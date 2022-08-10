Primary election updates

Rebecca Kleefisch has conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican nomination for governor.

Sara Rodriguez is the projected winner for lieutenant governor on the Democratic ticket. For Republicans, the projected winner is Roger Roth.

Amy Lynn Loudenbeck is the projected winner in the Republican primary for secretary of state. She will face incumbent Democrat Doug LaFollette in November.

Loudenbeck leads her next closest competitor, Jay Schroeder, by about 30,000 votes (195,923 to 165,804) with 56% of all statewide votes counted.

Eric Toney leads Adam Jarchow by fewer than 4,000 votes in the Republic primary for attorney general. About 54% of the expected votes have been counted.

Current numbers show Toney with 155,556; Jarchow with 151,839; and Karen Mueller with 98,305.

The winner will take on Democrat Josh Kaul in November.

Democrat Mandela Barnes will face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in November.

