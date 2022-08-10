SALEM, Ore. — Despite some hungry and curious pups destroying a winning lottery ticket, officials at the Oregon Lottery still paid out the win. The Oregon Lottery said in a news release that it received a letter with a torn-up ticket and photo of two dogs saying that the dogs had eaten the winning ticket. The letter, sent by Nathan and Rachael Lamet, included a photo of the two Alaskan Klee Kais, named Apple and Jack.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO