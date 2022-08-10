ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

deseret.com

BYU football: Cougars enter second half of preseason training camp with plenty left to accomplish

Saturday’s first scrimmage of preseason training camp basically confirmed what seventh-year BYU coach Kalani Sitake already knew about his 2022 football team. “This is a highly competitive team right now,” Sitake said after watching 84 plays from scrimmage and another 20 or so plays from special teams at LaVell Edwards Stadium. “I think we have an idea (about) who our major players are.”
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Goal met: No turnovers by BYU offense in first scrimmage

Kalani Sitake is walking a tight rope the first week of BYU’s football practice. This was evident at Saturday’s first scrimmage in LaVell Edwards Stadium. Sitake continued to hold out star players such as tight end Dallin Holker, receiver Puka Nacua and others. He said the time will come when proven veterans will need to be tested, pushed and even challenged more with all the benefits of hard tackling, but Saturday wasn’t that time.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah

Gabe Reid has returned to the state of Utah — a place where he has longstanding family ties. And he’s joined a program at the University of Utah that will allow him to chase opposing quarterbacks and a program that he is hoping to help capture another Pac-12 championship.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Provo, UT
Provo, UT
Provo, UT
Provo, UT
deseret.com

Why new Utah safety Clayton Isbell is turning heads in fall camp

Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what new safety Clayton Isbell brings to the defense. Isbell transferred to the Utes after playing two seasons at Illinois State. His sophomore season, he collected 62 tackles and three interceptions. Now, Isbell is making an impression in fall camp. “He covers a lot...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

High school football: Timpview picks up statement win over Lone Peak in opener

The Timpview Thunderbirds and Lone Peak Knights got their 2022 football seasons underway Friday night in a lopsided game that saw the Thunderbirds defeat the Knights 31-10. It marked the fourth consecutive year that the two schools met to open the season, and Friday’s result gave Timpview its first win in those games. This year, the contest was played at Provo High School to accommodate the Thunderbirds, whose football field remains under construction.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

High school football: Orem beats East in dramatic finish

In a tightly contested season opening game, the Orem Tigers got the best of the East Leopards Friday night, scoring on a Cole Johnson touchdown reception late and successfully converting a two-point conversion to grab the victory by the slimmest of margins, 22-21. With just over two minutes left in...
OREM, UT
deseret.com

High school football: Riverton edges Syracuse in season-opening thriller with big plays, stifling second-half defense

Riverton wide receiver Samuel Woolley bided his time Friday night, awaiting the play call the Silverwolves expected him to seize and take the distance. With a long drive ahead of them in the fourth quarter and an offense that hadn’t quite shaken off the offseason rust, the coaches finally dialed up Woolley’s favorite route and the senior receiver broke free, rose high, grabbed the ball, shook off a Syracuse Titans defender and scampered 79 yards for the eventual game-winner.
RIVERTON, UT
deseret.com

High school football: Mountain Ridge rallies late to beat Olympus in season opener

Semisi Kinikini pounded home the ever-common advice ‘play to the whistle’ Friday night as Mountain Ridge topped Olympus 31-27 in both teams’ season debut. With the game tied at 21, Kinikini took off down the sideline with the ball and appeared to be wrapped up by Olympus, but the whistle never blew and the back never stopped, breaking free from the group and trotting into the end zone to put Mountain Ridge back on top.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

High school football: Desert Hills starts fast despite 90-minute weather delay, holds off Brighton for season-opening win

There was a moment on Thursday night when administrators for Brighton and Desert Hills started seriously talking about possible alternatives to their season-opening football game as the lightning outside flashed regularly all around Cottonwood Heights. In reality though, Desert Hills didn’t pack for a hotel stay, so unless the 7...
BRIGHTON, UT
deseret.com

‘Something special is happening in Salt Lake — always has been’: Brandi Carlile thanks Utah for being with her from the start

The last time Brandi Carlile’s music graced Salt Lake City, none of us knew the turn history would shortly take. On Feb. 8, 2020, Carlile and her band took the stage at Vivint Arena, giving a performance that for many of us would be the last live show we’d see for a while — or at least without COVID-19 looming in the back of our minds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

