Eureka, CA

krcrtv.com

1st-ever 'Arcata Community Fair' kicks off Aug. 13-14

ARCATA, Calif. — If you are bored by the dogs days of summer and want to let loose this weekend, look no more. The first ever "Arcata Community Fair" is this Saturday Aug. 13 and Sunday Aug. 14. The fair will have something for everyone to enjoy, including more...
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Complex is 14,526 acres and is 12% contained

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — For the first time since the Six Rivers Lightning Complex began, fire officials have announced a degree of containment. Over the course of today, the complex has affected a total of 14,526 acres in the areas around Willow Creek, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Despite this growth, firefighters have increased their control of the perimeter and the fire is now 12% contained.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
krcrtv.com

New evacuation order issued South of Willow Creek

HUMBOLDT, Calif. — A new evacuation order has been issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek as of Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper, according to the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
krcrtv.com

Local Eureka tattoo artist in need after being hospitalized after collision

EUREKA, Calif. — A collision occurred over the weekend on a busy street in Eureka, sending a local tattoo artist to the hospital. The man, Randy Meyer, was reportedly hit on the intersection of 5th and R Street while riding his motorcycle. The single father of two, and Co-Owner of Sangha Tattoo Studio will unable to work for at least six months while recovering from his severe injuries.
EUREKA, CA
kiem-tv.com

Willow Creek Residents Choosing Not to Evacuate

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM) As the fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River, evacuation warnings are still in place around Willow Creek, Friday Ridge, Salyer and Trinity Village. Some residents tell us that staying in their homes provides them with comfort. This includes taking all precautions possible to protect their property from the dangerous fires.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding teens arrested after violent robbery in Arcata

ARCATA, CALIF. — A pair of Redding teenagers have been arrested after a violent robbery at an Arcata grocery store. Officers were called to a robbery in progress at Rays Food Place in Arcata on August 10th, where two teenagers were supposedly attempting to leave the store with a full cart of food and alcohol. They were stopped by the on-site security officer, who was then involved in a physical fight with one of the suspects. The second suspect then pulled a handgun from his waistband and, according to officers, threatened the security officer with it. The officer then let both flee on foot.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11

HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Extreme heat puts Six Rivers Lightning Complex firefighters on high alert

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service shared an eerie photo of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex that has burned nearly 14,000 acres, no containment so far. "Warmer, drier weather is expected in the coming days, which could lead to an increase in fire activity when the inversion layer lifts," the SRF said. "Firefighters will continue to work around the clock in effort to gain containment."
WILLOW CREEK, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, Aug. 11

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast, Wednesday, Aug. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA
mendofever.com

66-Year-Old Willits Woman Dies in Car Accident Along Sherwood Road

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, Garberville Office:. On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
GARBERVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Humboldt: Going Down!

Guffman, the errant guide dog for an Arcata woman, has been located!. According to our sister site, the Humboldt Paws Cause, Guffman was located trapped in a neighbor’s backyard, the dope. OAK: Approx. 8-18 acres. Fire is located south of Willow Creek. Near FS Road 5N31 and 6N20. CORRAL:...
WILLOW CREEK, CA

