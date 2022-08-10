DC Extended Universe: Every Upcoming Movie Still on the Schedule

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has sent fans on a wild ride over the past decade. The DCEU kicked off with 2013’s Man of Steel and has since changed its release schedule several times, with numerous canceled projects along the way. Of the movies the DCEU has released, roughly half are embraced by fans and critics. The other half, though retaining a loyal fan base, has underperformed. Following the cancellation of Batgirl , here’s what remains on the schedule.

The cancellation of ‘Batgirl’ has shaken fans’ faith in the DCEU

Looking ahead, DCEU fans perhaps had reason to be hopeful. The schedule looked like it was leading someplace, with the multiverse coming into play and new heroes set to join the fray. However, some questions remained. For example, is Henry Cavill still Superman? Would Zack Snyder’s Justice League be considered canon? And if so, is the “Snyderverse” truly dead?

Fans might not have had these answers yet, but it seemed like they were coming. Then according to Variety , Warner Bros. Discovery canceled Batgirl , despite the completion of filming. Suddenly, everything feels up in the air again, with no clear picture of what the strategy is going forward or if the DCEU would be scrapped entirely for something brand new instead.

Which movies remain on the DC Extended Universe schedule?

For now, fans have at least a handful of movies on the way. Of course, as Batgirl proved, Warner Bros.’ plan appears to be constantly in flux. But as of this writing, the following films remain on the schedule for now.

Black Adam (October 21, 2022)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (December 21, 2022)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (March 17, 2023)

The Flash (June 23, 2023)

Blue Beetle (August 18, 2023)

The Shazam! and Aquaman sequels seem like the safest bets, particularly the latter given its predecessor’s $1 billion box office take in 2018. The Flash is perhaps the most in flux right now, with star Ezra Miller’s personal life overshadowing hype for the movie.

‘Black Adam’ could affect what the long-term plan looks like

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appears at the Warner Brothers panel promoting his upcoming film “Black Adam” at 2022 Comic-Con International Day 3 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022, in San Diego, California. | Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Black Adam could surprisingly have a profound effect on the DCEU going forward. If it’s a hit, star Dwayne Johnson will likely become a central part of the franchise. And it may fall to his character to hold the greater DCEU together in the immediate future. After all, Black Adam is a key nemesis for Shazam (Zachary Levi), though Johnson keeps hyping up a confrontation with Superman.

Although DC was poised to level up its movies in 2022 , persistent delays and controversies, such as the most recent one regarding Batgirl ’s cancellation, prevented that from happening. Maybe if Warner Bros. Discovery can settle on how much they’re willing to commit to the DCEU, then the franchise can get back on track sooner rather than later.

