Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
How one Memphis teacher is encouraging student literacy with a 'creative' space
Classrooms can feel "confining" and "more like a cell than a creative space to learn" according to one Douglas Optional teacher. Phillip Williams has the solution.
actionnews5.com
Chalkbeat reports 5 things to watch as MSCS students head back to class
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Schools are now back in session and Chalkbeat Tennessee is focusing in on the Memphis-Shelby County School District. Chalkbeat reporter Samantha West joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share insight into her recent report focusing on the MSCS, including leadership question as Superintendent Joris Ray remains on paid administrative leave.
MSCS has more to say days after incident between student and campus officers at Southwind High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools released an additional statement one day after a viral video circulated online showing a Southwind High School senior being pinned to the ground by three school security officers. MSCS originally said that it would not comment on the ongoing investigation and that the...
MSCS responds to fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium Friday with updated security measures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) broke their silence early Sunday morning regarding two straight days of police-involved incidents at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the MSCS Varsity Football Jamboree, responding to the disturbances with updated security measures. Friday, a large fight on campus at Central High...
School supply giveaways ‘a blessing’ for Mid-South families
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of thousands of kids went back to school this week and others will be back soon too. Some of those families can’t afford expensive supplies. Back-to-school events were held to help fill that void across the City of Memphis. It started with an idea.
MSCS responds after video shows student tussling with guards over dress code violation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) has responded after a viral video showed a student tussling on the floor with security over an alleged dress code violation. Cellphone video showed a Southwind High School student struggling with three school security guards. The 16-year-old student told FOX13 the incident...
Their work helped Mulroy win the DA race. Here’s what they want to see him change first
In a history-making election Aug. 4, residents voted Steve Mulroy to the post of Shelby County District Attorney, the first Democrat in decades to hold the county’s role of top prosecutor. He ousted incumbent Amy Weirich, who had the position for 11 years. Mulroy will be sworn into office...
Services at Memphis area Baptist churches continue as DOJ opens abuse probe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a new wrinkle in the scandal that has rocked the Baptist community and its clergy. A report details the widespread coverup of sexual abuse by the Southern Baptist Convention and the U.S. Department of Justice is opening its own investigation. In an Associated Press...
Steps to take now to prevent type 2 diabetes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Diabetes Association, 1.4 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. Tondra Armour, a nurse practitioner with Methodist Medical Group, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why it is so common in the Mid-South, along with preventative measures you can take now to prevent you from developing type 2 diabetes.
localmemphis.com
New cross in Cordova sends message of hope
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner confirms he is running for mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Van Turner confirms he is running for Memphis mayor. Van Turner served two terms as county commissioner and president of the local NAACP chapter. Turner says he wants to address Memphis, Tennessee’s public safety, jobs, and education issues. He says if elected--- community policing programs...
localmemphis.com
Grandmother 'terrified' after chaotic Crump Stadium scene presses MSCS to take additional action
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was panic Friday night when a crowd of teens and football spectators rushed out of Crump Stadium fearful of shots fired. Memphis Police confirmed there was no shooting, but one grandmother said she was terrified when her daughter called her screaming. “It was all these...
brownsvilleradio.com
City Board appoints Bond-Johnson and Aldermen Flagg
Newly reelected Alderman Carolyn Flagg has been reappointed Vice-Mayor. Mayor Bill Rawls made the recommendation this week and won approval of the city board. Amongst the four aldermen, Flagg has the most senior experience. The board also appointed Andrea Bond-Johnson to Brownsville/Haywood County Industrial Development Board. The IDB is most...
wknofm.org
TN Politics: Now Back to Regularly Scheduled Politics
It's a week after the election in Shelby County and people standing in line at the clerk’s office might be experiencing some voters’ remorse. On Monday, the Shelby County Commission not only expressed a lack of confidence in newly re-elected clerk Wanda Halbert, commissioners also invited the state Comptroller to oversee Halbert’s operation, beset with long lines at offices and lengthy delays getting license plates in the mail.
localmemphis.com
Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
localmemphis.com
'A mix and mingle' | MPD to hold cookout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is pulling out all the stops in an effort to recruit new cops. A "Pop Up Cookout" is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Treadwell Middle School Park is the venue for a cookout that MPD hopes will...
actionnews5.com
MLGW will not disconnect utilities for nonpayment from Shelby County residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer utility bills are sky high and folks are broke. Luckily, Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials said they can help customers make ends meet. The utility announced this week that no residential customer will have their power cut off for not paying their bill. The utility also said this is a temporary policy.
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
State issues second order for Memphis nursing home to shut down
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dirt and cockroaches in cabinets and on dishes, medication mismanagement, and unlicensed staff caring for residents are just a few of the problems at one Memphis nursing home. A nursing home FOX13 investigated has been ordered to shut down again. In July, FOX13 told you about...
10-year-old St. Jude patient, mother nearly deported
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patient at St. Jude hospital is facing the possibility of being deported, according to his attorney. For a 10-year-old boy in Memphis, St. Jude hospital has become his lifeline as he battles cancer. “Now they’re getting follow-up treatments and care now that he is in remission,” said attorney Lily Axelrod. The life-saving […]
