Read full article on original website
Aretha Wilson
1d ago
pray 🙏🙏 for the family and friends lord watch over them and watch over our city Rochester NY intervene in the name of Jesus Christ 🙌❤️❤️
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
WHEC TV-10
Police investigation on Linnet Street and Lexington Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There is an active police investigation on Thursday morning on Rochester’s northwest side, at Linnet Street and Lexington Avenue. We don’t have a lot of information just yet but we’ve seen K9 dogs in the area helping with this search and RPD cruisers lining the street.
WHEC TV-10
Two women shot on Child Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two women were shot on Rochester’s west side Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Child Street near Campbell Street. Police say the suspect fired into a crowd of people gathered there—striking two women in the upper body. The victims were...
WHEC TV-10
RPD search for missing teen
A Rochester teen has been reported missing today and the Rochester police are asking for your help in finding him. 18-year-old Isaiah Cooper is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention. He was last seen yesterday around 8:50 p.m. on Lexington Avenue in the city. He was...
WHEC TV-10
Armed carjacking arrest in Wheatland
Federal prosecutors say an 18-year-old Rochester man has been arrested and charged in an armed carjacking. Jaden Campbell, 18, is accused of approaching the victim with a gun, taking his car, and leading police on a high-speed chase across Monroe County. The 30 minute chase ended in a crash in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
18-year-old arrested, charged with armed carjacking in Rochester
The suspect made an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and is currently being held.
Hornell contractor arrested for grand larceny
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have arrested a local contractor for taking over $1,000 but never doing the work at a home in Hornell last year. Steven Wing, 40, was arrested by New York State Police out of Bath on July 20 in connection to the theft. Police said Wing was contracted to do work […]
Heavy police presence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Rochester
The area has been blocked off to traffic by police tape as officers and vehicles surround the area.
Upstate NY fire captain suspended after alleged ‘Juneteenth spoof party’
An Upstate New York fire captain has been suspended after a complaint was filed about an alleged “Juneteenth spoof party.”. RochesterFirst.com reports a Black firefighter in Rochester, N.Y., filed a complaint against his captain that accused the captain of forcing him and two other subordinates to attend an event mocking Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. The firefighter, who has not yet been publicly identified, also said he saw “shocking displays of racism and misogyny” in the complaint.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
RPD hosts ‘Walking One-Stop’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gun violence continues to rise in Rochester, and so does the number of homicides. The city is currently sitting at 48 murders. The Rochester Police Department and its partners hosted a “Walking One-Stop” Wednesday afternoon. The walking one-stop provides the public with access to...
iheart.com
UPDATE: Victim Identified in Rochester's 48th Homicide of the Year
Rochester police are investigating another deadly shooting. It happened around 10:30 last night on Roycroft Drive, near Carter Street. 26-year-old Kenneth Johnson was wounded in the shooting and died later at the hospital. There have been 48 homicides in the city this year.
Rochester man arrested on felony gun charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a 43-year-old Rochester man, Jimmy Harris, has been arrested and charged with felony gun possession. During the arrest, a Rochester Police officer sustained a cut on his arm. USAO says Harris is also suspected of being connected to two “recent” shootings, and also […]
iheart.com
Rochester Man Charged in April Double Shooting
A Rochester man has been charged in a double shooting from this past April. 28-year-old Jayvar Lewis faces 3 weapons charges. Police say a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were shot during an altercation on North Plymouth Avenue. Both victims survived the shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Relative of 16-year-old killed speaks out
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been two days now since a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the city. As police look for the shooter, the family of Jaquise Davis is struggling with one central question—why would someone take his life?. News10NBC talked to Rise Up Rochester Executive...
Rochester parolee pleads not guilty killing of 2 men on Sixth St. and Roycroft Dr.
Williams is currently on parole for a 2015 arson conviction after intentionally starting a fire at a location with a person inside. Since then he has:
13 WHAM
Rochester firefighter alleges he was forced to attend racist party while on duty
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester Fire Department supervisor has been suspended for wrongdoing - though just what they did to merit the discipline is unknown. However, the group Advocates for Justice says a firefighter is alleging he "was forced to attend Juneteenth spoof party while on duty" last month. It featured "shocking displays of racism and misogyny."
iheart.com
Parolee Charged in 2 Rochester Homicides
A parolee with a felony record is now charged in two separate Rochester homicides that happened after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor for a second time this year. Christopher WIlliams is charged with murder in the July 16 shooting death of Marcus Bennett in a back yard on Sixth Street.
Weapons charges for man involved in April shooting on N. Plymouth Ave.
Investigators believe the victims were involved in an altercation in front of 50 North Plymouth Avenue when they were shot by the suspect.
WHEC TV-10
Patient at RGH arrested for pulling fire alarm when there was no fire
The Rochester Arson Task Force on Monday arrested a patient at Rochester General Hospital for pulling the fire alarm at the emergency department when there was no fire. The task force said the woman was on parole for arson and released from jail three months ago. She is now charged with false reporting.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Facing Federal Charges Tied to a Carjacking Last Month
A Rochester man is facing federal charges, after an alleged carjacking last month. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Jaden Campbell took a car at gunpoint from a man at Resolute Street and North Clinton Avenue on July 11th. He then allegedly lead a nearly half-hour chase from the city to Quaker Road...
Rochester man found guilty for 2021 hatchet murder
Rivera will be sentenced on September 14 in front of New York State Supreme Court Justice Renzi
Comments / 3