KELOLAND TV
Mary K. Ross’ daughter confronts her mother’s killer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a murder that sparked horror and outrage among the Sioux Falls community. In all, five men were involved in the killing of Mary K. Ross in 1995. The two men who actually stabbed the 25-year-old mother with steak knives did it for money and drugs. One of those men is Eric Coon. His commutation hearing before the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles Wednesday drew in Ross’ family members from around the country.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after pursuit; search for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police say they have arrested Tanner Turkey, the man who was wanted in connection with Tuesday’s deadly officer-involved shooting.
brookingsradio.com
Search under way for man who said he wants to shoot someone in law enforcement or state government
Authorities are searching for the man driving this stolen pickup. Law enforcement agencies, including the Highway Patrol, are seeking the public’s help in the Sioux Falls area as they try to find a man who fired a gun into the air Wednesday morning. At 8:30 a.m., the man was...
KELOLAND TV
Police still searching for man involved in shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This evening the search continues for the man who asked a group of workers if they were state employees before firing a gun into the air. Sioux Falls police do not believe Elliot Bird is a danger to the public. “The reason we pushed...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for threatening doctor
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Sheldon on charges of second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Joseph Lee Daggett stemmed from an incident while attending a doctor’s examination for his girlfriend at Sanford Sheldon Medical...
KELOLAND TV
Stolen guns at root of a lot of crimes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to reducing the number of crimes involving guns, police say the community has to help. They told us today they are frustrated by the number of guns that are stolen each week and a lot of times they end up in the wrong hands and those committing the crimes are getting younger.
Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
KELOLAND TV
DOC: High-risk inmate to be released Tuesday, Aug. 9
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is notifying law enforcement and the public about the pending release of a state prison inmate on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say 36-year-old Wayne Tobias is considered high-risk to reoffend. Tobias is currently serving multiple sentences for simple...
KELOLAND TV
Police looking for truck and man involved in a shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Police in Sioux Falls are searching for a man involved in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning. Sioux Falls police say that around 8:15, a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. The man asked some other men if they were state employees. The men responded saying they were not state employees. The suspect then pointed a shotgun into the air, fired the gun and drove away.
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor calls deadly traffic stop ‘really scary’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are searching for a person connected to Tuesday night’s deadly officer-involved shooting. The incident started when authorities pulled over a car near the Burger King on West 12th Street. That’s when police say three passengers ran out of the car, with one of them firing at officers. Law enforcement returned fire, killing the shooter.
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting; Amber Alert cancelled
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. The Department of...
gowatertown.net
One person dead in officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead following an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Officers and a deputy from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop just after 5:30 p.m. at West 12th Street and South Williams Avenue. One subject engaged...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Police search for a fugitive and need your help.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird is sought in connection with a shooting early on the morning of 8/10/2022. According to a release by Sioux Falls Police, on August 10, 2022, around 8:15 a.m., a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. He asked some men if they were State employees. After learning they were not State employees, he pointed a shotgun into the air and fired the weapon. The suspect then drove away. Fortunately there were no injuries. It is unknown at this time why the suspect questioned the victims.
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement update deadly shooting during traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An attempted traffic stop Tuesday evening quickly escalated when one of the people in the vehicle shot at police, authorities said Wednesday. Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead both answered questions regarding the incident during a media briefing.
KELOLAND TV
Large police presence in north central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of Covell Avenue and West Madison Street in Sioux Falls. KELOLAND News has a crew on the scene. They say there is a large amount of Sioux Falls Police and the SWAT Team at the scene.
nwestiowa.com
Two face charges after incident at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Worthington, MN, men face multiple charges following an incident about 3:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrests of 25-year-old Rigoberto Abelino Lopez Lopez and 21-year-old Ricardo Aurelio Herrerh stemmed from them presenting fictitious ID cards to casino security, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
KELOLAND TV
Driver in deadly traffic stop arrested after pursuit Wednesday evening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A pursuit Wednesday evening led to the arrest of a wanted man. Tanner Turkey was wanted in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Authorities say another person fired a gun at police and officers shot back and killed him.
KELOLAND TV
Update: Children taken in Canada found
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. Officials say the seven-year-old and eight-year-olds may have been with Benjamin Moore who has a history of sexual offences against children.
KELOLAND TV
A quick look at Mako Sica K9 Search and Rescue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News reporters who recently visited South Dakota’s reservations met with Shelby Homer who lives in Mission and runs Mako Sica K9 Search and Rescue. “Some of the cases that I’ve actually been on some of the searches, just seeing what my Native...
