Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Schools near Six Rivers Complex push back the first day of school
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — The Six Rivers Complex is affecting more than just homes. The first day of class for schools in the Klamath-Trinity Joint Unified School district has been pushed back its start date in response to recent fires. Kids in the district can expect to go back to...
krcrtv.com
Food For People, Pay It Forward Humboldt distribute supplies to Willow Creek evacuees
EUREKA, Calif. — Food For People and Pay It Forward Humboldt hosted a food and evacuation equipment distribution event on Friday. The site at Dream Quest in Willow Creek also served as a space where people who evacuated their homes could talk to other evacuees about the shared traumatic experience.
krcrtv.com
1st-ever 'Arcata Community Fair' kicks off Aug. 13-14
ARCATA, Calif. — If you are bored by the dogs days of summer and want to let loose this weekend, look no more. The first ever "Arcata Community Fair" is this Saturday Aug. 13 and Sunday Aug. 14. The fair will have something for everyone to enjoy, including more...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex is 14,526 acres and is 12% contained
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — For the first time since the Six Rivers Lightning Complex began, fire officials have announced a degree of containment. Over the course of today, the complex has affected a total of 14,526 acres in the areas around Willow Creek, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Despite this growth, firefighters have increased their control of the perimeter and the fire is now 12% contained.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
New evacuation order issued South of Willow Creek
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — A new evacuation order has been issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek as of Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper, according to the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services.
krcrtv.com
Local Eureka tattoo artist in need after being hospitalized after collision
EUREKA, Calif. — A collision occurred over the weekend on a busy street in Eureka, sending a local tattoo artist to the hospital. The man, Randy Meyer, was reportedly hit on the intersection of 5th and R Street while riding his motorcycle. The single father of two, and Co-Owner of Sangha Tattoo Studio will unable to work for at least six months while recovering from his severe injuries.
kiem-tv.com
Willow Creek Residents Choosing Not to Evacuate
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM) As the fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River, evacuation warnings are still in place around Willow Creek, Friday Ridge, Salyer and Trinity Village. Some residents tell us that staying in their homes provides them with comfort. This includes taking all precautions possible to protect their property from the dangerous fires.
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Redding teens arrested after violent robbery in Arcata
ARCATA, CALIF. — A pair of Redding teenagers have been arrested after a violent robbery at an Arcata grocery store. Officers were called to a robbery in progress at Rays Food Place in Arcata on August 10th, where two teenagers were supposedly attempting to leave the store with a full cart of food and alcohol. They were stopped by the on-site security officer, who was then involved in a physical fight with one of the suspects. The second suspect then pulled a handgun from his waistband and, according to officers, threatened the security officer with it. The officer then let both flee on foot.
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11
HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
krcrtv.com
Extreme heat puts Six Rivers Lightning Complex firefighters on high alert
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service shared an eerie photo of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex that has burned nearly 14,000 acres, no containment so far. "Warmer, drier weather is expected in the coming days, which could lead to an increase in fire activity when the inversion layer lifts," the SRF said. "Firefighters will continue to work around the clock in effort to gain containment."
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Redding Residents Arrested Following Strong-Arm Robbery of Booze and Food at the Valley West Ray’s Food Place, Arcata Police Say
On 08/10/22, at approximately 1225 hours, officers from the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to Rays Food Place (5000 Valley West Blvd) on the report of a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised by the on-site security officer, two males had entered the business and filled a cart...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oregontoday.net
Quake, Aug. 11
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast, Wednesday, Aug. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
mendofever.com
66-Year-Old Willits Woman Dies in Car Accident Along Sherwood Road
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, Garberville Office:. On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
krcrtv.com
Noticed smoke in the air? Here is what experts say you can expect the rest of the week
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — If you've peeked out your window today you might have noticed a layer of smoke in the air. Well, that layer of haze is from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire and because of that, there is an air quality smoke advisory for parts of the Northstate.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt: Going Down!
Guffman, the errant guide dog for an Arcata woman, has been located!. According to our sister site, the Humboldt Paws Cause, Guffman was located trapped in a neighbor’s backyard, the dope. OAK: Approx. 8-18 acres. Fire is located south of Willow Creek. Near FS Road 5N31 and 6N20. CORRAL:...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman dies in Thursday’s motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston died in a motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. west of Indian Creek Lodge, which is east of Douglas City. A CHP officer who was on...
Comments / 2