ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 Couple Bilal and Shaeeda Officially Join ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 Cast

By Julia Odom
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 couple, Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween are officially married. The controversial couple announced that they are officially joining the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 as a surprise addition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3asdeh_0hBEMLls00
Shaeeda and Bilal, ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 | TLC

Bilal and Shaeeda get married on ’90 Day Fiancé’

After the August 7 episode of 90 Day Fiancé , Bilal and Shaeeda officially tied the knot. After arguing about their prenuptial agreement, the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 couple surprised fans by getting married during the finale.

While the couple was already married in the eyes of Allah thanks to their Nikah ceremony , their marriage is now recognized in the United States legally after their living room ceremony. Now that Shaeeda will be able to stay in the US with Bilal, they can begin their happily ever after together.

The other ’90 Day Fiancé’ couples cast on ‘Happily Ever After?’

After their wedding was aired on TLC, Shaeeda and Bilal announced that they will be joining the cast of Happily Ever After? Season 7 . In July, TLC announced the cast of six former 90 Day Fiancé couples. The returning couples are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Elizabeth’ Libby’ Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya , Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten, and Kim Menzies and Usman’ Sojaboy’ Umar.

On August 9, the official 90 Day Fiancé Instagram account revealed that Bilal and Shaeeda will also be joining the Happily Ever After? Season 7 cast. Shaeeda then confirmed it on her Instagram Stories , with the caption, “It’s official! We will be on Happily Ever After? Starts August 28.”

What’s next for Bilal and Shaeeda?

According to the updated Happily Ever After? Season 7 trailer, Bilal and Shaeeda will be inviting cameras into their home again, this time, to document their married life. Check out the trailer below (via Instagram ):

In the trailer, Bilal tells the cameras, “Her coming here, from another country, she had to adapt a lot.” She adds, “Two different worlds. But I love being married.”

Love them or hate them, they’re back for one more season. Fans will have to tune into Happily Ever After? Season 7 to find out if Bilal and Shaeeda will have a happily ever after ending or not.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 airs Sunday, August 28, on TLC and discovery+.

RELATED: ‘The Family Chantel’: Chantel’s Last-Ditch Effort To Fix Her Marriage With Pedro Backfires

Comments / 1

Related
tvinsider.com

’90 Day Fiancé’: Jibri & Miona Get Their Walking Papers (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 14 “Temperature Check.”]. Once you start watching 90 Day Fiancé, it’s easy to get really invested in what is going to happen with each couple. Each has just three months to decide whether they’ll get married or if one partner will have to leave the United States for a home country that’s typically very far away.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Umar
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
In Touch Weekly

Pedro Jimeno Shares Cryptic Message About ‘How to Live’ His Life Amid Chantel Everett Divorce

Slamming Chantel? Pedro Jimeno shared a cryptic message amid his divorce from estranged wife, Chantel Everett, before teasing his new podcast. “Remember, that people have an exact idea of how we should live our lives, but those people have no idea how to live their own lives,” The Family Chantel star, 30, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 21.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Happily Ever After#90 Day Fianc#Wedding#Tlc
In Touch Weekly

Are ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Danielle and Robert Still Together? Update After Season 1

90 Day Fiancé veteran Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) is no stranger to the difficulties of dating. Fans of early seasons of the hit TLC show will recall the drama that went down between Danielle and her now-ex Mohamed Jbali. Five years after their divorce was finalized, Danielle documented her attempt to get back on the dating scene during season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. She seemed to hit it off with a man named Robert. But are Danielle and Robert still together today? Keep scrolling below to get an update.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Mama June's Sister Jo 'Doe Doe' Shannon Undergoes Dramatic Body Transformation

Mama June's sister, Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon, is undergoing a dramatic body transformation to lead a healthier lifestyle, Radar has learned.RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of her visit with weight loss medic Dr. Stephen Batash at his center in Rego Park, New York.Jo opted to have a Suture Sculpt endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, which is a "non-invasive and non-surgical procedure that reshapes and reduces the patient's stomach size by 70 to 80 percent," according to his website. "Suture Sculpt ESG is performed as an outpatient procedure so there is no hospital stay and patients are discharged to recover comfortably at home in...
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Reveals Engagement to R&B Singer

Wedding bells are ringing for one member of the One Chicago family. Chris Mansa, better known to fans as Mason Locke in Chicago Fire, is about to be a married man after he became engaged to R&B singer-songwriter and actress Méami. Mansa dropped to one knee and popped the question earlier in July, later sharing the exciting relationship status update in a social media post.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

158K+
Followers
111K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy