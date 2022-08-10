Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen Walters
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
KELOLAND TV
Mary K. Ross’ daughter confronts her mother’s killer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a murder that sparked horror and outrage among the Sioux Falls community. In all, five men were involved in the killing of Mary K. Ross in 1995. The two men who actually stabbed the 25-year-old mother with steak knives did it for money and drugs. One of those men is Eric Coon. His commutation hearing before the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles Wednesday drew in Ross’ family members from around the country.
KELOLAND TV
The murder of Mary K. Ross
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was one of the most brutal and disturbing murders in Sioux Falls history. In 1995, a young mother was stabbed to death with steak knives by two men as part of a contract killing. In all, five men, ranging in age from 18 to 22, went to prison. Four of them were sentenced to life without parole, for their roles in the conspiracy.
KELOLAND TV
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after pursuit; search for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police say they have arrested Tanner Turkey, the man who was wanted in connection with Tuesday’s deadly officer-involved shooting.
KELOLAND TV
Large police presence in north central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of Covell Avenue and West Madison Street in Sioux Falls. KELOLAND News has a crew on the scene. They say there is a large amount of Sioux Falls Police and the SWAT Team at the scene.
KELOLAND TV
A quick look at Mako Sica K9 Search and Rescue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News reporters who recently visited South Dakota’s reservations met with Shelby Homer who lives in Mission and runs Mako Sica K9 Search and Rescue. “Some of the cases that I’ve actually been on some of the searches, just seeing what my Native...
KELOLAND TV
Lemonade with a purpose
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – Kids at a local child care center hope you quench your thirst by stopping at their lemonade stand. A hot day is perfect for a glass of ice-cold lemonade. Stepping Stones Preschool in Hartford is just one spot to get that refreshment. These kids opened...
Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
KELOLAND TV
Police still searching for man involved in shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This evening the search continues for the man who asked a group of workers if they were state employees before firing a gun into the air. Sioux Falls police do not believe Elliot Bird is a danger to the public. “The reason we pushed...
KELOLAND TV
Stolen guns at root of a lot of crimes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to reducing the number of crimes involving guns, police say the community has to help. They told us today they are frustrated by the number of guns that are stolen each week and a lot of times they end up in the wrong hands and those committing the crimes are getting younger.
KELOLAND TV
Update: Children taken in Canada found
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. Officials say the seven-year-old and eight-year-olds may have been with Benjamin Moore who has a history of sexual offences against children.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Police search for a fugitive and need your help.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird is sought in connection with a shooting early on the morning of 8/10/2022. According to a release by Sioux Falls Police, on August 10, 2022, around 8:15 a.m., a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. He asked some men if they were State employees. After learning they were not State employees, he pointed a shotgun into the air and fired the weapon. The suspect then drove away. Fortunately there were no injuries. It is unknown at this time why the suspect questioned the victims.
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor calls deadly traffic stop ‘really scary’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are searching for a person connected to Tuesday night’s deadly officer-involved shooting. The incident started when authorities pulled over a car near the Burger King on West 12th Street. That’s when police say three passengers ran out of the car, with one of them firing at officers. Law enforcement returned fire, killing the shooter.
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting; Amber Alert cancelled
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. The Department of...
Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School
The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
KELOLAND TV
Police looking for truck and man involved in a shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Police in Sioux Falls are searching for a man involved in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning. Sioux Falls police say that around 8:15, a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. The man asked some other men if they were state employees. The men responded saying they were not state employees. The suspect then pointed a shotgun into the air, fired the gun and drove away.
dakotanewsnow.com
BREAKING: One dead after shootout with police in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: 8:38 p.m. - One man is dead after a shootout with police in Sioux Falls. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department and a Deputy with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at W. 12th St. and S. Williams Ave.
KELOLAND TV
‘It only takes one’: Chase the Ace drawing Thursday
SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — The McCook Country Club in Salem has had a busy few weeks of selling tickets for its chase the ace drawing happening Thursday evening. “One man walked in and said I’m only buying one because it only takes one,” Shelly Barnett, ticket writer, said.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police chief, sheriff say violent crime spike has many reasons
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum did not mince words when describing the city’s fifth shooting involving an officer in less than five months, an unprecedented surge. ”These people are trying to kill our officers,” Thum said, “and that is something we...
