Rochester, NY

Aretha Wilson
1d ago

pray 🙏🙏 for the family and friends lord watch over them and watch over our city Rochester NY intervene in the name of Jesus Christ 🙌❤️❤️

WHEC TV-10

Police investigation on Linnet Street and Lexington Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There is an active police investigation on Thursday morning on Rochester’s northwest side, at Linnet Street and Lexington Avenue. We don’t have a lot of information just yet but we’ve seen K9 dogs in the area helping with this search and RPD cruisers lining the street.
WHEC TV-10

Two women shot on Child Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two women were shot on Rochester’s west side Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Child Street near Campbell Street. Police say the suspect fired into a crowd of people gathered there—striking two women in the upper body. The victims were...
WHEC TV-10

RPD search for missing teen

A Rochester teen has been reported missing today and the Rochester police are asking for your help in finding him. 18-year-old Isaiah Cooper is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention. He was last seen yesterday around 8:50 p.m. on Lexington Avenue in the city. He was...
WHEC TV-10

Armed carjacking arrest in Wheatland

Federal prosecutors say an 18-year-old Rochester man has been arrested and charged in an armed carjacking. Jaden Campbell, 18, is accused of approaching the victim with a gun, taking his car, and leading police on a high-speed chase across Monroe County. The 30 minute chase ended in a crash in...
WETM 18 News

Hornell contractor arrested for grand larceny

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have arrested a local contractor for taking over $1,000 but never doing the work at a home in Hornell last year. Steven Wing, 40, was arrested by New York State Police out of Bath on July 20 in connection to the theft. Police said Wing was contracted to do work […]
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY fire captain suspended after alleged ‘Juneteenth spoof party’

An Upstate New York fire captain has been suspended after a complaint was filed about an alleged “Juneteenth spoof party.”. RochesterFirst.com reports a Black firefighter in Rochester, N.Y., filed a complaint against his captain that accused the captain of forcing him and two other subordinates to attend an event mocking Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. The firefighter, who has not yet been publicly identified, also said he saw “shocking displays of racism and misogyny” in the complaint.
WHEC TV-10

RPD hosts ‘Walking One-Stop’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gun violence continues to rise in Rochester, and so does the number of homicides. The city is currently sitting at 48 murders. The Rochester Police Department and its partners hosted a “Walking One-Stop” Wednesday afternoon. The walking one-stop provides the public with access to...
News 8 WROC

Rochester man arrested on felony gun charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a 43-year-old Rochester man, Jimmy Harris, has been arrested and charged with felony gun possession. During the arrest, a Rochester Police officer sustained a cut on his arm. USAO says Harris is also suspected of being connected to two “recent” shootings, and also […]
iheart.com

Rochester Man Charged in April Double Shooting

A Rochester man has been charged in a double shooting from this past April. 28-year-old Jayvar Lewis faces 3 weapons charges. Police say a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were shot during an altercation on North Plymouth Avenue. Both victims survived the shooting.
WHEC TV-10

Relative of 16-year-old killed speaks out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been two days now since a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the city. As police look for the shooter, the family of Jaquise Davis is struggling with one central question—why would someone take his life?. News10NBC talked to Rise Up Rochester Executive...
13 WHAM

Rochester firefighter alleges he was forced to attend racist party while on duty

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester Fire Department supervisor has been suspended for wrongdoing - though just what they did to merit the discipline is unknown. However, the group Advocates for Justice says a firefighter is alleging he "was forced to attend Juneteenth spoof party while on duty" last month. It featured "shocking displays of racism and misogyny."
iheart.com

Parolee Charged in 2 Rochester Homicides

A parolee with a felony record is now charged in two separate Rochester homicides that happened after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor for a second time this year. Christopher WIlliams is charged with murder in the July 16 shooting death of Marcus Bennett in a back yard on Sixth Street.
WHEC TV-10

Patient at RGH arrested for pulling fire alarm when there was no fire

The Rochester Arson Task Force on Monday arrested a patient at Rochester General Hospital for pulling the fire alarm at the emergency department when there was no fire. The task force said the woman was on parole for arson and released from jail three months ago. She is now charged with false reporting.
iheart.com

Rochester Man Facing Federal Charges Tied to a Carjacking Last Month

A Rochester man is facing federal charges, after an alleged carjacking last month. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Jaden Campbell took a car at gunpoint from a man at Resolute Street and North Clinton Avenue on July 11th. He then allegedly lead a nearly half-hour chase from the city to Quaker Road...
