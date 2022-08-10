Trump celebrates pro-impeachment Republican’s primary defeat

Tweet

Former President Trump took a victory lap Tuesday night after Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (Wash.), one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach the former president over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, conceded in her primary race.

Trump in his statement congratulated his endorsed candidate, former Green Beret Joe Kent (R), on his victory against Beutler.

“Joe Kent just won an incredible race against all odds in Washington State,” Trump said. “Importantly, he knocked out yet another impeacher, Jaime Herrera Beutler, who so stupidly played right into the hands of the Democrats.”

“Joe is a wonderful guy, who bravely served our Country as a Green Beret,” the former president concluded. “He has a truly bright future.”

Trump’s remarks come after Beutler, who served six terms in Congress, issued a statement in which she said she’s proud that she stuck with her “principles” and “always told the truth.”

Beutler voted to impeach the former president after a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in the hopes of stopping the certification of President Biden’s Electoral College victory.

“Though my campaign came up short this time, I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished together for the place where I was raised and still call home,” Beutler said in a statement.

“I’m proud that I always told the truth, stuck to my principles, and did what I knew to be best for our country,” she added.

Her defeat comes after Beutler’s fellow pro-impeachment colleague Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) also lost his reelection bid last week. Another Washington State Republican who voted to impeach, Rep. Dan Newhouse, has advanced to the general election.