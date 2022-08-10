Read full article on original website
Fargo-Moorhead “River Rats” Take Down Chicago 4-2
FARGO–The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks went by the name River Rats Saturday night. They defeated the Chicago Dogs 4-2.
First North Dakota Renaissance Faire a huge hit
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We talked to organizers, performers, and people who were happy for an opportunity to dress up and express themselves!. Host Don Larenzo, the Baron of Treviso and host of the Faire welcomes the guests into his castle. “We have many guests because the people...
Erik Estrada headlines Fargo PopExpo in April
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Golden Globe nominee Erik Estrada is coming to North Dakota in the Spring. Fargo PopExpo announced the CHiPS star will be at the Butler Building at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds on April 22 and 23. The event says 5,000 people came out four...
Sleep expert gives back to school resting tips
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The first day of school is right around the corner. It can take days or even weeks for a child to adjust to a sleep schedule change. The brain and body take time to accept a new routine. Phone screens have blue light which disrupts...
Parents in Moorhead worried about new bussing plan
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) -Bus driver shortages are changing the ways many parents will get their children to school in Moorhead. A Moorhead Area Public Schools office says this is a problem they’re working to solve immediately. He says over the last two years they’ve lost 14 drivers. Some have aged out and went into retirement so now their mission will be to fill those empty seats.
FM Pride Parade attracts thousands for record numbers
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People lined up at NP and 4th Street North to see floats. We caught up with organizers and people there at Broadway Square for event reaction. “It’s so important for people to be able to be around others that they see likeness in, and feel represented. So when everyone is able to come together and feel like they can be themselves and have community, it means everything,” said Chelsea Diederich, F-M Pride Planning Committee Chair.
Surrounding towns come together to celebrate Kindred Days
KINDRED, N.D. (KVRR) — Kindred Days continues to grow and celebrate the town’s history. Events kicked off Friday with a three-on-three basketball tournament and ended with an outdoor showing of Field of Dreams. Through the weekend, organizers say they wanted to make sure there was entertainment for all...
ND State Representative using his platform to uplift at Pride event
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — State Representative Josh Boschee wants to continue to use his platform to fight for gay rights and took the opportunity at the Pride event to encourage people in the LGBTQ community to get out and vote. His speech fired up a crowd of thousands. Boschee...
Red Cross Helping People Displaced by House Fire in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Red Cross is helping people with temporary lodging after a fire at this house in south Fargo. Fire crews arrived after 9 Sunday morning on a report of a porch on fire. They found flames on the front of the building on both the...
