Physician Green wins Hawaii Democratic primary for governor

HONOLULU — (AP) — For their 16th wedding anniversary, Democrats in Hawaii gifted Josh Green and his wife, Jaime, a comfortable margin of victory in the gubernatorial primary Saturday. Green, the state’s current lieutenant governor, handily defeated former first lady Vicky Cayetano and Kaiali’I Kahele, who decided to...
Family dogs blamed for eating winning Oregon lottery ticket

SALEM, Ore. — Despite some hungry and curious pups destroying a winning lottery ticket, officials at the Oregon Lottery still paid out the win. The Oregon Lottery said in a news release that it received a letter with a torn-up ticket and photo of two dogs saying that the dogs had eaten the winning ticket. The letter, sent by Nathan and Rachael Lamet, included a photo of the two Alaskan Klee Kais, named Apple and Jack.
