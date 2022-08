Buy Now Brunswick City Administrator David Dunn, left, and Assistant City Administrator Carrie Myers share a laugh Tuesday as Dunn talks about his retirement during a City Council meeting. Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Brunswick City Administrator David Dunn is retiring from his position after a total of 14 years, in two stints.

According to a news release from the city, Dunn, 70, first became city administrator for Brunswick in 2001.