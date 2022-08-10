ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langlade County, WI

Primary election updates

By By Kevin Passon
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Rebecca Kleefisch has conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican nomination for governor.

Sara Rodriguez is the projected winner for lieutenant governor on the Democratic ticket. For Republicans, the projected winner is Roger Roth.

Rebecca Kleefisch is running out of possible votes, as she trails Tim Michels by about 20,000 votes with 70% of all votes counted.

Michels has 246,879, votes, compared to Kleefisch's 226,939.

Amy Lynn Loudenbeck is the projected winner in the Republican primary for secretary of state. She will face incumbent Democrat Doug LaFollette in November.

Loudenbeck leads her next closest competitor, Jay Schroeder, by about 30,000 votes (195,923 to 165,804) with 56% of all statewide votes counted.

Tim Michels leads Rebecca Kleefisch 241,618 to 222,920 with 69% of the expected vote counted.

Tim Ramthun has 27,927 votes, and Kevin Nicholson has 16,761. Adam Fischer has 5,178.

Eric Toney leads Adam Jarchow by fewer than 4,000 votes in the Republic primary for attorney general. About 54% of the expected votes have been counted.

Current numbers show Toney with 155,556; Jarchow with 151,839; and Karen Mueller with 98,305.

The winner will take on Democrat Josh Kaul in November.

Tim Michels leads Rebecca Kleefisch 48.6% to 43.6% with about two-thirds of the state's votes counted.

Democrat Mandela Barnes will face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in November.

With 63% of the expected votes counted, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels holds a 15,000-vote lead over former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the Republican primary to face Gov. Tony Evers in November.

In Langlade County, Michels is on top 1,232-858. However, votes in the city of Antigo have yet to be tabulated.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antigo, WI
Langlade County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Langlade County, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Roger Roth
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Adam Jarchow
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Jay Schroeder
Person
Josh Kaul
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
134
Followers
476
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy