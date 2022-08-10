Read full article on original website
Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension
Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Former LA Slugger Closing in on Unique Barry Bonds Record
Former Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols is closing in on one of Barry Bond's many records.
thecomeback.com
Yasiel Puig discusses Major League Baseball return
Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
MLB・
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Tommy Pham comes up with quote of the year after one of biggest hits of the year
New Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham followed up his walk-off double against the New York Yankees with one of the better quotes of the 2022 season.
Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed
The MLB regular season is entering its final months. The postseason races are heating up and contenders are gearing up for the stretch run. But that doesn’t mean players and teams aren’t preparing for MLB free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa are […] The post Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Austin Barnes placed on ‘family emergency’ leave, to miss at least 3 games
Austin Barnes has been placed on “family emergency” leave. On Friday the Dodgers announced that catcher Austin Barnes had been placed on the “family emergency list” which is reserved when a player needs to miss three or more games. At press time there was no update on the cause for leave.
Cardinals: Albert Pujols could break 1 Barry Bonds home run record
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is having a memorable end to his career, which may include breaking one Barry Bonds’ home run record. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his career after this season, and he’s breaking many records in his final run with St. Louis. He’s on his way to breaking one of MLB legend Barry Bonds’ many home run records, which included homers off of 449 different pitchers.
Max Ferguson traded to Red Sox
Former Tennessee player Max Ferguson was traded to Boston Aug. 2. San Diego traded Ferguson, first baseman Eric Hosmer, outfielder Corey Rosier and cash to the Red Sox for pitcher Jay Groome. Ferguson has been assigned to the Greenville Drive. Greenville is a High-A affiliate of the Red Sox located...
Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog
Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog. Quick! Someone get this kid a lifetime supply of hot dogs. He deserves it. Picture this: You’re a kid, who can’t be more than five years old, enjoying a day at the ballpark with your day. You’ve got great seats but then BAM! Your world is turned upside down. You hot dog slides right out of the bun and onto the beer-soaked, peanut-shell-covered concrete floor.
The kids are alright after all as the Cleveland Guardians take the series from the Toronto Blue Jays
The Cleveland Guardians continue to win, taking the Toronto Blue Jays series. The Cleveland Guardians will not be denied. This is their 9th straight series that they have not lost, which dates back to July 9, when the Royals took two out of three from the Guardians. Yes, there have been some splits.
Forecasting the 2022-23 qualifying offers: Position players
The qualifying offer has impacted the free-agent market for the last 10 offseasons, but it wasn’t clear if there would be an 11th as Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association engaged in labor talks last winter. When the lockout was over and the new collective bargaining agreement was finally settled, one sticking point remained — the implementation of an international player draft. If the union agreed to this draft, the league would have agreed to scrap the qualifying-offer system altogether.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' lineup against Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will watch from the bench after Tommy Edman was named Friday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 138 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and...
Bob Nightengale blasted for jinxing Drew Rasmussen’s Perfect Game bid
Bob Nightengale put the jinx on Drew Rasmussen literally one pitch before the Rays’ pitcher’s Perfect Game bid was squashed. Baseball has a lot of unwritten rules. One of them works like Fight Club. Just as you do not talk about Fight Club, you do not talk about no-hitters and perfect games.
FanSided
