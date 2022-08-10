ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 169

Peg Williams
4d ago

oh look. another celebrity that thinks her opinion actually matters. maybe the Secret Service should start visiting these people that make threats like that.

Reply(44)
98
David Gilardi
4d ago

oh look! She says: I "PRAY" this country will speak up and not stop until they get it right... I guess she means to "PRAY" for the right to take innocent life...STRANGE

Reply(17)
41
Patrick
4d ago

Is she threatening them? That's a federal offense why isn't she arrested, oh never mind she's entitled like Madonna when she threatened to blow up the White house, no consequences.

Reply(1)
31
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Lady Gaga Speaks Out on Supreme Court Abortion Ruling at Washington D.C. Concert: ‘They’d Better Not Mess With Gay Marriage’

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga kicked off the U.S leg of her Chromatica Ball tour in the nation’s capital, and acknowledged the moment by speaking out on same-sex marriage and abortion rights. Playing to a sold-out crowd at Washington D.C’s Nationals Park, Gaga took a moment before playing her 2011 hit  “Edge of Glory” to speak out on the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and outlawed abortion. Gaga said, “I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Entertainment
Salon

The backlash to Christianity: Republicans are now panicked — but they only have themselves to blame

There can be no doubt about it: Religion, especially Christianity — while still powerful in American culture — is in decline. Fewer than half of Americans even belong to a church or other house of worship. Rates of church attendance are in a freefall, as younger Americans would rather do anything with their precious free time than go to church. As religion researcher Ryan Burge recently tweeted, "Among those born in the early 1930s, 60% attend church weekly. 17% never attend. Among those born in the early 1950s, 32% attend weekly. 29% never attend. Among those born in the early 1990s, 18% attend weekly. 42% never attend."
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Todd Phillips
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Dionne Warwick
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The View’ fans were not amused after conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck was brought back to shame abortion rights

The View is getting ready to name its permanent conservative co-host to finally replace Meghan McCain in a live announcement on Thursday. Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin is reportedly the front runner, so perhaps in a bid to throw viewers off the scent, the long-running panel show welcomed back former conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck on Wednesday.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Marriage#Gay Rights#Racism#The Supreme Court#Chromaticaball
Slate

The Real Reason Why the GOP Is Rushing to Pass Abortion Bans Without Exceptions for Rape

The Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overruling Roe v. Wade unleashed an immediate and relentless flood of cruelty against pregnant Americans. Child victims of rape and incest, including a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, must cross state lines to obtain abortions. Patients undergoing a miscarriage are compelled to bleed out for days and risk sepsis before doctors are willing to terminate their pregnancies. Those with ectopic pregnancies, which are lethal and non-viable, are denied treatment due to the presence of a fetal “heartbeat.” Women suspected of being pregnant are denied vital treatment for autoimmune disorders because they happen to induce abortion, too.
OHIO STATE
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Meghan & Harry's California Home Has Reportedly Been Hit With a Series of Intruders

Click here to read the full article. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s idyllic life in Montecito has been met with some challenges. The couple, who moved to the United States just a few years ago, settled with their two children in Santa Barbara, and have since hired their own security detail to ensure their safety. However, a new report claims the couple’s California home was the target of quite a few intruders. Over the course of a two-week period in May, Harry and Meghan’s home had two security breaches, and the couple has dealt with six security alerts in the last...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy