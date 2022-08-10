Read full article on original website
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
