Anne Heche "has been peacefully taken off life support," a rep for the actress confirms to EW. The actress had been declared "legally dead" and on life support awaiting an organ recipient match, which was identified earlier today. Information surrounding the process, including which organs will be donated and the recipient, is not known at this time. Heche was critically injured on August 5 when the Mini Cooper she was driving crashed into a residence in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, causing her vehicle and the home to become engulfed in flames. It took 59 firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO