witches, a disturbing latex-adorned figure known as "Rubber Man," and a murderous clown that would even make Pennywise squeal in fear.
Spectrum Originals to Shut Down, Leaving Several Shows in Limbo
The TV landscape is losing another source of original content: Spectrum Originals, which produced series like L.A.’s Finest and the Mad About You revival for Spectrum cable subscribers, is shutting down, according to our sister site Deadline, with parent company Charter Communications scrapping all of its original programming plans. The move leaves several current Spectrum series in limbo, including neo-Western Joe Pickett, which is billed as Spectrum’s top-rated series ever and was renewed for Season 2 in February, and sci-fi thriller Beacon 23, starring Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey, which has already been renewed ahead of its series premiere. (Beacon...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unloved horror you never knew existed possesses the Netflix Top 10
Netflix users have proven themselves to be suckers for horror time and time again, which is likely why 2020’s Dreamkatcher has suddenly become one of the biggest hits on the platform, despite the fact there’s definitely a huge number of genre diehards out there who’d probably never heard of it before the supernatural chiller popped up on the streamer’s library.
