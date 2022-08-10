Read full article on original website
BYU football: Cougars enter second half of preseason training camp with plenty left to accomplish
Saturday’s first scrimmage of preseason training camp basically confirmed what seventh-year BYU coach Kalani Sitake already knew about his 2022 football team. “This is a highly competitive team right now,” Sitake said after watching 84 plays from scrimmage and another 20 or so plays from special teams at LaVell Edwards Stadium. “I think we have an idea (about) who our major players are.”
Goal met: No turnovers by BYU offense in first scrimmage
Kalani Sitake is walking a tight rope the first week of BYU’s football practice. This was evident at Saturday’s first scrimmage in LaVell Edwards Stadium. Sitake continued to hold out star players such as tight end Dallin Holker, receiver Puka Nacua and others. He said the time will come when proven veterans will need to be tested, pushed and even challenged more with all the benefits of hard tackling, but Saturday wasn’t that time.
Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah
Gabe Reid has returned to the state of Utah — a place where he has longstanding family ties. And he’s joined a program at the University of Utah that will allow him to chase opposing quarterbacks and a program that he is hoping to help capture another Pac-12 championship.
‘It is neck and neck’: BYU’s defense holds its own against prolific offense, maybe even wins the day, in first scrimmage of fall camp
Preseason training camp scrimmages, especially the first ones, are never really great gauges of anything, let alone which unit — offense or defense — has the upper hand through the first eight or so practices of August. Seasoned fans and reporters know a lot of what is reported...
Why ‘starting fast’ is so crucial for Utah’s offense this season
For Utah, one of the mantras, both uttered and ineffable, during fall camp is “Start Fast.”. That’s not what happened last year, when the Utes’ offense started, shall we say, slow. Utah opened the season against FCS in-state foe Weber State, and though it scored 40 points,...
Why new Utah safety Clayton Isbell is turning heads in fall camp
Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what new safety Clayton Isbell brings to the defense. Isbell transferred to the Utes after playing two seasons at Illinois State. His sophomore season, he collected 62 tackles and three interceptions. Now, Isbell is making an impression in fall camp. “He covers a lot...
High school football: Timpview picks up statement win over Lone Peak in opener
The Timpview Thunderbirds and Lone Peak Knights got their 2022 football seasons underway Friday night in a lopsided game that saw the Thunderbirds defeat the Knights 31-10. It marked the fourth consecutive year that the two schools met to open the season, and Friday’s result gave Timpview its first win in those games. This year, the contest was played at Provo High School to accommodate the Thunderbirds, whose football field remains under construction.
High school football: Orem beats East in dramatic finish
In a tightly contested season opening game, the Orem Tigers got the best of the East Leopards Friday night, scoring on a Cole Johnson touchdown reception late and successfully converting a two-point conversion to grab the victory by the slimmest of margins, 22-21. With just over two minutes left in...
High school football: Riverton edges Syracuse in season-opening thriller with big plays, stifling second-half defense
Riverton wide receiver Samuel Woolley bided his time Friday night, awaiting the play call the Silverwolves expected him to seize and take the distance. With a long drive ahead of them in the fourth quarter and an offense that hadn’t quite shaken off the offseason rust, the coaches finally dialed up Woolley’s favorite route and the senior receiver broke free, rose high, grabbed the ball, shook off a Syracuse Titans defender and scampered 79 yards for the eventual game-winner.
High school football: Mountain Ridge rallies late to beat Olympus in season opener
Semisi Kinikini pounded home the ever-common advice ‘play to the whistle’ Friday night as Mountain Ridge topped Olympus 31-27 in both teams’ season debut. With the game tied at 21, Kinikini took off down the sideline with the ball and appeared to be wrapped up by Olympus, but the whistle never blew and the back never stopped, breaking free from the group and trotting into the end zone to put Mountain Ridge back on top.
High school football: Desert Hills starts fast despite 90-minute weather delay, holds off Brighton for season-opening win
There was a moment on Thursday night when administrators for Brighton and Desert Hills started seriously talking about possible alternatives to their season-opening football game as the lightning outside flashed regularly all around Cottonwood Heights. In reality though, Desert Hills didn’t pack for a hotel stay, so unless the 7...
Opinion: The Great Salt Lake is looking not so great — Where is our pioneer determination?
Born in Provo, I’ve lived most of my life in Utah. For the first time since COVID-19, I flew out this summer to see family and saw the Great Salt Lake looking less great. Much less. Back home here in Massachusetts, I heard a special segment of “The Daily”...
A streetcar that’s desired: What’s causing the S-Line’s ridership surge?
Public transit has struggled to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah and across the country. But one surprising mode of transportation within Utah Transit Authority's portfolio is suddenly bucking all the trends. The S-Line, a short streetcar service that travels to and from Central Pointe Station in South Salt...
‘Something special is happening in Salt Lake — always has been’: Brandi Carlile thanks Utah for being with her from the start
The last time Brandi Carlile’s music graced Salt Lake City, none of us knew the turn history would shortly take. On Feb. 8, 2020, Carlile and her band took the stage at Vivint Arena, giving a performance that for many of us would be the last live show we’d see for a while — or at least without COVID-19 looming in the back of our minds.
