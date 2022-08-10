ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota

By WILL WEISSERT
 5 days ago
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar waves to passersby for support during a voter engagement event on the corner of Broadway and Central Avenues in Minneapolis, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Omar faces a primary challenge from former city council member Don Samuels. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, was locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race Tuesday with a centrist challenger who has questioned the incumbent's support for the "defund the police" movement amid rising crime rates.

Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels conceded the race to Omar, but it remained too early for The Associated Press to call. Meanwhile, another progressive, Becca Balint, won the Democratic House primary in Vermont – positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress.

A key race was also unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former Navy SEAL who attended the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, which preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

And Minnesota is holding a special election to fill the remaining months of Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term after his death earlier this year from cancer. Voters are additionally picking nominees for a full term representing the largely rural, GOP-leaning district.

Some of the top elections:

OMAR GETS TOUGH CHALLENGE FROM PRO-POLICE CHALLENGER

Omar, who represents Minneapolis and is one of the left's leading voices in Congress, has defended calls to redirect public safety funding more into community-based programs.

Samuels, a moderate Democrat whose north Minneapolis base suffers from more violent crime than other parts of the city, seized on the issue in his primary. He helped defeat a ballot question last year that sought to replace the city police department with a new public safety unit.

Samuels and others also successfully sued the city to force it to meet minimum police staffing levels called for in Minneapolis' charter. Samuels argued that Omar is divisive. He attracted big bucks to his campaign, though Omar retained a significant cash advantage.

Barb Atkinson, a 53-year-old part-time event planner for a radio station who supported Samuels, called Omar "too far to the left.”

“Although I respect Ilhan Omar and what she’s done, I disagree with the defund the police. I really think that wording sends the wrong message,” Atkinson said. “We need our police. We need the police, and we need our leaders to work together to solve this issue. We don’t need it to be more divided.”

Omar, seeking her third term in the House, had crushed a similar primary challenge two years ago from a well-funded but lesser-known opponent.

“She’s had a lot of adversity already and pushback. I don’t think her work is done, and I think she has a lot to bring to the table,” said Kathy Ward, a 62-year-old property caretaker for an apartment building in Minneapolis who voted for Omar. “We’ve got to give her a chance.”

Two other members of the Squad — Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri — won their Democratic primaries last week.

SPECIAL ELECTION AND PRIMARY ELECTION IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA

Voters in the 1st Congressional District in southern Minnesota will be weighing in on two races related to the seat.

In the special election, voters will choose between Republican Brad Finstad, who served in the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the Trump administration, and Democrat Jeff Ettinger, a former chief executive at Hormel Foods. Both won a May 24 special primary election for Hagedorn's seat, and Tuesday's winner will serve until January.

Finstad and Ettinger will also face off for a full term in the district, which includes Rochester and Mankato.

Munson has the support of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. He has said he doesn't think President Joe Biden's victory was legitimate, despite federal and state election officials, courts and Trump's own attorney general saying there was no credible evidence the election was tainted.

REPLACING RON KIND IN WISCONSIN

Republicans see a pickup opportunity in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, the seat being vacated by Democratic incumbent Kind.

The district covers a swath of counties along Wisconsin's western border with Minnesota and includes La Crosse and Eau Claire. Republican Derrick Van Orden is running unopposed in his primary Tuesday and has Trump's endorsement.

Van Orden narrowly lost to Kind in the 2020 general election. He attended Trump's “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House but has said he never stepped foot on the grounds of the Capitol during the insurrection.

Four Democrats are competing to succeed Kind, including state Sen. Brad Pfaff, who previously worked for the retiring lawmaker and briefly served as state agriculture secretary. Pfaff has Kind's endorsement.

The others are small-business owner Rebecca Cooke, retired CIA officer Deb McGrath and La Crosse City Council member Mark Neumann.

RARE VERMONT OPEN SENATE SEAT

Vermont is the last state in the country to add a female member to its congressional delegation. Balint, who immediately becomes the favorite in November's general election, would also be the first openly gay member of Congress from Vermont.

She was endorsed by some of the nation’s top leaders on the left, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

“Vermont has chosen a bold, progressive vision for the future, and I will be proud to represent us in Congress,” Balint said in a statement.

Balint is vying to fill the state's lone House seat, which is being vacated by Rep. Peter Welch who is running for Senate and easily secured the Democratic nomination on Tuesday. Welch is trying to succeed Sen. Patrick Leahy, the Senate's longest-serving member, who is retiring, creating Vermont's first open Senate seat since 2006, when Sanders succeeded Jim Jeffords.

Gray is a former staffer for Welch and has been backed by Leahy and former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean – but it wasn’t enough. Balint's win means the state’s congressional politics are poised to shift to the left and more closely adhere to Sanders’ progressive values. In November, she'll face Liam Madden, a Marine Corps veteran from Bellows Falls who secured the Republican nomination.

Associated Press writers Doug Glass and Trisha Ahmed in Minneapolis, Scott Bauer in Madison, Wis., and Wilson Ring in Montpelier, Vt., contributed to this report.

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ap_politics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
Axios Twin Cities

Top takeaways from Minnesota primary results

Voters across Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. Here's a look at the results in some of the most closely-watched races. Congress:DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her primary over moderate challenger Don Samuels in the Minneapolis-based 5th Congressional District.Republican Brad Finstad was poised for a 4-point win in the 1st Congressional District special election to succeed late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.What's next: He and Democrat Jeff Ettinger go head to head again in November for a full term.DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum cruised to victory against primary challenger Amane Badhasso in...
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
knsiradio.com

Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary

(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday's primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess

MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers' office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin's licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
WEAU-TV 13

2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
fox9.com

Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There's so much work yet to do. But today let's enjoy our historic primary win. There's time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
nprillinois.org

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Greater Milwaukee Today

STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. "I thought I...
