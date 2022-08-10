ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension

Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecomeback.com

Yasiel Puig discusses Major League Baseball return

Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed

The MLB regular season is entering its final months. The postseason races are heating up and contenders are gearing up for the stretch run. But that doesn’t mean players and teams aren’t preparing for MLB free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa are […] The post Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Mikolas
FanSided

Cardinals: Albert Pujols could break 1 Barry Bonds home run record

St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is having a memorable end to his career, which may include breaking one Barry Bonds’ home run record. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his career after this season, and he’s breaking many records in his final run with St. Louis. He’s on his way to breaking one of MLB legend Barry Bonds’ many home run records, which included homers off of 449 different pitchers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Max Ferguson traded to Red Sox

Former Tennessee player Max Ferguson was traded to Boston Aug. 2. San Diego traded Ferguson, first baseman Eric Hosmer, outfielder Corey Rosier and cash to the Red Sox for pitcher Jay Groome. Ferguson has been assigned to the Greenville Drive. Greenville is a High-A affiliate of the Red Sox located...
FanSided

Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog

Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog. Quick! Someone get this kid a lifetime supply of hot dogs. He deserves it. Picture this: You’re a kid, who can’t be more than five years old, enjoying a day at the ballpark with your day. You’ve got great seats but then BAM! Your world is turned upside down. You hot dog slides right out of the bun and onto the beer-soaked, peanut-shell-covered concrete floor.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#The Detroit Tigers#The Boston Red Sox#Mikegarrigan23
MLB Trade Rumors

Forecasting the 2022-23 qualifying offers: Position players

The qualifying offer has impacted the free-agent market for the last 10 offseasons, but it wasn’t clear if there would be an 11th as Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association engaged in labor talks last winter. When the lockout was over and the new collective bargaining agreement was finally settled, one sticking point remained — the implementation of an international player draft. If the union agreed to this draft, the league would have agreed to scrap the qualifying-offer system altogether.
MLB
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' lineup against Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will watch from the bench after Tommy Edman was named Friday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 138 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

274K+
Followers
519K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy