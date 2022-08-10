ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Chalkbeat reports 5 things to watch as MSCS students head back to class

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Schools are now back in session and Chalkbeat Tennessee is focusing in on the Memphis-Shelby County School District. Chalkbeat reporter Samantha West joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share insight into her recent report focusing on the MSCS, including leadership question as Superintendent Joris Ray remains on paid administrative leave.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MSCS responds to fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium Friday with updated security measures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) broke their silence early Sunday morning regarding two straight days of police-involved incidents at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the MSCS Varsity Football Jamboree, responding to the disturbances with updated security measures. Friday, a large fight on campus at Central High...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
actionnews5.com

Steps to take now to prevent type 2 diabetes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Diabetes Association, 1.4 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. Tondra Armour, a nurse practitioner with Methodist Medical Group, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why it is so common in the Mid-South, along with preventative measures you can take now to prevent you from developing type 2 diabetes.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

New cross in Cordova sends message of hope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner confirms he is running for mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Van Turner confirms he is running for Memphis mayor. Van Turner served two terms as county commissioner and president of the local NAACP chapter. Turner says he wants to address Memphis, Tennessee’s public safety, jobs, and education issues. He says if elected--- community policing programs...
MEMPHIS, TN
brownsvilleradio.com

City Board appoints Bond-Johnson and Aldermen Flagg

Newly reelected Alderman Carolyn Flagg has been reappointed Vice-Mayor. Mayor Bill Rawls made the recommendation this week and won approval of the city board. Amongst the four aldermen, Flagg has the most senior experience. The board also appointed Andrea Bond-Johnson to Brownsville/Haywood County Industrial Development Board. The IDB is most...
wknofm.org

TN Politics: Now Back to Regularly Scheduled Politics

It's a week after the election in Shelby County and people standing in line at the clerk’s office might be experiencing some voters’ remorse. On Monday, the Shelby County Commission not only expressed a lack of confidence in newly re-elected clerk Wanda Halbert, commissioners also invited the state Comptroller to oversee Halbert’s operation, beset with long lines at offices and lengthy delays getting license plates in the mail.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'A mix and mingle' | MPD to hold cookout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is pulling out all the stops in an effort to recruit new cops. A "Pop Up Cookout" is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Treadwell Middle School Park is the venue for a cookout that MPD hopes will...
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks

The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
WREG

10-year-old St. Jude patient, mother nearly deported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patient at St. Jude hospital is facing the possibility of being deported, according to his attorney. For a 10-year-old boy in Memphis, St. Jude hospital has become his lifeline as he battles cancer. “Now they’re getting follow-up treatments and care now that he is in remission,” said attorney Lily Axelrod. The life-saving […]
MEMPHIS, TN

