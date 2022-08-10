Sky Carp tip Whitecaps to take series opener

BELOIT—It wasn’t anything too flashy or exciting about the fifth inning, where the Beloit Sky Carp scored two runs to take a 3-2 lead against the West Michigan Whitecaps Tuesday.

Kyler Castillo and Federico Polanco each singled with one out, and Tevin Mitchell grounded out to the shortstop to make it a tie game. One batter later, Jose Salas reached on a fielding error by third baseman Jose King that scored Polanco and gave Beloit the lead, one that would last for the rest of the game as the Sky Carp took the series opener against the Whitecaps.

The doctor was most definitely on Tuesday night as M.D. “Doc” Johnson pitched five innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out six.

Johnson had an early blemish as he walked Jace Jung and Jake Holton with one out in the first before Josh Crouch dropped an RBI single into left field to give West Michigan an early advantage.

Salas took the second pitch the Sky Carp saw from starter Keider Montero over the right field wall, marking his third home run of the season and tying the game up.

Johnson allowed Jung to double to begin the third inning, and Holton singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. Packard scored Jung on a sacrifice fly to give the Whitecaps a one-run lead, but Bennett Hostetler caught Holton stealing second and Crouch struck out.

Beloit would completely shut down West Michigan for the remainder of the game, only allowing two hits and one walk over the final six innings.

Matt Givin pitched a scoreless sixth, Josan Mendez went two innings while only allowing one hit and Chandler Jozwiak struck out three batters in the bottom of the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

The Whitecaps weren’t too shabby themselves when it came to pitching. Montero tossed five innings while allowing three runs, two of them earned, on five hits while striking out six.

The bullpen dominated the Sky Carp’s batters the rest of the way as Tim Holdgrafer and Gabriel Sequeira combined for three innings while only allowing one hit and striking out five.

22 total batters struck out across both teams Tuesday.

Dalvy Rosario was the only Beloit player with more than one hit, and no West Michigan batter got more than one.

The Sky Carp now move to 20-17 in the second half of the season, and they are only three and a half games back from the South Bend Cubs. Beloit has made up ground on them as they are 7-3 in their last 10 games while the Cubs are only 5-5.

The series between the Sky Carp and Whitecaps continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium.

Boxscore:

Sky Carp 3, Whitecaps 2

BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Salas, 3b, 4-1-1-1; Rosario, ss, 4-0-2-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 3-0-1-0; Hostetler, c, 3-0-0-0; Marinez, dh, 3-0-0-0; Zubia, 1b, 3-0-0-0; Castillo, rf, 3-1-1-0; Polanco, 2b, 3-1-1-0; Mitchell, lf, 3-0-0-1. Totals: 29-3-6-2.

WEST MICHIGAN (ab-r-h-rbi)—Cruz, ss, 4-0-1-0; Jung, 2b, 3-2-1-0; Holton, 1b, 3-0-1-0; Packard, dh, 3-0-0-1; Crouch, c, 4-0-1-1; Pacheco, 3b, 2-0-0-0; King, 3b, 1-0-0-0; Malgeri, cf, 4-0-0-0; Murr, lf, 4-0-1-0; Chacon, rf, 3-0-1-0. Totals: 31-2-5-2.

Beloit…..100 020 00—3 6 1

WM………..101 000 20—2 6 2

E: Chacon (2), King (4), Johnson (5). DP: Beloit 2, WM 0. LOB: WM 6, Beloit 3. 2B: Jung. HR: Salas (3). SF: Packard CS: Holton (2).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, Johnson 5.0-5-2-2-2-6; Givin 1.0-0-0-0-0-1; Mendez 2.0-1-0-0-0-1; Jozwiak 1.0-0-0-0-1-3. WM, Montero 5.0-5-3-2-1-6; Holdgrafer 1.2-0-0-0-0-2; Sequeira 1.1-1-0-0-0-3.

WP: Johnson 8 LP: Montero 7 T: 2:23 Att.: 2,049.